China Sticking Point at VF Corp. Despite $517M Profit

Evan Clark
·5 min read

VF Corp. just sent fashion a warning flare on China.

The powerhouse owner of Vans, The North Face, Supreme and Dickies posted a better than half-billion-dollar profit for the third quarter, but said China has become something of a sticking point, weighing modestly on its sales outlook for the year. (Vans has also become a soft spot for the company.)

More from WWD

Steve Rendle, chairman, president and chief executive officer, told analysts on a conference call Friday that global demand for outdoor and active goods continues to grow “supported by secular trends toward more active, healthy lifestyles.”

And while the Omicron variant hurt store traffic later in the holiday season generally, Rendle said a “more pronounced macro disruption” has been unfolding in the Asia Pacific region for a while.

“Following the strong rebound in the first half of 2021, the Chinese economy has seen slowing growth, reflecting the government’s aggressive policy response to virus surges, pressuring consumption in the back half of the calendar year,” Rendle said.

Traffic is also lower on key online outlets and the company is changing tack to compensate.

“Our teams are maximizing new social commerce opportunities to offset lower traffic on certain digital titan platforms with plans to amplify key festival activations with new targeted marketing stories and product drops,” Rendle said. “We’re focused on increasing conversion in owned and partner brick-and-mortar stores through operational enhancements while improving partner inventory levels.”

Rendle stood by the opportunity in China, where the company has restructured to have management close to the business. But clearly headwinds have picked up.

China has loomed large in fashion for decades, first as a vast source of low-cost production and then as an all-important consumer base. But lately, Beijing has been asserting itself more in the corporate sphere, particularly stepping into the tech sector and at consumer giant Alibaba. The government has also been pursuing a strict approach to COVID-19 lockdowns to avoid the spread of the virus, although that could be a harder approach to maintain as the virus lingers.

This year, VF is looking for digital revenue growth of more than 15 percent, down from the 20 percent previously projected, a step back that the company attributed to China.

Asked about the trend toward domestic brands in China, Rendle said there was something to the “rise of nationalism that’s talked about.”

“But from a brand standpoint within our portfolio…we monitor week-by-week consumer sentiment linked to brand origin and we’ve not seen any impact there,” the CEO said.

The company is nonetheless trying to position itself to avoid any problems along those lines.

“This is an important part of our go-forward strategy…really speaking to the Chinese consumer as a Chinese consumer and elevating our local-for-local product creation, demand creation and really tailoring events that are relevant to them and their needs,” Rendle said.

China also figures into the company’s Vans business.

The brand’s sales grew 8 percent in the third quarter, a modest improvement from pre-pandemic levels.

“Vans did not meet expectations in the third quarter with mixed holiday performance reflecting heightened disruption across China and a slower-than-expected recovery in Classics footwear,” Rendle said.

VF’s overall saw third-quarter net income increased 49.1 percent to $517.8 million, or $1.32 a diluted share, from $347.2 million, or 88 cents, a year ago. Adjusted earnings of $1.35 a share came in well ahead of the $1.21 analysts projected.

Shares of the company fell 5.1 percent to $63.94 in midday trading as investors took it all in. VF is still one of the largest companies in fashion with a market capitalization of $25.3 billion.

BMO analyst Simeon Siegel said: “We recognize the strength of the brands, but it is hard to ignore that despite the inventory scarcity across the industry, GM [gross margin] continues to disappoint, and we continue to worry that current valuation leaves little margin of error and sits well above multibranded peers.”

The analyst noted that gross margins came in at 56.3 percent of sales, opposed to the roughly 57 percent projected.

VF’s revenues for the three months ended Jan. 1 were up 22 percent to $3.6 billion from $3 billion.

The North Face brand led the company on the top line with a 28 percent sales increase while Timberland was up 11 percent and Dickies rose 8 percent.

The company reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance, calling for adjusted profits of $3.20 with a 25 cent contribution from Supreme.

But the sales outlook for the year came down modestly, to $11.85 billion from the $12 billion projected in October.

In the grand scheme, a $15 million miss in such a large business is still something of a rounding error.

Still, Wall Street watches revenue outlooks closely for any signs of changes in trend.

By category, the outdoor business is running ahead of plan, with sales seen up 26 percent to 28 percent instead of the 25 percent to 27 percent projected. But the active division, which includes Vans, is now seen rising by 31 percent to 33 percent instead of 35 percent to 37 percent.

The outlook on the Supreme brand, which is expected to produce sales of $600 million, did not change. And the work division, which includes Dickies, is still expected to see sales rise between 19 percent and 21 percent.

MORE FROM WWD:

Fashion Responds to BlackRock’s Call to Purpose

Farfetch Acquiring Violet Grey Ahead of Beauty Launch

Gap Cut From S&P 500

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • V.F. Corp (VFC) Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenues Estimates

    V.F. Corp (VFC) Q3 results gain from broad-based momentum across its brands. However, it slashes the fiscal 2022 sales view due to the ongoing business disruptions.

  • VF stocks hit lowest price of past year despite best quarter ever for The North Face

    VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) stock prices dropped to their lowest levels since August 2020 on Friday after the Denver-based apparel giant announced that its traditional star brand, Vans, continues to perform “below expectations,” particularly in the key market of China. The troubles with that high-profile clothing and shoemaker appeared to offset the best quarter in history for The North Face, one of the five outdoor brands that are co-located with the company’s Denver headquarters. VF announced during its quarterly earnings call that The North Face recorded more than $1 billion in sales — $1.2 billion, to be exact — for the first time during its fiscal third quarter that ended on Jan. 1, representing roughly one-third of VF’s $3.6 billion in revenues for the quarter.

  • Four-star wide receiver Shamar Porter chooses Kentucky over Georgia, Tennessee

    Porter is the third player to commit to UK as part of the 2023 signing class and the first from outside Kentucky.

  • Wall Street’s Big Bet on Chinese Markets Is Going All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- The bar for China’s financial markets to do better this year was so low, virtually everyone on Wall Street was saying the country’s stocks and bonds could only go up.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP

  • It's now Russia Rand. Why Rand Paul is wrong about Ukraine and Russia | Opinion

    Lacking the courage to halt diplomacy eventually emboldens the enemy. And sanctions are a form of diplomacy too.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Better Buy: Bitcoin Below $35,000 or Ethereum Below $2,500?

    It's also at this time that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dips close to $34,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falls to about $2,300, Solana falls below $90, and Cardano drops below $0.95. With crypto prices approaching their 2021 summer lows, would investors today be better off buying Bitcoin for less than $35,000 or Ethereum below $2,500? If you're debating between Bitcoin and Ethereum, you've already made the wise decision to focus only on the crypto industry's leaders.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Former Sprint boss Marcelo Claure leaving SoftBank over $2 billion pay dispute: reports

    The New York Times and CNBC are reporting that his departure from SoftBank will be announced soon.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.