China Solar Firm Plans US Factory in Boon for Biden Energy Push

1
Dan Murtaugh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A leading Chinese solar panel maker has leased space for its first US factory in another win for the Biden administration’s efforts to build up the nation’s clean energy manufacturing base.

Most Read from Bloomberg

JA Solar Technology Co. will build a $60 million panel plant in Phoenix with plans to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a press release issued by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The plant will be able to produce 2 gigawatts of panels a year once fully functional, it said. The US currently has 4.5 gigawatts of annual silicon panel production capacity, according to BloombergNEF data, although several new projects have been announced recently.

Beijing-based JA Solar is the world’s fourth-biggest panel maker by capacity, according to BNEF. The company is setting up the plant to provide US customers with flexibility and ease of access to its solar products, according to the press release.

Read more: Biden Push to Spur Solar Production Gets $2.5 Billion Boost

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate global panel production, but have been stymied from shipping to the US because of a series of trade disputes and allegations of human rights abuses. Some of the firms have moved to expand exports from plants in southeast Asia to navigate curbs on US trade.

The US is trying to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing in its fight against climate change and to cut reliance on imported panels. President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes generous incentives for solar, battery and electric-vehicle manufacturing, has sparked a wave of new factory announcements, including a $2.5 billion expansion of solar manufacturing in Georgia that was announced this week.

Biden’s policy extends to encouraging foreign firms — including China-based manufacturers — to set up facilities locally, which can support development of supply chains and deliver jobs.

--With assistance from Brian Eckhouse.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Atmospheric river: High winds tear off roof of South San Francisco apartment complex

    Neighbors tell KPIX the winds were frightening

  • Here’s how you can snap a photo with UGA’s College Football Playoff championship trophy

    The celebrations are just getting started as thousands of people are expected on campus this weekend for the championship parade.

  • Sinkholes, fallen trees and demolished piers: California storms devastation captured in dramatic images

    Storms expected to continue through the week

  • Poland in talks with allies over Leopard 2 transfers to Ukraine

    Warsaw is drumming up allied support in favor of battle tank deliveries that could help Ukraine fend off Russia.

  • Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China

    The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt. The decision by 12 of the court's 15 justices voided the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking agreement by state-owned companies in the three nations, which are among Asian countries locked in decades-long territorial disputes in the busy waterway. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June last year, expressed willingness to revive failed negotiations for joint oil exploration with China in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing last week.

  • Thousands Forced to Evacuate in California After Another Day of Severe Weather

    Another round of stormy weather has rolled into California overnight and into this morning, creating dangerous conditions for counties along the central coast.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises on optimism ahead of inflation report

    U.S. stocks climbed in afternoon trading on Wednesday, led by gains in the Nasdaq as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Most S&P 500 sectors were higher, with real estate up the most followed by consumer discretionary. Stocks have risen in recent sessions, helped by hopes that the Fed could soon pause its cycle of rate hikes, even as comments by some Fed officials have supported the view that the central bank needs to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

  • China Purchases of Australian Coal Up to Firms, Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies must decide whether to resume imports of Australian coal, China’s ambassador to Australia said, continuing to deny any embargo on the country’s exports, even as he touted a recent thaw in ties. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapControv

  • Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.

    The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market

    The bear market isn't going to last forever. Buying these stocks could set you up for some great long-term returns.

  • China’s Population Likely Fell in 2022 as Births Hit New Low

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s population likely started shrinking last year for the first time in decades, experts say, a significant milestone that will have long-term repercussions for the economy. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bo

  • Armenia cancels military drills, widening rift with Moscow

    The prime minister of Armenia said Tuesday that his country has refused to host military drills planned by a Russia-dominated security pact, an announcement that reflected the Armenian government's growing tensions with Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly criticized Russian peacekeepers for failure to secure free transit along a corridor linking Armenia and the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijani activists have blocked since last month.

  • Down Almost 50%, Is Amazon Stock a Buy In 2023?

    Despite its leading market share in multiple industries, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was not left unscathed, falling 46% over the past 12 months. The company had a more challenging year than most, with significant hits to its e-commerce business and free cash flow. Meanwhile, recent moves suggest Amazon is preparing for more declines amid a looming recession.

  • White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP

    The White House is turning the tables on House Republican lawmakers when it comes to conservative-led spending proposals that Democrats warn could mean cuts to crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security. The Biden administration is already building on a strategy it deployed during the midterm election season in which it highlighted talk from multiple…

  • The 7 Best High-Fiber Snacks, According to a Dietitian

    Up your intake of this important nutrient with these simple and flavorful snacks.

  • Here are three tax tasks for newly married couples

    Remember: if you marry by December 31, you're considered married for the whole year for tax purposes.

  • The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial

    Never in recent history, perhaps, have so many Americans viewed the Supreme Court as fundamentally partisan. Public approval of the nine-justice panel stands near historic lows. Declining faith in the institution seems rooted in a growing concern that the high court is deciding cases on politics, rather than law. In one recent poll, a majority of Americans opined that Supreme Court justices let partisan views influence major rulings. Three quarters of…

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...

  • Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as governor of native Arkansas

    Sanders's predecessor, fellow Republican Asa Hutchinson, left office after two terms because of a state term limit. He is believed to be considering a run for U.S. president.

  • Latest atmospheric river takes aim at San Francisco Bay Area; more flooding possible: California storm updates

    The atmospheric river events that have drenched much of California for two weeks will refocus Wednesday across northern California. Live updates.