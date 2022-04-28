China smartphone sales drop 14% year-on-year in Q1 - Counterpoint Research

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Smartphone sales in China fell 14% year-on-year in the first quarter to 74.2 million units, with volumes falling to levels last seen during Q1 2020, Counterpoint Research said.

Smartphone maker Vivo captured the biggest market share in the first quarter, with 19.7% of sales, followed by Oppo with 18%, and Apple in third with 17.9%, the research firm said.

