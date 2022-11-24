China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Economic Outlook Darkens

China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Economic Outlook Darkens
2
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary stimulus was on the cards, including a likely cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as it ramps up support for an economy under strain from surging Covid cases and more lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said in a statement Wednesday that monetary tools will be used “in a timely and appropriate manner” to maintain reasonably ample liquidity. It also called on “greater support” for bond financing for private firms, a policy mainly targeting cash-strapped property developers.

The People’s Bank of China usually cuts the RRR -- the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve -- within days of such statements by the cabinet. The PBOC last cut the RRR in April, by 25 basis points for most banks, a smaller reduction than economists had expected.

China’s economic outlook is darkening as Covid cases climb to a record and cities tighten restrictions to combat the spread of infections. Although officials are trying to recalibrate the Covid Zero policy to minimize the economic and social damage, the recent surge in cases has seen major cities like Beijing, Chongqing and Guangzhou tighten controls.

That’s dampening consumer spending and causing disruption to businesses, weighing on the growth outlook. Nomura Holdings Inc. on Thursday cut its forecasts for China’s economic growth for this year and next, citing a “slow, costly and bumpy” reopening of the country.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the State Council’s meeting was a “response to increased growth downward pressures due to widened Covid curbs on the back of the rising local case number.” They also see the chance of targeted interest rate cuts to guide banks to further lower funding costs for small firms.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The State Council’s call for a cut in the required reserve ratio for banks is not a surprise -- we’ve expected a move by year end. China is struggling with sluggish growth, decelerating credit and Covid flareups that are prompting curbs on activity. Our analysis of liquidity conditions pointed to the need for an RRR cut.

David Qu, China economist

For the full report, click here.

China is also taking more concerted steps to boost an ailing property sector, with the recent announcement of a 16-point rescue package for the sector. The PBOC and the banking regulator this week asked banks to stabilize lending to developers, a call that’s been heeded by major state-owned banks, who are offering at least 220 billion yuan ($31 billion) in new credit to property developers.

Most analysts had been expecting a RRR cut by early next year. The move, which might replace some maturing policy loans, would unleash liquidity into the interbank system and reduce banks’ funding costs. The cost of issuing one-year negotiable certificate of deposits, a key form of banks’ short-term debt, spiked to the highest in nearly 11 months last week, underlining the liquidity stress faced by lenders.

A cut to the RRR, especially a targeted one, could “ensure financial and credit support to the real economy and provide stronger support to several sectors” including households that suffered most from Covid, said Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

The cabinet also said the foundations of recovery should be consolidated and economic growth kept in a “reasonable range,” according to the statement published by the Xinhua news agency. It pledged to help the development of online platform companies and ensure the smooth operation of e-commerce operators and delivery network.

The PBOC has become increasingly confident in setting monetary policy that diverges from the rest of the world, having allowed for more flexibility in the yuan’s exchange rate and refined capital controls in recent years. Cooling US inflation, meanwhile, has given the Federal Reserve room to potentially start slowing down steep interest-rate hikes, which is also helping limit the yuan’s weakness against the dollar.

The monetary stimulus may not be enought to spur the economy though as long as Covid disruptions continue, Nomura’s economists said.

“The RRR is likely to only have a limited positive impact, as we believe the real hurdle for the economy lies in local officials’ more zealous implementation of Covid restrictions rather than insufficient loanable funds,” the economists wrote in a note. “Ending zero Covid as soon as possible is the key to raising credit demand and bolstering growth.”

--With assistance from Jing Li.

(Updates with additional details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia Latest: Key Bloc Again Signals Backing for Anwar as PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia went into a fifth day without a government and leader following a hung parliament with a key bloc again signaling they would support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister over ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May B

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Falls on Slower Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks headed for the highest level in more than two months on Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed support for tapering interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesJa

  • Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.

  • Patriots defense making a habit of getting people fired or demoted

    At least three players/coaches have been demoted or flat-out fired after facing the Patriots defense this season.

  • China will use timely RRR cuts to keep liquidity ample -state media cites cabinet

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), alongside other monetary policy tools, to keep liquidity reasonably ample, state media on Wednesday quoted a cabinet meeting as saying. Hurt by COVID-19 restrictions and a sharp property downturn, China's economy has been struggling to get back on its feet, even after a flurry of policy measures this year to spur domestic demand. Economic activity in the fourth quarter "is crucial for full-year growth", according to the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday, adding that now was a "critical time" to consolidate the economy's stable foundation.

