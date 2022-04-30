China state planner sets out irregular price-pushing behaviours for coal

FILE PHOTO - Dunes of low-grade coal are seen near a coal mine in Ruzhou
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner warned domestic thermal coal producers and traders on Saturday not to hoard stock or engage in a list of other practices that it said amounted to pushing up prices.

Industry players should not make up false information on supply levels and costs that could heat up the market, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in its statement.

The NDRC said it was setting out what it considered as price-pushing behaviours to maintain market order.

China has been trying to rein in controls amid surging commodity prices and looking into setting up a price index of products such as coal and iron ore.

Any significant rises in coal prices without a good reason would not be allowed, the NDRC added.

A "substantial price increase" would be any medium-to-long term contract coal sales prices higher than the upper range of government requirement, or spot prices rising more than 50% of the limit.

China said on Thursday it was exempting all types of coal from import tariffs from May till the end of March 2023.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lankan central bank says all creditors will be treated equally

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -All Sri Lanka's creditors will be treated equally in a planned restructuring of the country's debt, its central bank governor said on Friday, adding that he expected progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next two months. Sri Lanka has already missed coupon repayments on some of its bonds and its bailout discussions with the IMF include a possible bridge loan, Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said. "All external creditors will be treated equally, whether they are (sovereign bond) holders, or China or Japan," he said, while warning creditors not to hold up the process.

  • Tencent's WeChat to reveal user locations on public account posts

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's most popular messaging service WeChat said on Friday it will start revealing the location of users when they post on a public account. Tencent-owned WeChat said that it would soon begin testing the setting, which applies only to users of its "public platform", where they may comment on news, essays and other written content published by official accounts. The new settings will display the province or municipality of users in China posting on public accounts.

  • Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand

    Companies and countries were at odds over Moscow's rouble-for-gas payment system on Friday, while European officials promised more guidance on whether buying Russian gas can comply with sanctions and Russia said it saw no problem with its plan. Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after they refused to abide by the demand issued in a Russian presidential decree last month for gas payments in roubles, prompting concerns other countries could be the next to be hit. Germany, which imports around half of its gas from Russia, said on Friday energy companies can open special accounts with Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, without breaching sanctions if transferring euros or dollars to them fulfils their contractual obligations.

  • Ukraine warns Russian-backed forces in Moldova are bolstering recruitment

    Kyiv on Thursday warned that Russian-backed separatist groups in Moldova are recruiting for their ranks as Moscow threatens to expand its campaign outside of Ukraine.

  • State Lawmaker Says Elon Musk Should ‘Absolutely’ Consider Moving Twitter to Texas

    Texas State Representative Tan Parker recently said that Elon Musk should “absolutely” consider moving Twitter from California to the Lone Star State, as he did with Tesla.

  • India seizes $725 million assets from Xiaomi unit over illegal remittances

    India's anti-money laundering agency said on Saturday it has seized assets worth about $725 million from Xiaomi India for breaching the country's foreign exchange laws in a major blow to the Chinese phone maker that commands the Indian smartphone market. The Indian Enforcement Directorate said it had seized bank accounts of Xiaomi India after finding that the company had remitted $725 million to three foreign-based entities "in the guise of royalty" payments. "Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," it said.

  • Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

    Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting. Berkshire said it earned $5.46 billion, or $3.702 per Class A share, during the quarter. During the first quarter, Buffett agreed to buy the Alleghany insurance conglomerate for $11.6 billion and made multibillion-dollar investments in HP Inc. and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Mercedes looking at energy options should Russia turn off the gas -CEO

    Mercedes-Benz is looking at energy alternatives should Russia cut gas deliveries and is working closely with German authorities to ensure energy supplies, the premium carmaker's top executive said on Friday. "Every company is looking at options for diversifying energy sources," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius told Reuters TV ahead of the company's annual general meeting.

  • Counter protests expected as confederate rally held at Stone Mountain Park

    In years past, protesters have clashed during the rallies.

  • Amazon’s hidden patio outlet is packed with 50% off deals this weekend

    Upgrade your outdoor hangouts with the help of these Amazon’s secret savings.

  • Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points Without This Big Risk

    Exxon Mobil and General Dynamics are among five stocks near buy points from strong groups that have already reported earnings.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought $51 billion stock in first quarter; operating results flat

    Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, as improved results from several business lines offset lower profit from insurance underwriting. Berkshire said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own stock in the quarter, but none in the first three weeks of April. The disclosures suggest that Buffett has finally found large new uses to dispose of Berkshire's cash pile, which shrank more than $40 billion to about $106 billion in the quarter.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • If You Think My Pronouns Are Optional, We Can't Keep Being Friends

    "Year after year, I’ve accepted half-hearted apologies and nebulous reassurance from folks who claim to have a deep investment in my happiness."

  • Hertz Faces New False-Arrest Claims for Cars Reported as Stolen

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp. faces more complaints that customers were arrested at gunpoint because of disputed reports that they stole the cars they’d rented, a problem the company’s new chief executive has been vowing to eradicate.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsStocks Su

  • Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Terry Jackson Jr.

    U.S. Marshals are looking for Terry Jackson Jr. He is accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six, in Racine.

  • These White Castle Sliders Are Bigger, Beefier, and Bad

    Last week, White Castle released a new permanent menu item called The 1921 Slider. Unlike the chain’s famous steam-grilled square burgers with the holes in them, the 1921 Burger is a thicker seared patty, pressed down on the griddle, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and caramelized onions. It’s an homage to White Castle’s original burger, which started out as a small round ball of meat that was smashed on the flattop with a special spatula created just for that very purpose. How

  • Should Finland join NATO? Consider these factors.

    Widespread, if not universal, support exists within NATO for Finnish membership. Unfortunately for Finland, and perhaps for the alliance, there is likely to be a significant delay.

  • Analysis-Russia's Ukrainian quagmire providing tough lessons for China

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -From countering a Western "information war" during a Taiwan conflict to using "shock and awe" to swiftly subdue the island's forces, Chinese strategists are soaking up lessons from Russia's Ukrainian quagmire, diplomats, scholars and analysts say. Chinese military experts are discussing the conflict in private chat groups, offering their takes on Western involvement in Ukraine and Russia's perceived failings, say two scholars and four Asian and Western diplomats who are in touch with Chinese strategists. Although their conclusions have yet to surface in official military journals or state media, Russia's failure to quickly crush the Ukrainian military is a key topic - as are fears about how well China's untested forces would perform.