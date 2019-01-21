China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1676) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1676) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Shenghai Food Holdings:

0.24 = CN¥104m ÷ (CN¥444m – CN¥34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, China Shenghai Food Holdings has an ROCE of 24%.

Is China Shenghai Food Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. China Shenghai Food Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, China Shenghai Food Holdings’s ROCE is currently very good.

As we can see, China Shenghai Food Holdings currently has an ROCE of 24%, less than the 68% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:1676 Last Perf January 21st 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is China Shenghai Food Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Shenghai Food Holdings’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Shenghai Food Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥34m and total assets of CN¥444m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 7.7% of its total assets. Minimal current liabilities are not distorting China Shenghai Food Holdings’s impressive ROCE.