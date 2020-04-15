Global Cases Top 2 Million; Sales, Output Plunge: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 has infected 2 million people around the world as the new coronavirus marked another grim milestone. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s hopeful New York will be back to “more like normal” by September.

The European Commission has drawn up plans for a partial lifting of restrictions but warned that some will remain until a vaccine or cure is found. Germany is set to extend curbs even after new cases fell for a sixth day.

U.S. retail sales tumbled in March by the most on record and factory output dropped by the most since 1946.

Key Developments

Boston Scientific to Make Low-Cost Ventilator (12:48 p.m. NY)

Boston Scientific Corp. will start manufacturing a low-cost ventilator after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the technology an emergency use authorization.

The medical-device maker’s partner, the University of Minnesota, said in a release that the Coventor device, conceived by university researchers and an alumnus, is a low-cost backup alternative for doctors.

Ventilators are in short supply nationwide as hospitals react to the pandemic. The device has become critical to treat Covid-19 patients.

Belgium Extends Lockdown (12:40 p.m. NY)

Belgium extended restrictions on its citizens and businesses until May 3, as Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes warned that any loosening of the measures will be very gradual and that nobody can say today when normal life can resume. Mass events such as summer music festivals will be banned until the end of August.

The only easing of restrictions, now entering their fifth week, are for home improvement stores, which will be allowed to re-open and elderly in nursing homes can receive single-person visits on strict conditions again. A decision on school re-openings hasn’t been taken.

German Lockdown Extended (12:35 p.m. NY)

Germany agreed to extend most restrictions on public life into next month while allowing small shops to reopen, underlining the struggle for European governments to balance reactivating slumping economies against fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel prolonged measures designed to limit the spread of the disease until May 3 after talks Wednesday with the premiers from the country’s 16 states. The leaders also agreed on a reopening of smaller retailers next week as well as gradually reopening school starting with graduating classes early next month.

“We have made some progress,” Merkel said. “But I do have to stress that this progress is fragile.”

New Italian Cases Drop (12:30 p.m. NY)

Italy reported its fewest new coronavirus cases in four and a half weeks as a nationwide lockdown begins to check the spread of the disease. There were 2,667 new cases of the disease, compared with 2,972 a day earlier, the lowest since March 13, civil protection officials said at their daily briefing in Rome. Confirmed cases total 165,155.

Italy registered 578 deaths linked to the virus, compared with 602 the day before. That brings the total number of fatalities to 21,645. Hospitalized patients fell the most since the epidemic started and intensive care patients fell for a consecutive 12 days.

WHO Defends Work With China (12:05 p.m. NY)

The World Health Organization is assessing any funding gaps and will try to fill them with other partners after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will withhold payments because the WHO had been too deferential to China, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing in Geneva.

“Our mandate is to work to promote health of all people, everywhere,” said Steven Solomon, legal counsel to the WHO. “This means we work with and for all people everywhere, whether they are in Taiwan, China or any other place.”

There are millions of cases of atypical pneumonia around the world each year so it was “remarkable” that the cluster of cases in Wuhan was identified, according to Mike Ryan, WHO’s head of health emergencies.

WHO member states will review the organization’s performance, which is usual in such circumstances, Tedros said. “No doubt areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn. But for now our focus, my focus, is on stopping this virus and saving lives,” Tedros said.

Luxembourg Schools Reopen in May (11:53 a.m. NY)

Luxembourg will start a “very prudent” step-by-step relaxation of strict confinement measures next week as the number of new infections is gradually going back, the nation’s premier Xavier Bettel said at a press conference Wednesday.

Wearing a mask or an alternative mouth protection in public will be mandatory as of April 20, if a two meter distance is not possible, he said. Secondary schools will reopen May 11, with students split into groups that will alternate between home and physical schooling. Primary schools and nurseries are expected to reopen on May 25 if numbers of infections remain stable until then, Bettel said.

