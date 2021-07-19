China Spies Were Behind Massive Microsoft Hack That Hit Tens of Thousands of American Companies, Says U.S.

Shannon Vavra
·6 min read
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

The Biden Administration and several allies plan to allege Monday morning that China’s civilian intelligence service is responsible for a sweeping hacking campaign that hit tens of thousands of companies around the world earlier this year.

According to a senior Biden administration official, hackers affiliated with China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) conducted the massive operation, which took advantage of security flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server software, or Microsoft’s email software. The attack was so widespread that the White House National Security Council at the time whipped up an emergency response group to address the offensive.

The U.S. and allies plan to lay out how the MSS has been hiring criminal hackers on a contractual basis to conduct Beijing’s hacking operations, according to the official.

“MSS is using, knowledgeably, criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally,” the senior administration official said during a call on Sunday.

The National Security Agency, FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency (CISA) have spent months warning organizations about the Microsoft Exchange Server hacking, but this is the first time the U.S. government is formally attributing the campaign to the Chinese government. Microsoft security researchers had previously attributed the operation to actors operating in China, but did not detail a link with the MSS.

The European Union, NATO, Japan, and members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance—the U.K., Australia, Canada, and New Zealand—will also be criticizing MSS’s hacking Monday, according to the official. It’s the first time NATO is publicly attributing this kind of activity to China.

The U.S. and allies also plan to allege the contracted hackers working for MSS have been running hacking campaigns for their own personal profit on the side. Some of the intelligence agency’s hackers are running ransomware operations, the official said. In one case the hackers have targeted an American firm and made a ransom demand worth millions of dollars.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that a federal grand jury in May had charged four Chinese nationals and residents for coordinating a hacking campaign on behalf of the MSS targeting victims in the U.S. and abroad between 2011 and 2018. It was unclear if other charges related to the MSS were forthcoming.

The U.S. intelligence community has long observed hackers with connections to the Russian or Iranian government working for personal gain. But the MSS appears to have put a twist on the usual playbook of hackers working dual roles, the administration official said.

“On the Russian side… we sometimes see individuals moonlighting. And we see… some connections between Russian intelligence services and individuals,” the official said. “But… the MSS use of criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally is distinct.”

Contract hackers have long been the bread and butter of the MSS, according to a mysterious, anonymous group known as Intrusion Truth, which has been publishing investigations on a blog dedicated to exposing what it says are hackers working for the MSS through front companies and contracts. Other researchers, including those at cybersecurity firm FireEye, have previously said that some hackers affiliated with the Chinese government appear to run financially-focused hacking operations for their own personal gain.

China’s embassy in the U.S. did not immediately return a request for comment.

The administration’s decision to highlight China’s role in the recent spate of hacking comes just as the U.S. government is grappling with a wave of cyberattacks that Russian-speaking cybercriminals and Russian government-linked hackers have also launched against American companies in recent months. The onslaught of attacks has left the Biden administration scrambling to thwart Russian hacking campaigns and get Russian President Vladimir Putin to punish hackers launching attacks from within his country.

And while Putin’s response to Biden’s entreaties on ransomware hacking has been lackluster by some measures—the Kremlin says they haven’t received requests from U.S. agencies to hold hackers to account, a statement the Biden Administration disputes—the U.S. government has taken swift action to hold Russia’s feet to the fire in recent months. The administration expelled 10 Russian diplomats and applied sanctions to a score of individuals and companies following a hacking operation the U.S. government says Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) launched against U.S. companies and several federal agencies.

But if the administration’s response to the Russian hacking has been quick and somewhat comprehensive, the administration’s response to the Chinese hacking might appear to lack heft.

Chinese hackers’ approach to the Microsoft Exchange Server hacking was anything but strategic, and instead was indiscriminate and brazen, says Allison Nixon, who worked with companies vulnerable to the Chinese hacking operation.

“It seemed like they didn't care whether victim machines belonged to a strategic target or rival nation,” Nixon, chief research officer at cybersecurity consulting firm Unit 221B, told The Daily Beast.

The Chinese hackers didn’t leave any vulnerable systems unscathed and left companies open to ransomware attacks, according to Nixon.

