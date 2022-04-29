China to step up policy support to steady economy

COVID outbreak in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war raise risks, state media quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying on Friday.

Chinese policymakers face an uphill battle to ward off an economic slowdown that threatens job losses in a politically sensitive year, as COVID-19 lockdowns disrupt supply chains and jolt businesses.

China will adopt a package of policies to help COVID-hit industries and small firms, the media reports added, citing a meeting of Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping.

"The COVID-19 and Ukraine crisis have led to increased risks and challenges. The complexity, severity and uncertainty of China's economic development environment have increased," the Politburo was quoted as saying.

"Stabilising growth, employment and prices are facing new challenges. It is very important to do a good job in economic work and effectively protect and improve people's livelihood."

Financial markets were hit hard over the past two weeks on fears that lockdowns in China would cause severe damage to its economy and derail a global recovery just as many countries are rebounding from the pandemic-led slumps.

However, the Politburo said authorities will continue to implement the controversial dynamic zero-COVID policy to control the outbreaks while minimizing the impact on the economy.

China will expand domestic demand, boost investment and speed up infrastructure construction, the Politburo said, vowing to ensure smooth transportation, logistics, and supply chains.

On Tuesday, Xi chaired a top-level meeting that announced a big infrastructure push to boost demand, reinforcing Beijing's preference for big-ticket projects to spur growth.

China will strive to keep economic growth within a reasonable range and achieve social and economic targets for 2022, the Politburo said.

Analysts believe more stimulus measures will be needed if the government wants to meet its 2022 growth target of around 5.5%.

"We should accelerate the implementation of policies, implement tax rebates, tax and fee cuts and other policies, and make good use of all kinds of monetary policy tools," it said.

It will also back healthy development of the property market, and ensure stable operations of capital markets, while guarding against systemic risks.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Jinping vows ‘all-out’ construction spending spree to save China’s economy

    President Xi Jinping has promised an “all-out” spending spree on Chinese infrastructure to help revive his country’s ailing economy. Beijing said it will ramp up construction on a range of projects including railways and airports in an attempt to offset an economic slowdown caused by its zero-Covid strategy. The move will see Beijing return to its old ploy of driving growth through investment despite it previously fuelling a credit boom and causing huge amounts of waste, such as its infamous vac

  • US takes step closer to sending Russian oligarchs' billions straight to Ukraine

    In recent weeks, DC policymakers have been pushing plans to make it legal to not just take possession of the yachts and apartments and estates of Putin’s allies, but sell them and give the money to Ukraine.

  • US economy contracts as Ukraine war hits trade

    The economy shrank in the first three months of the year, figures show, its first contraction since 2020.

  • Australian Bonds Attract as RBA Hike Bets Overdone, JBWere Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyAustralian government bonds look attractive to longer-term investors as markets are going too far in pricing in rapid interest-rate hikes for the central ba

  • Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

    Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices, Democratic leaders announced an effort Thursday to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging. In doing so, they downplayed the possibility of other options such as a federal gas tax holiday or offering oil companies more government incentives to increase production. Instead, they said the FTC needs more tools, including stiffer fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging.

  • Virgin Australia to add 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes to service higher demand

    "We are on track to return to 100% of pre-COVID domestic capacity by June this year and expect to well exceed those levels by year's end," CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said. The country's second-biggest airline, which is now owned by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital, also saw high demand in the resources sector and in contract flying in Western Australia. In 2020, Virgin Australia restructured https://www.reuters.com/article/virgin-australia-boeing-idINL4N2IO1IP its 737 MAX order to include more of the largest 737 MAX 10 variant and had pushed back on the smaller MAX 8.

  • Congress Pushes to Remove Sexual Harassment Prosecutions from Chain of Command

    Galvanized by Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's murder, Congress used last year's NDAA to make a major change to the military justice system.

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • Iran moves centrifuge-parts workshop underground at Natanz, IAEA says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran's new workshop at Natanz for making parts for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, has been set up underground, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday, a move apparently aimed at protecting it from possible attacks. The workshop uses machines from a now-closed facility at Karaj that suffered what Tehran says was a sabotage attack by its arch-foe Israel. The workshop can make parts essential to advanced centrifuges that are among the most efficient in Iran's enrichment programme.

  • Putin Must Be Stopped Once and for All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDefending Ukraine is not enough. Defeating Russia on the battlefield is not enough. We must ensure—using every means at our disposal—that Vladimir Putin may never again commit the kinds of atrocities that have marked his two decades in power.Fortunately, this week, it was made absolutely clear that the Biden administration recognizes that necessity and has made it a strategic centerpiece of their foreign and national security policy effo

  • What a Beijing COVID-19 Lockdown Would Mean for China and the World

    China may be about to find out what patience citizens and investors have left for its zero-COVID policies

  • The Kremlin has plans for occupied territories of Donbas, and has appointed a new "curator" - the media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 13:36 First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko, who is responsible for the work of the Kremlin's domestic political bloc, has become a "curator" of relations with the "LPR-DPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic] instead of Dmitry Kozak, RBC reports.

  • Erdogan, Putin discuss swap of Russian, U.S. prisoners in Ankara -Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the swap of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed in Ankara during a phone call on Thursday, the Turkish presidency said. Russia and the United States carried out the swap in Ankara on Wednesday amid the most tense bilateral relations in decades over the war in Ukraine. In the call, Putin thanked Turkey's MIT intelligence agency for its cooperation and supervision of the swap, the presidency said in a statement, adding Erdogan told his Russian counterpart the swap was an indication of the value Turkey placed on peace, and its mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv.

  • Putin threatens "lightning-fast strikes" on those who want to intervene in the war

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 16:50 Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to western "threats" with a threat of his own, stating that the Russian army is prepared to deliver lightning-fast strikes with strategic weapons.

  • Turkey's president is visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2018, showing he's moved on from Jamal Khashoggi's brutal murder for good

    In 2018, Erdogan accused Saudi Arabia of killing Jamal Khashoggi. He now appears to be trying to patch up relations with the kingdom.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • Ukraine-Russia latest news: Zelensky says capital attack requires 'appropriate, powerful response'

    Britain to send 8,000 troops to Eastern Europe Zelensky refused to be evacuated from Kyiv British fighter killed ‘showed Commando spirit until the end’ Europe’s unity fractures as Putin tightens the screws on gas Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Attacking Both George And Kellyanne Conway

    The former president claimed his onetime adviser had "totally destroyed" her husband, whom he called "mentally ill."

  • White House officials had a special trick they used to keep a straight face during Trump's press conferences, Dr. Birx writes in her tell-all memoir

    Colleagues told Dr. Deborah Birx to "focus on a distant point at the back of the room and think of other things" to avoid embarrassing Trump.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Jim Acosta, Indicates 'Marshall Law' Text Is No Biggie

    “I don’t know if that’s my text message or not, but if you want to talk about a text message, read the text message," said Greene, who says it vindicates her.