Cyprus Reopening Runs to 2021 (11:30 a.m. NY)

Cyprus’s government approved a plan to lift restrictions and restart the economy in three phases, state-run Cyprus News Agency said. Businesses in key sectors of the economy will begin gradually reopening beginning in May. The third stage focuses on restarting the economy and is envisioned to run from September through the end of 2021, CNA said, citing an interview with the finance minister.

Cyprus has 695 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

NYC May Lose 475,000 Jobs (10:35 a.m. NY)

New York City may lose 475,000 jobs and run $9.7 billion short on tax revenue through mid-2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s Independent Budget Office estimated.

Retail employment will take the biggest hit, followed by hotels and restaurants, and the arts, entertainment and recreation industries.

Although finance and professional services are also expected to see declines in employment, the IBO projects the most severe job losses will be disproportionately concentrated in sectors with low- and moderate-paying jobs. The only major sector of the city economy likely to avoid job losses over the next year is health care.

Coronavirus Infections Reach 2 Million (10:10 a.m. NY)

The new coronavirus has infected 2 million people around the world, a grim milestone exposing the difficulty of trying to contain the deadly pathogen.

What began as a mysterious pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan, China, late last year has morphed into a global health crisis that has threatened health systems and economies alike.

It took about four months for the virus to infect 1 million people and only 12 days for that number to double. The total case count today is likely even higher than 2 million, with countries including the U.S. testing only a fraction of their populations.

Greece Extends Flight Ban (9:33 a.m. NY)

Greece is extending a temporary ban on all flights to and from Italy, Spain, Turkey, the U.K. and the Netherlands by a month to May 15 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s civil aviation authority said. Flights to and from Germany are only allowed via Athens Airport.

Exceptions include cargo and humanitarian flights. The temporary restriction on non-European Union citizens from entering Greece is also extended with certain exceptions including for family members of European citizens.

Abbott Has Test to Detect Prior Infections (9:01 a.m. NY)

Abbott Laboratories will start shipping a test that can identify people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection even if they never developed symptoms Thursday, a step that will help public-health officials track the spread as politicians move toward reopening economies.

Mayor Hopeful NYC Back to ‘More Like Normal’ By Sept. (8:14 a.m. NY)

“By September, then we are hopeful we could be back to something more like normal, but the way we get there is with that smart, cautious approach,” Bill de Blasio said in Fox interview.

Portugal Has Most New Cases in Five Days; Dutch Drop (8:13 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported the biggest increase in new confirmed cases in five days, while the number of hospitalized patients fell. There were 643 new infections, taking the total to 18,091, the government said on Wednesday. Deaths rose to 599 from 567.

New cases in the Netherlands dropped for the fifth consecutive day since the country reported a record number on April 10. Cases rose by 734, or 3%, to 28,153, in line with Tuesday’s record low growth rate. Fatalities climbed 6%, a steeper rate than the previous days because of a reporting backlog over the Easter weekend.

China Car Sales Rise for First Time Since Pandemic (7:55 a.m. NY)

Consumers bought an average of 33,400 vehicles a day last week, up 14% from a year ago, though sales were still down 12% for the first two weeks of April, the China Passenger Car Association said in a statement. The head of the group warned that it’s unclear whether the increases will be sustainable.

France Expects G-20 to Offer African Nations Moratorium on Debt (7:50 a.m. NY)

France expects Group of 20 nations will agree to a debt moratorium for African nations in a conference call later Wednesday, an official at the Elysee palace said. President Emmanuel Macron has been pushing for debt relief to support African nations caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic and on Monday called for a massive cancellation of Africa’s sovereign debt.

Goldman’s Investment Portfolio Takes a Hit (7:43 a.m. NY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has Wall Street’s biggest investment portfolio, a boast that became a liability in the first quarter as fallout from the coronavirus weighed on the firm’s holdings. The business took an almost $900 million hit that contributed to a 46% decline in profit, even as it included gains from pending private-equity sales. A strong showing in the trading operations, the firm’s biggest division, helped counter the damage as market volatility boosted demand for trading services.

Japan Considering $930 Cash Handouts (7:39 a.m. NY)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition ally, Natsuo Yamaguchi of the Komeito party, proposed making the 100,000 yen payments across the board, without income limits, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Wednesday. Japan has so far promised larger payments of 300,000 yen ($2,800), but limited them to those who can prove a substantial loss of income.

