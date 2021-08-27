China will soon surpass Russia as a nuclear threat –senior U.S. military official

FILE PHOTO: PLA soldiers salute in front of nuclear-capable missiles during a parade in Beijing
Michael Martina
·2 min read

By Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China, in the midst of a rapid nuclear weapons buildup, will soon surpass Russia as the United States' top nuclear threat, a senior U.S. military official said on Friday, warning that the two countries have no mechanisms to avert miscommunication.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere, the deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the country's nuclear arsenal, said China's development of nuclear capabilities "can no longer be aligned" with its public claim that it wants to maintain a minimum nuclear deterrent.

"There's going to be a point, a crossover point, where the number of threats presented by China will exceed the number of threats that currently Russia presents," Bussiere told an online forum.

He said the determination would not be based solely on the number of Beijing's stockpiled nuclear warheads, but also on how they are "operationally fielded."

"There will be a crossover point, we believe, in the next few years," Bussiere said.

Unlike with Russia, the United States did not have any treaties or dialogue mechanism with China on the issue to "alleviate any misperceptions or confusion," he added.

Bussiere's comments come as the United States is attempting to realign its foreign policy to put greater emphasis in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's growing economic and military might.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern https://www.reuters.com/world/china/blinken-expresses-us-concern-about-chinas-growing-nuclear-arsenal-2021-08-06 about China's growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations in early August.

Think-tank reports based on satellite imagery say China appears to be constructing hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles, and Washington has accused Beijing of resisting nuclear arms talks.

China says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia, and that it is ready for dialogue, but only if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China's level.

In a 2020 report to Congress, the Pentagon estimated China's operational nuclear warhead stockpile to be in "the low 200s," and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces.

According to a State Department fact sheet, the United States had 1,357 nuclear warheads deployed as of March 1.

China's advances in missile technology to deliver those warheads are also a concern for the United States, and Bussiere said China last year tested more ballistic missile capabilities than the rest of the world combined.

(Reporting by Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin defends approving licenses for auto chips for Huawei

    "The policy has not been eased or amended," a Commerce Department spokesperson said. The comments came in response to demands https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-senator-rubio-demands-answers-huaweis-auto-chip-approvals-2021-08-26 from Sen. Marco Rubio that U.S. officials explain why they approved hundreds of millions of dollars worth of auto chip sales to the company, as reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-us-approves-licenses-huawei-buy-auto-chips-sources-2021-08-25 this week. Rubio called the move "yet another example of President Biden's failure to protect America's economic and national security."

  • Amid Afghan Chaos, a CIA Mission That Will Persist for Years

    WASHINGTON — As the Afghanistan War wound down, the CIA had expected to gradually shift its primary focus away from counterterrorism — a mission that transformed the agency over two decades into a paramilitary organization focused on manhunts and killing — toward traditional spycraft against powers like China and Russia. But a pair of deadly explosions Thursday were the latest in a series of rapidly unfolding events since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban takeover of the coun

  • U.S. has options if Iran talks fail, officials say ahead of Israeli PM's visit

    If diplomacy fails, the U.S. will consider using other means to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, senior Biden administration officials said in a briefing ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to the White House.Why it matters: Iran is the main agenda item for Bennett's visit, and he is expected to push for a "Plan B" now that nuclear talks have stalled. The U.S. officials didn't say what exactly the administration would consider but are clearly trying to reassure t

  • Michigan players say the time for talk is over, promise ‘fun’ defense

    They're saying the right things. Let's hope the defense now does the right things on the field.

  • Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year

    The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. In a speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the past three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic. Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in infections from the delta variant, he said, but they expect healthy job gains to continue.

  • If we soak the rich, will everyone get wet?

    Joe Biden describes his $3.5 trillion spending scheme as a way to improve the economy and "build back better."

  • UK in final stages of Afghan exit, taking no more evacuees

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will not accept any more people for flights out of Kabul beyond those already inside the airport after it shut its processing centre and entered the final stages of its evacuation from Afghanistan, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday. He said Britain was preparing the last 1,000 people inside the airfield who would fly out on Friday as the country winds down its 20-year presence in Afghanistan, set to complete its departure before the United States' scheduled exit by Aug. 31. After a suicide bombing that killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers on Thursday, [nL1N2PY01Q] Wallace said the threat from further attacks at the airport would increase as militants seek to show that they have forced the Western powers out of Afghanistan.

