China shows how it would attack Taiwan as tensions rise

Reuters

As China sends warships and fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, deemed a separatist by Beijing, fishing crews plying the narrow waterway say they fret more about their livelihood than politics. For years, Chinese fishermen trawling for fish, shrimp and crab have played cat and mouse with Taiwanese authorities as they closely track boats that near the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Villagers on Pingtan island in China's southeastern Fujian province, just across from Taiwan, say fishing is their livelihood - and trips to sea are more fraught as China stages new military drills in the strait, just 160km (100 miles) at its narrowest.