  • Three of China's biggest banks to provide support for property developers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Three of China's biggest commercial banks have agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke, in a coordinated effort to support the country's embattled property sector. The property sector makes up about a quarter of China's economy. Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said it agreed to provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) line of credit to Vanke and a 20 billion yuan line of credit to Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd, two separate statements issued by the bank said on Wednesday.

  • What Does a Sagittarius Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Fire Sign, Explained By an Astrologer

    Their hips don't lie.

  • Crypto brokerage Genesis is reportedly warning of bankruptcy without new funding, following liquidity crunch triggered by FTX collapse

    Genesis was seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, Bloomberg reported, with the race for cash for its lending unit set off after FTX imploded.

  • BOE’s Top Economist Says More Rate Rises Needed to Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further to tackle inflationary pressures that are becoming increasingly domestic, Chief Economist Huw Pill said.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for Damages“My judgment there is still some more to

  • C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow, but gains were capped by tumbling oil prices. "I think we are inching back to session highs because there were some dovish soundbites in the FOMC minutes," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "If it wasn't for oil we would be much higher."

  • Credit Suisse Warns of $1.6 Billion Loss After Clients Pull Money

    The customer outflows come at a precarious time for Switzerland’s No. 2 bank by assets, which weeks ago launched a sweeping overhaul of its operations.

  • Manchester United Explores Strategic Alternatives, HP Slashes Workforce After Slower Sales Growth, Second Avatar Movie To Release In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 23

    Reuters Volkswagen Strikes Wage Pact With German Workers Union Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has reached a wage deal with Germany's largest trade union, IG Metall, for its factories in West Germany. According to the deal, about 125,000 workers will likely receive an 8.5% increment in their pay. The parties arrived at an understanding after eleven hours of overnight negotiations. The deal, valid for two years, will provide workers with a 5.2% wage hike from June 2023 and another 3.3% from May 2024,

  • Iceland Extends Western Europe’s Longest Tightening to 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank raised borrowing costs to the highest since 2010, extending one of the region’s longest-lasting tightening campaigns to bring inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe 7-day term de

  • Morgan Stanley Mulls Sale of China Education Firm Coinage, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia is considering selling Chinese financial education company Coinage International, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellThe buyout firm could seek a valuation of

  • China's Baidu beats Q3 revenue estimates as ad sales recover

    Baidu, which generates most of its revenue from ads on its search engine, has seen a recovery since the second quarter, before which strict zero-COVID policies in China had led to frequent lockdowns that undermined economic activity. Baidu's revenue rose 2% to 32.54 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, beating the 31.79 billion yuan average estimate of 20 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Nordstrom’s Revenue Declined Last Quarter. High-End Consumers Are Hurting, Too.

    Nordstrom's results were in line with expectations, but investors pulled back over fears that high-income shoppers are spending less.

  • The Top-Recommended Workout To Lose Arm Fat Fast, Trainer Says

    Although the belly area seems to be the body part of choice where most people want to lose fat, arm fat is a close second. The best way to do it is by performing strength training exercises to help sculpt lean muscle and drive blood flow to your biceps and triceps. To help kickstart your journey, check out the top-recommended workout to lose arm fat fast, according to a trainer.Get excited, because this routine will tighten and tone the excess flab that's hanging on your arms. With consistency,

  • Your 15-Minute Thanksgiving Day Fat-Burning Workout

    Turkey, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, candied yams, and five kinds of pie—there's nothing better than Thanksgiving Day! But if you're too worried about gaining weight during the feast, your best solution is to do a quick little workout before you indulge. That's why we've curated a Thanksgiving day fat-burning workout that you'll only need to carve out 15 minutes for.After a workout, your muscles need nutrients to repair themselves, you need glycogen to refuel your energy, and your body is burning

  • FTX Latest: Sequoia Says Sorry; Bankman-Fried Depicts Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top partners at Sequoia Capital apologized to investors for backing FTX, whose bankruptcy had its first US court hearing. Sam Bankman-Fried in a letter outlined a crash in collateral to $9 billion from $60 billion.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook

  • BOJ eyes pilot experiments next year to issue digital yen - source

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will begin preparations to conduct a pilot experiment with private financial institutions next year towards issuing a digital yen, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The move, widely expected, will follow two years of experiments the BOJ has been conducting to decide whether to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier in the day that the BOJ will start pilot experiments for launching a digital yen with Japan's three megabanks and regional banks next spring.