  • U.S. Attorney General urges election officials to share threats

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged state and local election officials on Thursday to immediately provide the FBI any threatening communications they receive following a rise in threats against U.S. election administrators. "To help us help you, I urge that you preserve and immediately provide to the FBI any threatening communications you receive in any form," Garland told a meeting of election officials that was also attended by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and senior Justice Department officials. In late June, the DOJ launched a task force with the FBI to investigate threats against election workers.

  • Pakistan military pronounces situation at Afghan border normal

    ASSOCIATED PRESS ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani military says the situation along the border with Afghanistan is normal and that there have been no Afghan refugee crossings since the Taliban took control of the neighboring country earlier this month.

  • Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she raised issues of human rights abuses and restrictions on political activism in her conversations with Vietnamese leaders this week, but offered no indication those talks bore fruit. Harris said she spoke with Vietnamese leaders in particular about the release of political dissidents, but did not describe the outcome of those conversations.

  • The blunt outsider at the heart of conservative Germany's election dilemma

    Germany's ruling conservatives will have a hidden weapon in their campaign to remain in office when Angela Merkel calls time on 16 years as chancellor next month - a right-winger who many of them are however reluctant to call their own. Hans-Georg Maassen was head of domestic intelligence - effectively Germany's top neo-Nazi hunter - until he was forced to resign in 2018 after being accused of ignoring video evidence of far-right gangs chasing immigrants during riots in the east. He had since reinvented himself as a Merkel critic and, in September's federal election, will contest a seat in deepest eastern Germany on a pledge to pull in right-wing voters beyond the reach of the conservatives' struggling candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet.

  • Special immigrant visa status could put stranded California families at greater risk of Taliban revenge

    Most of the California families stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban's overthrow of Kabul arrived in the United States on special immigrant visas, according to officials.

  • Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling

    The Biden administration has written to local officials urging that they block unnecessary residential evictions, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our bottom line is this: No one should be evicted before they have the chance to apply for rental assistance, and no eviction should move forward until that application has been processed," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge and Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote to state governors, mayors and others. Lawmakers so far have not passed any bills directly addressing evictions, but U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said her chamber "is assessing possible legislative remedies."

  • England finally encounters resistance from India in 3rd test

    After two days of outright domination, England has finally encountered some resistance from India in the third test at Headingley. Joe Root's team had needed less than 41 overs to skittle the tourists for 78 inside two sessions on Day 1, but scoreboard pressure and gloomy overhead conditions were not enough to undermine India this time around. Instead, England toiled in the field for 80 overs as India reached 215-2 by stumps, with Cheteshwar Pujara’s 91 not out leading knocks of 59 from Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten 45 from captain Virat Kohli.

  • Kerry heads to China with coal on the agenda

    Special Climate Envoy John Kerry heads to China next month with plans to prod the world's largest carbon emitter on taking stronger climate steps as the crucial United Nations summit looms this fall.Driving the news: Kerry will be in Tianjin, China from Sept. 1-3 after an Aug. 31 meeting in Tokyo, per a source familiar with the plans and published reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we're watching: Via the Wall Street Journal, Kerry will "press

  • Kabul crisis complicates Israeli prime minister's White House visit

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit the White House Friday, a day later than originally planned, and he'll find a president in distress.Why it matters: This is not how the new prime minister imagined his first meeting with President Biden. An hour before he was supposed to walk into the Oval Office, disaster struck in Kabul. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Bennett and his advisers were getting ready to leave the Willard

  • People wait for flights in Kabul, day after blasts

    Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover.

  • Can toxic algae kill humans? California health officials are warning of these poisonous blooms

    A Northern California family's death may have been due to toxic algae. Here is everything to know about the "colorful oil spill."

  • Kabul airport "terrorist attack" threat prompts U.S. and allies to urge citizens to stay away

    Western nations are warning of a serious security threat outside Kabul's airport and have urged citizens not to travel there. Driving the news: The Biden administration said there was a "credible" threat at the airport in Afghanistan's capital from an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, per the New York Times. The British and Australian governments issued similar statements Thursday of an "ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack" in the area.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • U.S. Senator Rubio demands answers on Huawei's auto chip approvals

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday released a statement "demanding answers" from the Biden Administration about a Reuters report the U.S. has approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto business. Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-trump-admin-slams-chinas-huawei-halting-shipments-intel-others-sources-2021-01-17 imposed by the Trump administration on the sale of chips and other components used in its network gear and smartphones businesses.