Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited (HKG:8073) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does China Singyes New Materials Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 China Singyes New Materials Holdings had CN¥2.95m of debt, an increase on CN¥1.13m, over one year. However, it does have CN¥44.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥41.6m.

SEHK:8073 Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Strong Is China Singyes New Materials Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Singyes New Materials Holdings had liabilities of CN¥54.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥10.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥44.5m in cash and CN¥168.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥148.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that China Singyes New Materials Holdings's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, China Singyes New Materials Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, China Singyes New Materials Holdings saw its EBIT drop by 8.2% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is China Singyes New Materials Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. China Singyes New Materials Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, China Singyes New Materials Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.