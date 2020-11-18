China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair and China (Shenyang) South Korea Week Closed

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair and China (Shenyang) South Korea Week was held in Shenyang, with the theme of "Working Together And Creating a Win-win Cooperation", aiming to build a platform for communication and cooperation between China and South Korea on November 14th, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

Mr. Han Jin Park, head of the headquarters of the South Korea Trade & Investment Revitalization Commune in China, said that the economic and trade exchanges between China and South Korea will reach a higher level under new situation. At present, the economic and trade cooperation market between China and South Korea has not yet been fully developed. There is still a lot of space for cooperation, and more free trade zones can be built, and the market potential is also great.

At present, investment hardware facilities in the three northeast provinces, especially in Shenyang, are good. It is necessary to improve the software facilities needed by the enterprises investing in Shenyang. There will be more and better Korean enterprises to settle in to seek cooperation, so that more specific projects such as cutting-edge technology and intelligent technology will be implemented. Providing more mutually beneficial and win-win environment for both Chinese and Korean enterprises will promote the sustainable development of China and South Korea.

The China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair and China (Shenyang) South Korea Week activities continued to the 17th. During the same period, economic and trade activities such as "China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair", "China-South Korea Automobile Industry Exchange and Cooperation Docking Meeting", "Sino-South Korean Cultural and Creative Enterprise Development Forum", "Promotion Meeting of Shenyang Area of Liaoning Free Trade Zone" were held. Another three cultural exchange activities were also held: the "Endless Friendship of the Road -- China-South Korea Silk Road" history exhibition, Sino-Korean Food Festival and the Award Ceremony of China's Korea-Nationality Tourists' Travel Stories in South Korea Photo Contest.

The event was characterized by the integration of the summit and the exhibition, and the interaction between economy, trade and culture. The integration of Korean food and art performances increased the overall highlight of the event and the enthusiasm of citizens to participate. In order to effectively respond to the impact of the epidemic, the activities were carried out in a combination of online and offline activities.

