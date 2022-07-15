China Holds Off on Monetary Easing as Interbank Rates Stay Low

(Bloomberg) -- China refrained from injecting funds into the banking system while keeping borrowing costs unchanged amid ample cash levels in the banking system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China rolled over the 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) of maturing policy loans. It held the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility at 2.85% on Friday, in line with all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The PBOC had started pulling out liquidity from the banking system earlier this month, in a sign it’s moving away from its crisis-era policy easing. Still, cash conditions have remained loose. A senior central bank official said this week that the cash in China’s interbank market is more than “reasonably ample,” signaling that further interest-rate cuts are unlikely.

China’s move to match maturing policy loans demonstrates no change in the liquidity stance, according to Standard Chartered Bank Plc. “Loose monetary conditions are here to stay as long as growth remains below target and the risk of real estate spillover into banks and local governments remain,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at the bank in Hong Kong.

The seven-day repurchase rate is around 1.6%, while the rate on the PBOC’s seven-day loans for lenders is currently at 2.1%, indicating the extent of excess cash in the banking system. The ample liquidity has supported the Covid-battered economy as the PBOC remains constrained from cutting rates as a widening monetary policy gap with the US drives outflows.

China’s gross domestic product increased 0.4% from a year earlier, the worst performance since the first quarter of 2020, data Friday showed. Growth was far weaker than the 1.2% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted 2.6%.

Story continues

Societe Generale SA still sees a cut to the prime lending rate this quarter due to its close linkages with mortgage. “If any distress due to mortgage crisis has a potential to destabilize the whole system with unnecessary excessive volatility, maintaining ample liquidity should be helpful to prevent such a risk,” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist in Hong Kong.

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.