China spends record $8.3bn on Russian energy as Putin slashes prices - live updates

China spent a record $8.3bn (£7.3bn) on Russian energy last month as Beijing continues to snap up the Kremlin’s oil and gas at a discount.

The spend for August was 68pc higher than a year ago and included a record amount of coal, according to Chinese data.

It takes the country’s total energy spend to $44bn in the six months since the start of the war – almost 75pc higher than the same period last year.

While energy prices have surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China is still buying up higher volumes, sometimes at a discounted price.

Putin has been scrambling to find new buyers for his energy, which is being shunned by much of the rest of the world.

China’s higher spending also came despite generally weaker energy imports this year as a slowing economy and Beijing’s brutal zero-Covid policy hampers demand.

Family feud: Haleon rejects GSK's request in Zantac battle

Haleon, the British consumer drugs giant spun out of GSK this summer, has rejected requests for indemnification from its former parent company as court battles over heartburn drug Zantac loom.

The company on Tuesday said it had done the same to American giant Pfizer, which also made a request.

Haleon was a joint venture of GSK and Pfizer but floated on the stock market in July, with the companies retaining 13pc and 26pc stakes respectively, according to data from Bloomberg.

Yet the Zantac row puts them at loggerheads when the ink on the separation deal is barely dry.

More than 2,000 legal cases related to Zantac have been filed in the US over claims the compound contains a probable carcinogen. The drug has been sold by several companies over the years.

Haleon, a new entity, is not a party to litigation but GSK and Pfizer have both sent the company requests for indemnification - or compensation for loss or liability.

But this morning Haleon boss Robert McNamara said these requests had been rejected, on the basis that the company never agreed to accept such liability.

A spokesman for GSK said: "We do not agree with Haleon’s position."

Russia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to China, part of planned works

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has this morning announced it will halt gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline from September 22 to 29 for planned maintenance works.

The company said that under its contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation, such works typically happen twice a year, in spring and autumn.

B&Q owner: Sales slide down to 'tough comparisons'

B&Q has become a victim of its pandemic success, according to its boss.

The DIY retailer saw sales boom during the Covid-19 crisis as people spent more time indoors and carried out home improvements.

But that has prompted Thierry Garnier, chief executive of the chain's parent company Kingfisher, to this morning partly blame this strong performance for a slide in the first half of this year, due to the tough comparison.

He instead pointed investors to like-for-like sales:

Kingfisher has delivered a very resilient first half of sales. While facing very strong comparatives from the prior year as well as a more challenging environment, like-for-like sales were 16.6% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Mike Ashley's full statement:

More here from Frasers Group's Mike Ashley on his decision to step down from the board of the business he founded four decades ago.

Mr Ashley has already handed the reins to his son-in-law, Michael Murray, who became new chief executive in May. The retail tycoon said:

Since Michael Murray took over the leadership of Frasers Group earlier this year, the business has gone from strength to strength. It is clear that the group has the right leadership and strategy in place and I feel very confident passing the baton to Michael and his team. Although I am stepping down from the board, I remain 100% committed to supporting Frasers and Michael's plans and ambitions, and I look forward to helping the team as and when they require me. My commitment and support as a Frasers' shareholder is as strong as ever.

Mr Murray added:

Mike has built an incredible business over the past 40 years and, on behalf of the Board and the Group, I want to thank him for all he has done. With our new strategy and leadership team, we are driving this business forward at pace and we are all excited for the future. We are grateful to have Mike's support and expertise available to us as we continue the next stage of Frasers Group's journey.

Despite his departure, Mr Ashley will still loom large as the group's controlling shareholder.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the opening bell as markets look ahead to a big week of central bank interest rate decisions and a mini Budget.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7pc at the open to 7,285 points.

B&Q owner hit by rising prices

The owner of B&Q has reported a decline in sales as the company grapples with surging prices for raw materials and a slowdown in demand after the pandemic DIY boom.

Kingfisher reported sales of £6.8bn in the first half of the year – down 4.1pc. Pre-tax profits dropped 30pc to £474m.

The FTSE 100 group warned it expected inflationary pressures to continue into the second half of the year, even though raw material prices had fallen back from record highs and freight costs have slowed.

Port of Liverpool workers begin two-week strike

Hundreds of workers at the Port of Liverpool have kicked off a two-week strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union downed tools yesterday evening, shortly after the Queen's funeral ended.

The workers have rejected an 8.3pc pay rise and one-off bonus of £750, saying it amounted to a real-terms pay cut.

Mike Ashley to step down from Frasers Group

Billionaire retail tycoon Mike Ashley has said he's stepping down from Frasers Group as he announced plans to pump £100m into the business.

Frasers said Mr Ashley he will quit the board after the group's annual shareholder meeting next month, but will continue to act as an adviser.

The former Newcastle owner will also stump up £100m to show his "continuing strong support" for the company.

Mr Ashley has already handed over the reins to new chief executive Michael Murray, who is his son-in-law.

But he remains the controlling shareholder in the group, which owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct.

China splashes out record sum on Russian energy

Good morning.

China is spending record amount of money on Russian energy as it continues to expand its reliance on the Kremlin in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Beijing forked out a record $8.3bn (£7.3bn) last month on a haul that included a record amount of coal. In the six months since the start of the war, China has spent $44bn.

The figures highlight the changing relationship between Russia and the rest of the world, with Putin looking for alternative partners as the West shuns his exports.

While energy prices have surged since the invasion, China is still buying higher volumes, sometimes as a discounted price.

Asian markets enjoyed a much-needed bounce on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s late rally. Hong Kong led the way, rising more than 1pc, with Sydney not far behind. Tokyo returned from a long weekend to post healthy gains, while Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Wellington and Jakarta were also higher.

Coming up today