China’s Shrinking Beef Options Suggest Brazil Ban Will Be Brief

Jasmine Ng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s beef supply options are shrinking after the latest move by Brazil to halt exports there following the discovery of two cases of mad cow disease.

The temporary suspension by Brazil comes as China’s two mainstay suppliers, Argentina and Australia, have seen reduced access into the world’s biggest imported beef market this year. Argentina is limiting beef exports until Oct. 31 to contain inflation, while Australian beef is subject to trade restrictions imposed by China amid frosty relations between the two countries.

This suggests the temporary ban on Brazilian beef exports is unlikely to be dragged out. The fact that the two cases of mad cow disease were “atypical” in nature also means the suspension will probably be a “short-term issue,” said Rabobank analyst Chenjun Pan. An atypical case is rare and happens spontaneously, as opposed to classical cases caused by contaminated feed.

The latest measure went into effect Saturday and was declared in compliance with health protocols between Brazil and China. Beijing is set to decide when it will begin importing again.

In June 2019, Brazil halted beef exports to China after an atypical case of mad cow disease, and the ban was lifted by China about 10 days later.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Vice Premier Liu Reassures Businesses Amid Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Vice Premier Liu He made a strong pledge to continue supporting private businesses after a spate of regulatory crackdowns in sectors from after-school tutoring to Internet platforms rocked financial markets.“The principles and policies for supporting the development of the private economy have not changed,” Liu, who is President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, said in a video speech to a digital economy expo in Hebei province, according to a Xinhua News Agency report. “

  • Any spare tickets? Cricket's informal economy returns

    The gates had only just opened at London's Oval cricket ground before the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday but a frenzied marketplace was already active.

  • Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top U.S. general warns of civil war

    Both sides claimed to have the upper hand in Panjshir but neither could produce conclusive evidence to prove it. The Taliban, which swept through the country ahead of the final withdrawal of U.S.-led forces this week, were unable to control the valley when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said the districts of Khinj and Unabah had been taken, giving Taliban forces control of four of the province's seven districts.

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • Chicago’s summer 2021: It was hot, wet and full of severe weather. Plus, a preview of what forecasters expect this fall.

    Welcome to fall, Chicago — meteorologically speaking. Weather forecasters consider fall to begin Sept. 1 and end Nov. 30. Dividing the four seasons into three-month increments gives the experts consistent dates to track temperature and precipitation. Here are the biggest weather stories of our summer: Temperature: It was hot — tied for the eighth-warmest summer on record in Chicago. The ...

  • 'I can't believe the numbers': Mass shootings, homicide rates, gun sales hit highest levels since 1990s

    Fatal shootings, mass shootings and homicide rates have skyrocketed this year amid economic woes and the pandemic.

  • Commentary: USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell still has to show he was worth a big raise

    After his group's ordinary showing in a season-opening 30-7 win over San Jose State, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell still needs to show why he was worth a big raise.

  • Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

    Thousands of activists protested Saturday in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported. Over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26. Participants from all over the country joined the protests but their trips to Berlin were complicated by a national train strike.

  • Spurs waive wing Chandler Hutchinson, making him a free agent

    He had a guaranteed contract so he will still get paid $4 million.

  • COVID-19 threatens to cause a global coffee shortage as major export hub goes into lockdown

    Lockdown measures to manage the aggressive Delta variant have meant Vietnam's coffee exports have dwindled, threatening the world's supply of coffee.

  • White House push for COVID vaccine booster shots may be premature, experts warn

    The Biden administration pledged COVID vaccine boosters will be available Sept. 20, but some experts warn officials are getting ahead of the science.

  • U.S. general says most of those evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar are now in Europe, U.S

    The United States has moved most of more than 57,000 people it evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar out of the Gulf state, with some now in the United States while others are being processed in Europe, a U.S. general said on Saturday. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there. Many of those, including some with no documentation or pending U.S. visa applications, were evacuated through military bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid in Doha, Qatar.

  • German Foreign Ministry says ambassador to China has died

    Germany's new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday. In a short statement the Foreign Ministry said Jan Hecker, Merkel's former foreign policy adviser, had died only a few days after taking up his new office. “It is with deep sadness and dismay that we have learned of the death of the German ambassador in China, Prof. Dr. Jan Hecker," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

  • Volunteer groups help poorest survive Thailand's worst surge

    For two months, carpenter Tun Nye hasn’t been able to send any money home to his parents in Myanmar to help them care for his 11-year-old son, after authorities in Thailand shut down his construction site over coronavirus concerns. No work has meant no income for him or his wife, who have been confined to one of more than 600 workers’ camps dotted around Bangkok, living in small room in a ramshackle building with boards and blankets to cover missing windows. In Thailand's worst virus surge yet, lockdown measures have reduced what little Bangkok’s have-nots had to zero.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer

    The killing comes amid increasing reports of escalating repression of women in Afghanistan.

  • Hurricane Ida aftermath merges with evictions, creating ‘astronomical impact’ on housing crisis

    The aftermath of a destructive storm may amplify a crisis that’s put millions of renters at risk of eviction.

  • Astros vs. Padres Highlights

    Cronenworth's walk-off homer leads Padres to 4-3 win

  • Rare ‘Tomorrow War’ Theatrical Release Scores $8 Million in China

    “Free Guy” held on strongly to grab a second weekend at the top of the mainland China box office. It beat an unusual theatrical release for “The Tomorrow War,” which has gone straight to streaming in other territories. “Free Guy” earned $18.3 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy, Artisan Gateway. That […]

  • Police searching for person who doused NYPD van with gasoline in the Bronx

    Police are asking for help identifying a person who poured gasoline on a marked NYPD van.

  • Goldman Hires Citigroup, HSBC Bankers as Mideast Deals Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring bankers from rival firms Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as the U.S. lender seeks to expand its business in the Middle East amid a surge in deals from the region.Jassim AlSane, a senior Citigroup banker, will join Goldman Sachs’ Dubai office in November as managing director and the co-head of investment banking operations for the Middle East and North Africa. Also, Omar AlZaim is joining the bank as an executive director and the head of inve