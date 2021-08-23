China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shiyin Chen and Coco Liu
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspected offenses, the party watchdog routinely uses such terminology to describe corruption probes.

Following the announcement of the probe into Zhou, Hangzhou’s Municipal Standing Committee on Saturday held a meeting affirming its commitment to anti-corruption and responsible governance. A separate CCDI statement said the city will undertake a campaign to root out inappropriate government-business ties.

Social media accounts wrote over the weekend that Zhou’s family bought up shares in a fintech company ahead of its initial public offering in November, before the listing plans were scrapped, according to an article from Chnfund that was published in the Paper, part of the state-backed Shanghai United Media Group. The postings, which didn’t name the company, have since been deleted, according to the article.

Ant Group on Sunday denied that certain individuals purchased shares of the company ahead of its planned IPO last year, as “recent online rumors” had suggested. The firm didn’t elaborate on who it was referring to, adding that it had strictly adhered to all relevant laws and regulations through the listing process. Regulators called an abrupt halt to Ant’s record $35 billion IPO days before its debut last year, after its founder publicly criticized financial regulators.

Alibaba fell as much as 3.9% in early trading Monday, before paring most of the losses. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, rebounding from last week’s 11% slump.

Hangzhou has grown to become one of China’s most affluent cities, thanks in large part to Alibaba and its group of affiliates. The country’s top e-commerce operator contributes billions in local taxes and is one of the top employers in the city, located in eastern Zhejiang province. It has also drawn hundreds and thousands of vendors and merchants to the city, all seeking to do business with Ma’s sprawling internet empire.

That outsized influence in Hangzhou has fostered a strong relationship with the local government. In 2019, Ma was presented with a “Meritorious Hangzhou citizen” award by none other than Zhou, the local party boss, who feted the billionaire tycoon for his contributions to the city’s economic and social development, according to government statements at the time. Local media have also published photos of Zhou attending Alibaba’s annual Singles’ Day shopping festival in 2019.

China under Xi Jinping has stepped up a years-long campaign against graft -- considered a major destabilizing force for the Party -- that’s ensnared several high-profile officials from Chongqing to Shanxi. Business executives have also come under fire. Last year, Hu Xiaogang, a veteran executive of bad-debt company China Great Wall Asset Management Co., was placed under investigation. China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s former chairman Lai Xiaomin was executed in January for crimes including bribery.

The investigation into Zhou comes after Zhejiang was recently named by the government as a pilot zone for Xi’s wealth redistribution efforts. The province, traditionally a crucible for fast-growth private enterprises, has announced plans to raise per-capita disposable income to 75,000 yuan ($11,555) by 2025, a 45% increase within five years. It also wants wages to account for more than half of its gross domestic product. Xi has in recent months emphasized rhetoric about “common prosperity” as he seeks to reduce poverty, putting the nation’s wealthiest citizens on notice.

Read more: China Eyes Wealth Redistribution in Push for ‘Common Prosperity’

Speculation about Ant’s involvement in the Zhou investigation adds to an already troubled year for Ma. After its IPO was scrapped in November, the group was ordered to restructure into a financial holding company that would entail more government supervision. Alibaba was also placed under an antitrust investigation and fined a record $2.8 billion for violations such as forced exclusivity arrangements.

(Updates with Zhejiang province’s wealth redistribution efforts in ninth paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the date of the Municipal Standing Committee’s meeting.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Wave of ‘unrest events’ like Afghanistan may become a drag on global growth: IMF

    New IMF research suggests an increasingly unstable global peace may upend a fragile economic recovery.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Hong Kong Bourse Jumps on China A Share Index Futures Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. rallied by the most in seven months after receiving a long awaited clearance to offer A share index futures contracts, giving global investors a new tool to hedge China risk. HKEX shares rose as much as 6.8% on Monday. Singapore Exchange Ltd., which had introduced the first index futures tracking A shares, slumped 4.9% as of 11:38 a.m. in Singapore.The bourse on Friday signed an agreement with MSCI Inc. to launch futures contract based on the MS

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's 'AI Day' Front And Center, Nio On Damage Control Mode, Romeo's Rough Ride, Lordstown's 'Very Brief' Shareholder Meeting

    The bygone week was fairly calm on the EV front after weeks of a robust flow of news amid the earnings season. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Elon Musk, however, provided the excitement that could last for the week and more, with the EV maker's AI Day presentation. Tesla At the Forefront of Cutting AI Tech: At the AI Day event, Tesla showcased several next-gen technologies, underlining the R&D initiatives underway. The announcements included an in-house chip named "D1" that will power the company'

  • Goldman Sachs, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated commodity prices and expectations for earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic. Sou

  • China Regulator Halts 42 IPOs on Probe of Broker, Law Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s market regulator halted 42 initial public offerings in Shanghai and Shenzhen after starting a probe into an investment bank, a law firm and other parties involved in the deals.The news of the shelved IPOs was reported by Shanghai Securities News, which cited disclosures by the exchanges and company filings.China Securities Regulatory Commission started a probe of China Dragon Securities Co., Beijing-based law firm Tian Yuan, Carea Assets Appraisal Co. and Zhongxingcai Guan

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As It Plunges After Its First Earnings Report?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Bitcoin Briefly Tops $50,000 Level for First Time Since Mid-May

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped the closely watched $50,000 level again in an ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced as much as 3.5% to almost $50,093 in Asian trading Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. Bitcoin was last above $50,000 in mid-May. The revival in virtual currencies has excited animal spirits again among the crypto faithful, putting longer term predictions of $10

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • Taliban sends 'hundreds' of fighters to crush resistance

    Taliban fighters have launched an assault on the northeastern province of Panjshir in a bid to crush resistance fighters who recently captured three districts in the area.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a rare earth materials producer. Cryptocurrency and the leading electric vehicle maker were among the bearish calls seen. The past week was another rough one on Wall Street, with the tumult in Afghanistan giving investors something new to worry about, in addition to the ongoing concerns about the Delta variant, China, inflation, Federal Reserve policy,

  • Southern Democrats aim to export Georgia's 2020 success

    Stacey Abrams spent years telling donors that Democrats could win in Georgia if they would provide the money to build a statewide political operation. In 2020, Georgia finally delivered its 16 presidential electoral votes to a Democrat, Joe Biden, and sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate. Other Southern states are now trying to follow, and Georgia is eager to help.