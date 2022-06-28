China Eases Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift So Far

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Travelers will now only need to spend seven days in a quarantine facility, and then monitor their health at home for a further three days, according to a revised government protocol released Tuesday by China’s National Health Commission. That’s down from 14 days hotel quarantine in many parts of China currently, and as many as 21 days isolation in the past.

The change, which still leaves China an outlier in a world that is rapidly learning to live with the virus, comes after Beijing and Shanghai said they had no new locally-transmitted Covid infections on Monday, for the first time since February. The success over the highly contagious omicron variant followed a bruising four-month fight that saw millions of residents locked in their homes, exhaustive testing measures and restrictions on daily life that impacted every facet of society and the economy.

Nationwide, China reported just 22 cases on Monday, a stark contrast to other parts of the world that are seeing thousands of new infections a day. Beijing remains committed to the Covid Zero policy, which still aims to quash all trace of the virus.

“It is a significant step for China in the right direction,” said Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. “But the change is only one part of the entire strategy.”

“China is still way far from opening up,” he said, adding that the country still requires negative Covid tests to enter -- a measure many other countries dispensed with months ago.

There is also a complex web of domestic restrictions that make it difficult for Chinese to move around internally. Until those are adjusted “uncertainties and risks will persist for travels into China, and the effectiveness of the current move will be squeezed,” Huang said.

Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

Stocks Rally

Investors used to hearing about tighter internal restrictions in China were buoyed by the news, with stocks rallying. The CSI 300 Index extended gains to 1%. in Shanghai, with hotel and airline stocks rallying. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 also built on their advance after the announcement, while the yuan erased losses to rise n both offshore and onshore.

Testing requirements during the mandatory quarantine period were also changed in the protocol. Travelers are now required only to give throat swabs, rather than nasal ones. The new guidelines, updated for the first time since May 2021, make no mention of any vaccination requirements for travelers.

Many countries made entry easier for inoculated travelers when they first started to open up post-Covid.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing after the announcement, Wang Liping, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the shift was based on science.

“The adjustment caters to our study of the characteristic of the omicron variant, and will not increase the risk of transmission,” Wang said.

(Updates to add market reaction, more details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Any such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations based upon currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our SEC filings. During today's call, we will discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

  • John Oliver Calls Out Developer's 'Monumentally Stupid' Reaction To Drought

    The "Last Week Tonight" host hit a developer with a deluge of barbs in a segment on water shortage.

  • Oil Extends Gains on China’s Covid Easing, Supply Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session as China eased its Covid quarantine regime and as threats to global output risked tightening the market further.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesWest Tex

  • Stocks Up as China Cuts Quarantine; Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after China softened its strict Covid protocols, easing investor concerns about global growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMining and energy shares led gai

  • Australia's Sayona, partner approve restart of Quebec lithium plant operation

    Shares of Sayona Mining jumped nearly 18% to A$0.165 by 0527 GMT, hitting their highest since June 7, while the broader market rose more than half a percent. The proposed upgrade and restart of the Québec-based North American Lithium (NAL) operation have been funded through cash contributions by both Sayona and Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont has a 25% stake in Sayona Quebec, the Sayona Mining unit which owns NAL.

  • Oil price cap could strike Russia's war chest — if enforced

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies are weighing a cap on the price of Russian oil meant to strike at the main pillar of the Kremlin's finances following its invasion of Ukraine — and to limit the havoc that high energy prices are wreaking worldwide. Details haven't been agreed at the Group of Seven summit in Elmau, Germany, but the basic idea would be to tie the price cap to the services that make trading oil possible. Because such service providers are largely based in the European Union and United Kingdom, Russia would be expected to face difficulty finding large-scale workarounds.

  • South Africa Risks Race War by Stoking Xenophobia, Opposition Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- South African politicians are risking conflict between different local ethnic groups and races by encouraging xenophobia against migrants from other nations on the continent, the leader of the official opposition said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Thei

  • Beijing and Shanghai Back at Zero Covid Cases After Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s two largest cities have contained Covid-19 following a bruising four-month fight that saw millions of residents locked in their homes, exhaustive testing and restrictions on daily life that impacted every facet of society and the economy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant

  • One astonishing stat confirms Steph Curry's 2022 NBA Finals dominance

    Steph Curry was brilliant against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and this remarkable stat proves it.

  • 7 questions for the MLB trade deadline: Who is the biggest star who could move before Aug. 2?

    The biggest spenders are the biggest contenders. The playoff field has expanded. What does it mean for the trade market?

  • Hottest US Housing Markets Now Have Bigger Share of Price Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- US cities that saw some of the biggest jumps in home prices during the pandemic now have the largest shares of price cuts, according to data compiled by Zillow Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts

  • Boeing Stock Slides. There Are Reports of 737 MAX Issues.

    A pair of reports appeared to question the safety of 737 MAX jets. Both look like a case of investors reacting before they have context.

  • Sony's Next Big Thing in Tech Is Helping Honda Take On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- In early 2020, Sony Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — the tech industry’s main annual event — and announced a once-in-a-decade pivot: the Japanese electronics maker was joining the electric vehicle race.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cou

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • Albemarle plans major U.S. lithium processing plant

    PHOENIX, Ariz. (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp plans to build a lithium processing plant in the United States that would produce as much of the electric vehicle battery metal as the entire company produces today, a bullish bet on America's all-electric future, an executive said on Monday. The plan reflects Albemarle's emerging strategy to lead the U.S. lithium renaissance, from mine development to processing to manufacturing types of the metal used to make high-end EV batteries. Eric Norris, head of Albemarle's lithium division, said the company has seen a major shift in the last nine months in the United States with an "unprecedented" number of EV manufacturing plants announced, a harbinger the company believes will fuel a surge in lithium demand.

  • Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -Two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had been told by the UAE's president. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been perceived as the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to boost global deliveries that could reduce prices.

  • One London insurance group is the key to squeezing Russia’s oil revenues

    The US wants Russian oil to stabilize soaring prices, but it also doesn't want Russia to be handsomely paid for its oil. Enter the London group that insures 95% of all oil shipments.

  • This ‘underappreciated’ black swan could bring fresh chaos to the global economy

    It's summer and it's hot. That brings us to our call of the day from an energy trader who is super worried about electricity grids.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Americans are paying $54,000 on average for an electric vehicle. A year ago, they were paying closer to $44,000.

    The soaring cost of EVs is outstripping non-electric vehicles, likely forcing motorists to think twice before ditching fossil fuels.