BofA Joins Rival Banks in Setting Aside Billions for Loan Losses (6:57 a.m. NY)

Bank of America Corp. joined rivals in setting aside billions of dollars for loans likely to sour amid an almost total U.S. economic shutdown. Profit plunged 45% as the company allocated $4.76 billion for loan losses, the most since 2010, as businesses and households reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank follows competitors JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., which posted their highest provisions in a decade Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. on Wednesday set aside $7.03 billion to cover potential losses on loans.

Banks are trying to get ahead of loan losses they expect to come from the pandemic bringing large swaths of the global economy to a virtual standstill. While defaults haven’t yet spiked in a meaningful way, bank efforts to build up their reserves show they’re bracing for a severe recession.

UnitedHealth’s Witty to Help Lead WHO Vaccine Effort (6:20 a.m. NY)

UnitedHealth said Andrew Witty, the chief executive officer of its Optum health-services business, will take a leave of absence to help lead a World Health Organization effort to speed up development of a Covid-19 vaccine. Witty will return at about year-end, the company said in a statement. David Wichmann, UnitedHealth’s CEO, will oversee Optum during Witty’s appointment at the WHO, which is effective April 20. Witty was previously CEO of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Amazon Threatens to Suspend French Deliveries (6 a.m. NY)

Amazon.com Inc. threatened to stop activity at its fulfillment centers in France after a court order banned the sale of non-essential goods, concluding the retailer isn’t doing enough to protect staff from the pandemic. The company was given 24 hours to comply with the ruling to reduce its activity to sell only essential items such as food and hygiene products, and to upgrade its health security procedures.

The company faces fines of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for each day’s delay. Amazon said it was considering lodging an appeal but such a move wouldn’t suspend the order that will be enforced on Wednesday early afternoon

China’s Data on Symptom-Free Cases Reveals Most Never Get Sick (6 a.m. NY)

China for the first time publicized a breakdown of people testing positive for the coronavirus without outward signs of being sick, revealing that those among them who remain symptom-free throughout infection are in the majority.Among 6,764 people who tested positive for infection without showing symptoms, only one fifth of them -- 1,297 -- have so far developed symptoms and been re-classified as confirmed cases, China’s National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing in Beijing Wednesday.

Iran’s Daily Death Toll Drops Again (6 a.m. NY)

Fatalities from the virus in Iran reached 4,777 as the country’s toll decreased for the fourth consecutive day with 94 deaths overnight. Total infections reached 76,389 after 1,512 tested positive since Tuesday.

Spain Cases Rise, Deaths Decline (5:45 p.m. HK)

Spain reported the biggest increase in the number of confirmed cases in six days on Wednesday, while the daily death toll declined. There were more than 5,000 new infections in the 24 hours through Wednesday, taking the total to 177,633, according to Health Ministry data. The number of fatalities rose by 523 to 18,579, compared to Tuesday’s increase of 637.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said this week that Spain has already passed the peak of what is Europe’s most extensive outbreak. While the situation at many hospitals and intensive care units has improved, severe restrictions on movement are still in place.

South Korea Leader Set for Win in Election During Pandemic (5:32 p.m. HK)

South Korea’s ruling party may have won an outright majority in parliament in elections held Wednesday, exit polls showed, giving President Moon Jae-in fresh momentum to reshape the virus-ravaged economy.

The country was holding the biggest election since the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe -- and it might spur other world leaders with good poll numbers to follow suit.

India May See First Contraction Since 1980 (5:29 p.m. HK)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the mandatory stay-at-home to 40 days against the originally announced 21 days will result in a direct output loss of more than 8%, according to some economists including Sonal Varma of Nomura Holdings Inc. That’s prompted Varma and Kunal Kundu of Societe Generale GSC Pvt. to revise their forecasts for the year to March 2021 to a negative 0.4% and negative 0.1% respectively.

