4

China still benefits from Russia relationship, even with international reputation at risk: experts

Peter Aitken
·3 min read

China still has much to gain from its current relationship with Russia even as the invasion of Ukraine drags on, turning Russia into an international pariah and threatening to rub off on China’s reputation as well.

"China has, in effect, doubled down on its support for the Putin war effort, and we saw this, for instance, last month when China's third rank leader went to Moscow, spoke to the State Duma, and in very clear terms, expressed Beijing's support for Russia," Gordon Change, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," told Fox News Digital.

"Then, [we] see Jinping himself when he was in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, actually confirmed that endorsement," Chang added. "The only conclusion that we can come to is that Beijing is not backing away from Russia."

The China and Russia dynamic has remained a troubling one for the United States since even before the invasion of Ukraine started in March 2022. Beijing purchased around 100 metric tons of Russian coal in the run-up to the invasion and relaxed Russian wheat imports – all of which helped provide Russia with much-needed cash as Western sanctions hit hard and fast.

BOWING TO PUTIN'S ‘NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL’ WOULD LEAD CHINA TO INVADE TAIWAN: EX-NATO CHIEF

But the invasion did not end quickly as many expected it might, and Ukraine has continued to make gains that seemed unbelievable when the invasion started, from taking back key strategic points around Kyiv to pushing back Russia and forcing Moscow to focus only on the easternmost Donbas region.

Despite the reputational damage that might come with continuing to associate with Russia – especially as allegations of war crimes keep piling up and Russian men flee the country to avoid Putin’s draft – China still benefits from its relationship with Moscow.

EXCLUSIVE: CHINA ‘WOULD NOT’ INVADE TAIWAN IF BEIJING BELIEVES IT OWNS THE ISLAND, ASIAN TRADE OFFICIAL SAYS

Chief among those benefits is the ongoing effort to continue updating and modernizing the Chinese military, which Beijing has accomplished by working to "reverse engineer Russia," according to Miles Yu, Senior Fellow and director of China Center at Hudson Institute.

China would gain Russian weapon and vehicle designs and weapons by purchasing them, or in some cases going to Ukraine to buy the older models and figure out how to build their own, all to help build a better Chinese military.

FORMER CHINESE STATE MEDIA EDITOR THREATENS ELON MUSK ON TWITTER, WARNS HE WILL BE ‘TAUGHT A LESSON’

And a lot of China’s adversaries in Asia happen to be Russian allies, meaning the two countries are working to balance their interests and try to take from each other without giving too much away.

But China also seems to want it "both ways" and will angle for the "postwar reconstruction in Ukraine," where Beijing can regain influence and control by providing Ukraine with a lot of what it will need to rebuild.

China’s main objective remains the expansion of its influence, however far that might go: Chinese President Xi Jinping has worked to grow the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a multinational trade organization that Beijing and Moscow created together with former soviet states in Asia. Iran recently joined the group, adding another foreign agitator to the ranks.

Xi will be sworn in for an unprecedented third term as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, but his ambitions could still end up rubbing his party the wrong way in the long run, according to Chang.

"We don't know what's going on inside China [as] the regime is becoming less transparent over time," Chang explained. "There are certainly hints that senior Chinese leaders are not happy with Xi Jinping’s full-throated support for Vladimir Putin, but Xi’s got the power to silence dissenting voices."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At some point, you would think that for a variety of reasons, Xi will lose clout: It is not just Ukraine, it's not just the so-called wolf warrior diplomacy, but China losing friends around the world," Chang continued. "It's not just the domestic problems which Xi is the author of: It's everything together."

"At some point, the Chinese political system will do what's rational, and that is to get rid of Jinping, but we're not at that point yet."

