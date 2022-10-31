China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

FILE - A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jan 10, 2016. The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
30
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability.

The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012 under a deal struck between then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.

“We engage with our friends in the United States alliance from time to time,” Albanese said.

“There are visits to Australia, including in Darwin, that has U.S. Marines on a rotating basis stationed there,” he said.

The U.S. Air Force told ABC the ability to deploy U.S. bombers to Australia "sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power.”

Asked about U.S. nuclear bombers being positioned in Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said defense and security cooperation between countries should “not target any third parties or harm the interests of third parties.”

“The relevant U.S. behaviors have increased regional tensions, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region,” Zhao told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

“China urges the parties concerned to abandon the outdated Cold War and zero-sum mentality and narrowminded geopolitical thinking, and to do something conducive to regional peace and stability and enhancing mutual trust between the countries,” Zhao added.

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton, who was defense minister when his conservative government was voted out office in May, welcomed the prospect of B-52 bombers having a regular presence in Australia.

“It would be fantastic to have them cycling through more regularly,” Dutton said, referring to the bombers. “It bolsters our security position in an uncertain time.”

While in office, Dutton said he had discussed with U.S. authorities rotating all aspects of the U.S. Air Force through sparsely populated northern Australia.

“To defend that (northern Australia) and to deter anybody from taking action against us is absolutely essential,” Dutton said.

“We have a vulnerability and it’s important for us to have a very strong relationship with the United States ... and all of our allies,” Dutton added.

ABC said U.S. tender documents showed that the U.S. Defense Department is planning to build an aircraft parking apron at Tindal to accommodate six B-52s.

There were detailed designs for the construction of a U.S Force “squadron operations facility” at Tindal as well as a maintenance center, jet fuel storage tanks and an ammunition bunker, the ABC reported.

“The RAAF’s ability to host USAF bombers, as well as train alongside them, demonstrates how integrated our two air forces are,” the U.S. Defense Department told the ABC.

The ABC did not provide a timeframe for the Tindal upgrade.

___

AP video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid

    Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from a peak of $287 million in 2016 to $187 million in 2020 — the lowest level since 2008, when the Sydney-based international policy think tank began quantifying support for developing island nations in the Pacific. At the same time, pandemic response measures drove Pacific aid to a record $4.25 billion in 2020, a 47% increase on the previous year, Lowy's Pacific Aid Map report showed.

  • Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. While cordial, the comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference showed the stark divide between the United States and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East.

  • Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution

    Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the NFL,” a Commanders spokesperson told the [more]

  • Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure, cause massive blackouts, loss of heat and water

    For the third Monday in October, Kyiv was rocked by a massive missile attack by Russia against critical civilian infrastructure, with attacks knocking out power and water to districts across the Ukrainian capital.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Ukraine’s air defense forces shoot down 44 out of 50 Russian cruise missiles, but infrastructure again hit

    Ukrainian air defenses forces shot down 44 of 50 Russian cruise missiles launched at Ukraine early on Oct. 31, but some missiles impacted on critical civilian infrastructure, knocking out power and water supplies across the country.

  • Analysis-U.S. and allies turn to deterring war with North Korea as options for preventing nuclear tests dwindle

    The prospect of a new North Korean nuclear test underscores the limited options for Washington and its allies, who have embraced "deterring" Pyongyang through major military drills that some current and former officials say may exacerbate tensions. South Korea said in October that a new nuclear test would face an “unparalleled” response from the allies - but it’s unclear what measures would not retread old ground. Years of sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and shows of military force have not prevented North Korea from developing and expanding an arsenal of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles that could reach the United States.

  • Russian official: US reducing ‘nuclear threshold’ by deploying modernized weapons

    Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday accused the U.S. of reducing the “nuclear threshold” by deploying modernized tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe. “We cannot ignore the plans to modernize nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe,” Grushko told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, according to Reuters. “The…

  • Biden administration considers hindering military aid to Saudi Arabia in a 'punishing' response to it cutting oil production, report says

    The Biden administration is considering a slow-down of military aid to Saudi Arabia in response to its decision to slash oil production, per NBC.

  • Rocket maker Firefly Aerospace looks to raise up to $300 million -sources

    FireFly Aerospace, the U.S. rocket builder that reached orbit in space this month, joining the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, is seeking up to $300 million in a private fundraising round, according to people familiar with the matter. The space company was valued at more than $1 billion when private equity firm AE Industrial Partners became its controlling shareholder in March. Firefly Chief Executive Officer Bill Weber told Reuters in an interview this month the company was raising funds but did not provide details.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian howitzer, anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition dumps in southern Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 02:55 Ukraine's defence forces have carried out 156 firing missions in southern Ukraine, destroying several Russian ammunition storage points, a howitzer and an anti-aircraft missile system.

  • U.S. plans to deploy B-52s to north Australia amid China tensions - source

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid heightened tensions with China. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Royal Australian Air Force's remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the issue. The development was first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp's Four Corners programme, citing U.S. documents.

  • Rishi Sunak and the complicated history between Britain and India

    A full-circle moment for British colonialism?

  • Russia announce that unmanned surface vessels were launched from civilian grain vessel on Black Sea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03 The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has suggested that the unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on 29 October were launched from aboard a civilian vessel near Odesa.

  • Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down with guests, staff after COVID case

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -MGM China's Cotai casino in Macau was locked down on Sunday after a dealer tested positive for COVID-19, city authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub said, ordering everyone inside to stay put until Nov 1. The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two and a half years. Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with noone allowed to enter or exit the building, industry publication Inside Asian Gaming said.

  • Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe

    It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends. The blow threatened a major segment of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, a $65 billion network of roads, railways, pipelines and ports in Pakistan that will connect China to the Arabian Sea and help Islamabad expand and modernise its economy.

  • Brazil’s Lula da Silva Wins Presidential Election: What’s Next

    Brazil’s leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s closest presidential race in history. WSJ’s Luciana Magalhaes unpacks the challenges ahead for da Silva in uniting a divided nation. Photo: Sebastiao Moreira/Shutterstock

  • Russian officials massively flee abroad to avoid mobilisation

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 16:05 Russian government officials and members of the Moscow City Hall are saving themselves from mobilisation by fleeing abroad, as reported by the media. Source: Media outlet Nastoyashchee Vremya (Present Time) referring to Lola Tagaeva, editor-in-chief of media outlet Verstka Details: Nastoyashchee Vremya reports about the departure of the employees of the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Central Bank of Ru

  • An embarrassing defeat 73 years ago is a preview of the problems China would face in an attack on Taiwan today

    The Pentagon's 2021 report on China's military said an invasion "of a medium-sized, better-defended island" like Kinmen is "within" its capabilities.

  • Indonesia syrup deaths: Parents demand accountability as toll rises

    Distraught parents demand answers after at least 157 children died from acute kidney injury.