The country is planning to ease some curbs to revive the stalled economy. India will allow makers of information technology hardware, farmers and industries in rural areas to resume operations after April 20. Amid a lockdown that’s been extended to May 3, the government will lift restrictions to allow e-commerce companies, goods movement by roads, as well as restart port and air cargo operations.

Belgian Fatalities Include Almost 2,000 Unconfirmed Cases (5:20 p.m. HK)

Belgian health officials disclosed for the first time the split between deaths following confirmed infections and fatalities in nursing homes that can only be linked with probability to the coronavirus. Of the 4,440 deaths reported so far, 1,966 haven’t been confirmed by a prior diagnostic test. Belgium reported 2,454 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 33,573; fatalities rose by 283.

Portugal to Keep Containment Measures in Place (5:13 p.m. HK)

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said containment measures have to stay in place at the moment as the country tries to limit the coronavirus outbreak. The economy was never entirely shut, Costa said in comments broadcast by RTP.

Europe Drafts Plan to Get People Back to Work (5 p.m. HK)

The European Commission says companies and workers won’t get back to business-as-usual until there’s a vaccine or a cure for Covid-19. In the meantime, the European Union’s executive has drawn up plans for a partial lifting of restrictions in an effort to mitigate the economic devastation.

The roadmap unveiled by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday seeks to coordinate a gradual exit from the lockdowns that the bloc’s 27 member states imposed last month to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The commission has warned that the easing may be temporary as it will “unavoidably” lead to a spike in new cases that could threaten healthcare systems again and lead to a reinstatement of the confinement rules

U.K. Insurers Plunge (4:51 p.m. HK)

U.K. insurers plunged for second day as the Financial Conduct Authority says there are clear cases where firms should pay claims to small and medium-sized enterprises for business interruption from the outbreak. While the U.K. FCA said on Wednesday that most policies will likely not be covered, it added that there are “policies where it is clear that the firm has an obligation to pay out.”

Earlier, Peel Hunt slashed price targets for Hiscox, Beazley and Lancashire, forecasting hundreds of millions of dollars of coronavirus exposure.

Germany Likely to Extend Lockdown Measures Until May 3 (4:42 p.m. HK)

Germany is set to agree on an extension of nationwide lockdown measures until at least May 3 as the government debates with regional leaders on how to gradually relaxing restrictions on public life in the coming weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to announce the agreement later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The number of new cases in Germany fell for a sixth day on Wednesday. There were 2,138 new infections, the lowest increase this month, bringing the total to 132,210, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The country has been in recession since last month but a recovery is expected in the second half, the economy ministry said in its latest monthly report.

Coronavirus Spurs Record Drop in Oil Demand (4:05 p.m. HK)

Global oil demand will plunge by a record 9% this year due to coronavirus lockdowns, thwarting efforts by OPEC+ to contain the resulting glut of crude, the International Energy Agency said.

A decade of demand growth will be wiped out in 2020, when consumption will slump by just over 9 million barrels a day, the agency said in its monthly report. April will suffer the hardest hit, with fuel use contracting by almost a third to the lowest level since 1995.

China Slams Trump’s WHO Move (3:40 p.m. HK)

China criticized Trump’s move to temporarily halt funding to the WHO and pledged to support the global health body. Trump said he ordered the move because the WHO took China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failed to share information about the pandemic as it spread.

China has “serious concerns” about the decision and called on the U.S. to fulfill its responsibilities, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday. “This U.S. decision will weaken the WHO’s capabilities and undermine international cooperation,” Zhao said. The U.S. move attracted criticism from health policy experts as well as Bill Gates, who warned that cutting off funds “is as dangerous as it sounds,” and said the world needs the WHO “now more than ever.”

The Associated Press earlier reported that it obtained internal documents showing Chinese officials waited six days in January before President Xi Jinping warned the public of the dangers of the outbreak. The delay allowed millions of people to travel from the epicenter in Wuhan to elsewhere in the country and the world, the report said. While China’s Zhao said he hadn’t seen the report, Beijing updated the WHO in a “timely” manner and called accusations the government wasn’t transparent “unfair.”