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank said on Tuesday that countries in eastern Europe and Central Asia will return to weak growth in 2023, but warned that a cut-off of Russian energy to the European Union would tip them into recession next year. In updated economic forecasts, the World Bank said collective GDP in its Europe and Central Asia region was now expected to contract 0.2% in 2022 and grow by 0.3% in 2023 due to spillover effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • North Korea Test-Fires Missile After Criticizing US Carrier Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward waters where a U.S. aircraft carrier had been deployed, ratcheting up tensions in the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daught

  • Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'

    The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region. The Pacific is the site of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, and in 2019 China snatched away two of Taiwan's then-allies there, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands. Palau, which has a population of fewer than 20,000 people and is a close U.S. ally, is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

  • Ukraine orchestra's leader debuts at Met with Russian opera

    It’s been quite a year for conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, forming an orchestra from scratch, leading it on a 12-city tour, and then as soon as it disbanded going straight to the Metropolitan Opera to prepare for an opening-week debut. Wilson, who traces her own Ukrainian ancestry to great-grandparents on her mother’s side, recalled being in Europe when the assault began in February. Peter is Peter Gelb, Wilson’s husband and the Met’s general manager.

  • BLM Protester Wins $1 Million Lawsuit After Being Shot in the Eye with Rubber Bullets

    Back in 2020, Eleaqia McCrae was shot in the eye and chest with rubber bullets fired by an officer sent to “de-escalate” a Black Lives Matter protest in Salem, Oregon. After filing a federal suit following the incident, a jury has awarded her over $1 million, according to The Associated Press.

  • North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

    North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the international community has shown no sign of allowing that to happen.

  • Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

    Belkis Willie, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said such "brutal killings" were a window into life for those "who lived under Russian occupation."

  • European Gas Drops as Mild Weather and Stockpiles Ease Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices extended declines as mild weather and ample stockpiles ease concerns about shortages. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBenchmark futures declined as much as 6

  • Belarus dictator Lukashenko orders dry run of mobilization in practice

    Belarusian citizens subject to the draft may soon need to make an appearance at their local military enlistment officers, to “clarify” the mobilization lists, state-owned Belarusian media outlet Belta reported on Oct. 4, citing a new order by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

  • President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)

    The president and the Florida Governor held a joint press conference on Wednesday to address the damage caused by Hurricane Ian

  • The terrors of Kenya’s school arson epidemic

    The BBC talks to students whose schools have been set on fire in a spate of recent attacks.

  • More than a dozen Russian drones attack Ukraine on the night of 4 October

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:12 More than a dozen drones attacked Ukraine from the south on the night of 4-5 October. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Wednesday Details: Ihnat says that about 12 drones attacked Ukraine from the south of the country.

  • State Dept. spox Vedant Patel says U.S. maintains “ironclad” commitment to Japan/S. Korea after N. Korea missile launch.

    State Department Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said that the U.S. maintains its “ironclad” commitment to Japan and South Korea after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. This action is a clear violation of multiple resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and it again demonstrates the threat that the DPRK holds both as it relates to its unlawful weapons of mass destruction program, but also its ballistic missiles program and the threat that it poses to its neighbors as well.

  • North Korea's latest missile test reminds the world of Asia's powder keg

    Trade used to take precedence in Asia, but geopolitical tensions are now pushing nations into security blocs led by China and the United States.

  • Samsung Woos US Chip Buyers With Tech Advances, Texas Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced an aggressive five-year plan to lure US chip buyers with more advanced technology, aiming to produce transistors that are just 1.4 nanometers wide by 2027.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta

  • Russia wants secret U.N. vote on move to condemn 'annexation' of Ukraine regions

    Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as illegal and coercive. A Western-drafted U.N. General Assembly resolution would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation" of the areas where voting occurred.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-a-Lago Special Master Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents

  • CNN’s Jim Sciutto Off Air for ‘Personal Leave’ After Internal Investigation (Report)

    The review was related to a serious fall the anchor and reporter had earlier this year in Amsterdam

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Shows How Donald Trump's Lawyers 'Stepped In It' With 1 Word

    The former president's legal team “made the mistake of using a word that they have not used before," said "The Last Word” anchor.