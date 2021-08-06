China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

Police officers stand guard outside a court Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hong Kong, as a pro-democracy demonstrator Tong Ying-kit exits the court after his sentencing for the violation of a security law during a 2020 protest. Tong has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong's national security law as Beijing tightens control over the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government.

The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition.

Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. It also comes as China and the United States are at odds over a range of foreign policy and trade issues.

The Foreign Ministry said Biden’s move “slandered and smeared Hong Kong’s national security law, nakedly intervened in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and blatantly trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations."

The U.S. was “weaving lies and slandering Hong Kong’s national security laws, blatantly beautifying the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong, and presumptuously offering the so-called ‘safe haven,'" the ministry said. “It is a vain attempt to stigmatize Hong Kong, stigmatize China, and stop at nothing to undermine Hong Kong through petty actions.”

The people of Hong Kong and China would respond to such “shameless political manipulation" which is “doomed to failure!," said the statement, attributed to an unidentified spokesperson and posted on the office's website.

The safe haven offer is the latest in a series of steps taken by the administration in response to Beijing's crackdown, including suspending an extradition treaty with the territory and other special treatment not extended to the rest of China, along with imposing visa bans on Hong Kong and Chinese officials and cutting them off from the U.S. financial system.

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in response to months of pro-democracy street protests in 2019. Police have arrested at least 100 opposition politicians, activists and demonstrators, imposed severe limits on political speech, reorganized the local legislature to ensure an overwhelming pro-Beijing majority and demanded that anyone holding public officer prove their loyalty to China.

Pro-democracy activists in exile pleaded with Congress last month to pass legislation to provide both temporary refuge and permanent refugee status in the U.S., after Hong Kong police confirmed they had a list of more than 50 people who would be arrested if they attempted to leave.

There are several thousand people from Hong Kong in the United States who would be eligible to remain and avoid being deported under what is formally known as deferred enforced departure, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Psaki didn’t rule out extending refuge beyond 18 months depending on developments in Hong Kong.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in U.S. after China crackdown

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday offered temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory. Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to implement a "deferral of removal" for up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents in the United States, citing "compelling foreign policy reasons." "Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong's autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press," Biden said in the memo, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • Hong Kong residents in U.S. offered ‘safe haven’

    Hong Kong native and Notre Dame Research Associate Maggie Shum told Reuters on Thursday she “cried tears of joy” upon hearing the news that Hong Kong residents living in the U.S. would be given a temporary “safe haven.” SHUM: “So this just sort of opened the floodgates and, you know, so I cried happy tears talking to my friends and just, I feel like, you know, it's a good feeling." Her reaction came after U.S. President Joe Biden offered "safe haven" for up to 18 months to Hong Kong residents in the U.S. The White House move comes in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “Obviously, our hope and our objective and our work on the international forum is to change a behavior that is happening and the oppression that we're seeing of the people in Hong Kong. But certainly this step is one that is meant to ensure we are practicing what we preach in terms of human rights values and ensuring that people who are in this country don't face the ongoing repression that we're seeing in Hong Kong.” It is the latest in a series of actions Biden has taken to address what his administration says is the erosion of the rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing's control in 1997. Last year China implemented a new law in Hong Kong to criminalize what it considers subversion, secessionism, “terrorism” or collusion with foreign forces. The White House said in a statement that the U.S. "will not stand idly by” as the People’s Republic of China “breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community." Some U.S. lawmakers want the administration to do more. Republican Senator Ben Sasse called the safe haven move a "solid step," but said the U.S. government needs to go further and offer full asylum to Hong Kong residents in the U.S.

  • Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to restart talks-foreign minister

    Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy in order to restart bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

  • China: Backlash over marriage question in Olympian's interview

    Chinese athlete Gong Lijiao was asked about her marriage plans and described as a "manly woman".

  • Chinese universities produce more STEM doctoral students than the U.S., per new report

    Reproduced from CSET; Chart: Axios VisualsA new report finds universities in China are producing more STEM doctoral students than those in the U.S. — and the gap is projected to only widen.Why it matters: Creating pipelines of STEM-trained workers, including Ph.D.-level experts, is a national priority for both the U.S. and China as they compete in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology and other fields.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Ultrawealthy Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves

    With tax hikes maybe on the way for America's ultrawealthy, many of them don't want to stick around to see them, Axios reported.

  • Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections. Trending posts on Twitter said Kawamura had turned Goto's gold medal into a germ medal, which in Japanese is pronounced the same.

  • China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year's end

    Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China's commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. Xi’s announcement was delivered at the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, state media reported Wednesday, which China hosted virtually. Xi also promised to donate $100 million to the UN-backed COVAX program, which aims to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday night.

  • Trump urges federal judge to block release of tax returns to Congress

    Former President Trump's attorneys on Wednesday asked a federal judge to prevent the Treasury Department from releasing his tax returns to Congress, NBC News reports.Driving the news: The Justice Department last week said the Treasury Department "must" release Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, finding that the committee had "invoked sufficient reasons" for requesting the documents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump has been f

  • U.S. business groups call on President Biden to restart trade talks with China - WSJ

    Nearly three dozen of the United States' most influential business groups have asked President Joe Biden's administration to restart trade talks with China and cut tariffs on imports, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/business-groups-call-on-biden-to-restart-trade-talks-with-china-11628212436?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday. The tariffs on Chinese products paid by U.S. importers were imposed to ensure that Beijing fulfills its obligations under its 2020 Phase One trade pact with the United States. In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday, the business groups said that China had met "important benchmarks and commitments" in the agreement, the report added, including opening markets to U.S. financial institutions and reducing some regulatory barriers to U.S. agricultural exports to China.

  • Another state-run China media outlet has come out swinging at the country’s gaming companies

    Shares of Tencent, XD and NetEase were under pressure as another government owned newspaper takes the industry to task.

  • Hornets add high-scoring forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Why this signing is so important

    He averaged better than 15 points per game last season with the Warriors.

  • Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge early on Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late on Wednesday that the CDC had issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

  • Russia and Israel may be on a collision course in Syria

    If it's true the Russians have intercepted Israeli missiles targeting Iran-backed militias, Washington may have to step in.

  • Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement

    Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Daughter of Vietnamese refugees Margaret Vo Schaus sworn in as NASA’s new CFO

    Vietnamese American Margaret Vo Schaus is now the new chief financial officer for NASA after swearing-in on Wednesday. The ceremony: In the statement published by NASA, Vo Schaus said she was “honored to be sworn in by Administrator Bill Nelson” during the ceremony. Vo Schaus was among the many people nominated by Biden for key roles in the government, Vietnam Times reported.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • China: How Delta threatens a prized zero Covid strategy

    China's battling its widest outbreak since Wuhan - how long can it keep Covid out?

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.