“They hit the whole vulnerable population,” Nixon said. “When this is increasingly so damaging to civilian systems, wearing people down with this constant onslaught, we have to draw a line somewhere.”

Dmitri Alperovitch, the former CTO of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike—the firm that attributed the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack to Russian government hackers—told The Daily Beast the U.S. government ought to apply more pressure to the Chinese government.

“Given that sanctions have already been used against virtually every other rogue cyber nation state, not using them against China is a glaring oversight,” said Alperovitch, now executive chairman at Silverado Policy Accelerator. “The administration deserves credit for the impressive international coalition of abominations against China’s reckless Microsoft Exchange hack and I’m hopeful that the next logical step will include related criminal indictments and the first ever imposition of sanctions against [the People’s Republic of China] actors for such violations.”

The Biden administration hasn’t ruled out applying more pressure to Beijing, the senior administration official said, noting that U.S. officials have been in touch with senior Chinese government officials to warn them their brazen hacking will have consequences.

We're not ruling out further actions to hold the PRC accountable,” the official said. “We're also aware that no one action can change the PRC’s behavior… We’ve raised our concerns about both the Microsoft incident and the PRC’s broader malicious cyber activity with senior PRC government officials, making clear that the PRC’s actions threaten security, confidence, and stability in cyberspace.”

Other countries are expected to attribute the activity to Beijing in the coming days, according to the official.

Beijing might be responsive to the U.S., EU, and allied naming and shaming as is, but bringing specific hackers to justice will be crucial to tamping down on this kind of attack moving forward, says Phil Reiner, the chief executive officer of the Institute for Security and Technology.

“The Biden Administration continues to prioritize working with international partners to enforce global rules and norms—this is refreshing, and welcome. Making clear with other national leaders that this wanton and dangerous cyber activity won’t be allowed is a powerful tool, but one must wonder if additional actions are still forthcoming—like indictments and or sanctions,” Reiner, who previously served in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Pentagon, told The Daily Beast. “International pressure might be considered a powerful tool in the China instance, but we should also be holding those accountable that conducted these attacks.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese government recruiting criminal hackers to attack Western targets, U.S. and allies say

    The joint announcement reflects the Biden administration's desire to form a global coalition to fight cyberattacks.

  • Olympics-Swimming-China's swimmers racing to escape country's doping past

    Chinese swimmers have struggled to escape the shadow of suspicion since a spate of doping cases in the 1990s and the four-year ban handed out to triple Olympic champion Sun Yang will only bring them added scrutiny in Tokyo, former Olympians have told Reuters. The ban dished out to Sun, the pride of Chinese swimming, is fodder to those who had long harboured suspicions about the country's programme due to its patchy doping record. China's swimming programme has seen its reputation tarnished by a series of scandals, most notably when one female swimmer was caught with 13 vials of human growth hormone at Sydney airport ahead of the 1998 world championships in Perth.

  • In some areas of China, the unvaccinated are being banned from schools, hospitals, and public transport

    Unvaccinated people will be barred from schools, hospitals, supermarkets, and other public places in some parts of China by late July or early August.

  • U.S., allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

    The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with China, the United States is joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada to level the allegations, according to a White House fact sheet released Monday morning. The announcement comes a month after G7 and NATO leaders agreed with President Joe Biden at summits in Cornwall, England, and Brussels in accusing China of posing systemic challenges to the world order.

  • U.S. Rejects Iran’s ‘Cruel’ Suggestion of Deal on U.S. Detainees

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. rejected an Iranian effort to separate the fate of four Americans held in Iran from talks on a nuclear deal, calling it an “outrageous effort to deflect blame.”The comments by State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s lead negotiator, are the latest evidence of an impasse in negotiations on a possible U.S. return to the agreement abandoned by former President Donald Trump.Araghchi took to Twitter on Saturday to demand the U.S. and the U

  • 2022 Infiniti QX55 Review | Looks great, drives meh

    When parked next to a BMW X4 or Audi Q5 Sportback, we know the QX55 would do the prettiest job sprucing up the driveway. It's nicely proportioned and tastefully detailed with just a hint of Infiniti's forever cool FX SUV at the rear. Driving it is a real letdown as its underwhelming handling and soul-sucking continuously variable transmission just aren’t up to snuff for a luxury model.

  • Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid to visit Morocco as countries strengthen ties

    Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is planning to travel to Morocco in early August to inaugurate the new Israeli diplomatic mission in Rabat, Israeli sources told me.Why it matters: Lapid would be the first Israeli minister to visit Morocco since the nations re-established diplomatic relations last December as part of a three-way deal with the U.S., in which the Trump administration recognized Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • 'I definitely want to stay': Afghan women grapple with prospect of life under the Taliban again

    As the U.S. hastens to exit Afghanistan by Aug. 31, women fear a potential return to power by the Taliban and its harsh view of their role in society.

  • Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

    Congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill, a key senator said Sunday. Democrats have been struggling to get their marquee election reform bill passed in an evenly split Senate, where Republicans remain unified in their opposition and rules require 60 votes to advance most pieces of legislation. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee, said in an interview that the priority continues to be passing the legislation known as the For the People Act, which would usher in minimum voting standards in the U.S. such as automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting.

  • Olympic sponsor Toyota passes on Games TV commercials amid lacklustre support in Japan

    Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not run Olympics-related TV commercials amid lacklustre public support for the Olympics, with two-thirds of Japanese doubting organisers can keep the Games safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a local media poll. Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corp, Akio Toyoda, and other executives will not attend the opening ceremony either, Toyota said on Monday. "It is true that Toyota will not be attending the opening ceremony, and the decision was made considering various factors including no spectators," a spokesperson said.

  • Gaming companies placed a $62 million bet against Florida voters. Don’t let them win | Editorial

    Consider yourself warned, Florida. The door has been flung wide open for more gambling and everyone is scrambling to get a piece of the action.

  • For her second BKFC fight, Paige VanZant focuses on her boxing via Mundo Boxing in Miami

    Multi-talented fighter Paige VanZant learned from her first bare knuckle bout and is ready to show her expeditious growth in a combat sport that’s growing rapidly.

  • US and allies blame China's spy agency for 'really eye-opening' cyberattacks

    Cyberattackers linked to a Chinese spy agency conducted a major ransomware attack against an American company, adding a new layer of complexity to a threat usually attributed to Russia, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for AMC Entertainment Stock?

    The traders of Reddit's Wall Street Bets community shocked the investment world this year by bidding up AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), sending shares higher by nearly 3,000% at one point. Can AMC deliver sustained growth over the long term? Keep in mind that AMC is the largest theater chain in the country, with over 60% market share.

  • Do economists think 'Bidenflation' will last? Depends on who you ask

    The economic community is fracturing over inflation concerns caused by the Biden administration's massive spending initiatives.

  • EU antitrust regulator scraps Amadeus and Sabre investigation

    The European Union antitrust regulator on Monday scrapped a two-and-half-year investigation into travel booking companies Amadeus and Sabre, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. The two were targeted by the European Commission in November 2018 on concerns that their contract terms could prevent airlines and travel agents from changing to rival ticket agents. "The evidence collected is not sufficiently conclusive to justify pursuing the investigation further," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

  • A year out, $60M bribery scandal felt in business, politics

    The arrests one year ago Wednesday of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme have rocked business and politics across the state, and events over the last year suggest a federal probe's tentacles only continue to grow. Householder, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. Former Ohio Republican Chair and lobbyist Matt Borges has pleaded not guilty, admitting in a separate campaign finance probe that he spent the money but insisting legally so.

  • Diet low in Omega-3 ‘can reduce life expectancy like smoking’

    A diet low in Omega-3 from oily fish can reduce life expectancy in the same way as smoking, scientists have warned. New research reveals that while smoking can shorten your life by up to four years, having low levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, typically found in salmon and mackerel, could reduce it by five. Omega-3 oils carry significant physical benefits including improving cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of blood clots. The beneficial types of Omega 3 present in oily fish include eico

  • Decades of racism echoed after England's loss. Now Black soccer stars are taking a stand.

    Soccer is "probably the sphere of our society that has been most organized in challenging racism," one expert said.

  • Politicians, health experts condemn vaccine misinformation as cases surge; first COVID-19 case at Olympic Village: Live updates

    After millions rushed to get their COVID-19 shots in early 2021, the supply of vaccines now vastly outpaces demand. Latest COVID news.