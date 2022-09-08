China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

Stephen Stapczynski
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed earlier this week, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Still, global rates have soared so much this year that the project can profit from those sales.

The move is beneficial for both countries -- China is able to secure cheaper supply and resell shipments from more expensive exporters to utilities in Europe and Asia, while Russia can continue selling fuel at a profit. Japan and South Korea, traditionally the top destinations for Sakhalin LNG, have stopped buying spot shipments from the plant since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“Russian supply is still making its way into the market, just with a reorganization of trade flows via market participants who don’t take issue with accepting Russian cargoes,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse. “It appears China is happy to take Russian LNG cargoes at discounts, swapping out alternative supply that can then be directed to Europe at higher prices.”

China’s LNG imports from Russia surged to the highest level in at least two years in August, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, deliveries from the US have slumped as Chinese importers divert cargoes to Europe at a hefty profit.

The operator of Sakhalin-2 is primarily owned by Gazprom PJSC, and was recently redomiciled to Russia after a decree by President Vladimir Putin. The move forced Shell Plc to abandon its 27.5% stake in the project for nothing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen to say Biden’s climate law helps put Putin in his place

    Treasury Secretary Yellen will argue this week that the Biden administration's climate moves keep the U.S. on a path to cut emissions some 40% by 2030.

  • Russia says it will not resume natural-gas flows via a key pipeline to Europe until the 'collective West' lifts sanctions against the country

    Russian state gas giant Gazprom has shut down natural gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline ferrying the fuel to Germany, citing technical issues.

  • S.Korea central bank says stabilising prices quickly better for long-term growth

    South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it was better for long-term growth to stabilise prices quickly as it gave insight into its decision for an unusually large rate hike in July in its quarterly monetary policy report. As part of an explanation for the move, it said fast and large rate hikes were needed for now and that the dollar-won exchange rate had also been a factor. "Once high inflation is permanently set in place, it would require much stronger monetary policy responses, so for now, it is necessary to raise interest rates fast and by a large margin to suppress inflation expectations in a preemptive manner," the central bank said in the report.

  • Oil Edges Up After Plunging Almost 6% on China Demand and Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after slumping to an eight-month low, with investors assessing global demand as China pushes on with its Covid Zero policy and central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Tr

  • Shell (SHEL) to Exit Major Russian LNG Project, Gain Nothing

    Shell (SHEL) is likely to be able to meet its LNG supply commitments irrespective of its participation in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project.

  • Gas prices could be driven higher as European and Asian suppliers race to charter LNG tankers

    The race to charter LNG tankers is bad news for anyone hoping for relief on natural gas prices.

  • Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

    Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors has come to meet with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August. China in response has stepped up its military harassment, sending warships, warplanes and even drones towards the island on a daily basis.

  • NATO chief : European countries will ‘pay a price’ this winter for Ukraine support

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg penned an op-ed that was published in the Financial Times on Wednesday insisting that although Europeans will face rising energy costs this winter after levying sanctions against Russia, the continent has a “moral responsibility” to support Ukraine. “There are tough times ahead, but we have faced tough times together before,”…

  • Malaysian Palm Oil Output to Drop for Third Year on Labor Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian palm oil production is set to decline for a third year as a worker shortage in plantations continues to hamper harvesting, according to the nation’s largest group of growers.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bea

  • Dow, S&P 500 score best day in a month and Nasdaq snaps 7-day losing streak despite flurry of hawkish Fed talk

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher Wednesday, with the Dow climbing over 430 points and the Nasdaq Composite snapping its longest losing streak since 2016.

  • Australia's central bank opens door to slower rate hikes

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's top central banker opened the door on Thursday to slowing the bank's policy tightening after five rate increases in as many months, sparking a rally in bonds as markets scaled back bets on further aggressive moves. In a speech on the policy outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said further rate increases would be needed to contain inflation but the RBA Board was not on a pre-set path and was aware rates had already risen sharply. "We are conscious that there are lags in the operation of monetary policy and that interest rates have increased very quickly," said Lowe.

  • Putin releases foreign policy strategy based on 'Russian world' doctrine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new foreign policy doctrine that is based on a 'Russian world' concept and relies on radical policies used by some to justify war in Ukraine.

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Betting: Which underdogs have value in Week 1?

    Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado, and Ariel Epstein break down which underdogs have the most betting value in Week 1 of the NFL season.

  • Putin Plans to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Ambassador Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year, said the country’s ambassador to Indonesia.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapHis presence on the

  • How accurate are Lee Corso's College Gameday picks when it comes to Texas and Alabama?

    When it comes to the headgear picks on College Gameday, Lee Corso is more often right than he is wrong.

  • Hawkish Fed Chatter Has Wall Street Betting on Big Rate Hike, Crypto Traders Shorting Bitcoin

    Several Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates until there are clear signs that inflation is coming down for multiple months. “We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard said Wednesday in a speech at a banking conference in New York. The next rate hike decisions is set to take place on Sept. 21, when the Federal Open Market Committee will meet for the first time since last month’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium retreat in Wyoming.

  • ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

    The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers are scrambling to keep a lid on the bloc's most damaging bout of price growth in nearly half a century as it eats up household savings and weighs on business output. Ultimately, the choice will be between a 50 and a 75 basis point increase in the zero percent deposit rate.

  • U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea

    International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that building work expanding key facilities at North Korea's main nuclear site at Yongbyon was advancing. The reclusive state has staged a series of missile tests this year and some analysts believe it is preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons after a five-year hiatus.

  • Putin says Ukraine grain going to Europe instead of poor countries

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sending most of the grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports to Europe instead of poorer and hungrier parts of the world.