China Is Still the World's Factory—And It's Designing the Future With AI

Kai-Fu Lee
·3 min read
A robotic arm moves bricks using 5G and AI on Oct.&#xa0;21 in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province
A robotic arm moves bricks using 5G and AI on Oct. 21 in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province

A robotic arm moves bricks using 5G and AI on Oct. 21 in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province Credit - Liu Zhankun—China News Service/Getty Images

For many years now, China has been the world’s factory. Even in 2020, as other economies struggled with the effects of the pandemic, China’s manufacturing output was $3.854 trillion, up from the previous year, accounting for nearly a third of the global market.

But if you are still thinking of China’s factories as sweatshops, it’s probably time to change your perception. The Chinese economic recovery from its short-lived pandemic blip has been boosted by its world-beating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). After overtaking the U.S. in 2014, China now has a significant lead over the rest of the world in AI patent applications. In academia, China recently surpassed the U.S. in the number of both AI research publications and journal citations. Commercial applications are flourishing: a new wave of automation and AI infusion is crashing across a swath of sectors, combining software, hardware and robotics.

As a society, we have experienced three distinct industrial revolutions: steam power, electricity and information technology. I believe AI is the engine fueling the fourth industrial revolution globally, digitizing and automating everywhere. China is at the forefront in manifesting this unprecedented change.

Chinese traditional industries are confronting rising labor costs thanks to a declining working population and slowing population growth. The answer is AI, which reduces operational costs, enhances efficiency and productivity-, and generates revenue growth.

For example, Guangzhou-based agricultural-technology company XAG, a Sinovation Ventures portfolio company, is sending drones, robots and sensors to rice, wheat and cotton fields, automating seeding, pesticide spraying, crop development and weather monitoring. XAG’s R150 autonomous vehicle, which sprays crops, has recently been deployed in the U.K. to be used on apples, strawberries and blackberries.

Some companies are rolling out robots in new and unexpected sectors. MegaRobo, a Beijing-based life-science automation company also backed by Sinovation Ventures, designs AI and robots to safely perform repetitive and precise laboratory work in universities, pharmaceutical companies and more, reducing to zero the infection risk to lab workers.

It’s not just startups; established market leaders are also leaning into AI. EP Equipment, a manufacturer of lithium-powered warehouse forklifts founded in Hangzhou 28 years ago, has with Sinovation Ventures’ backing launched autonomous models that are able to maneuver themselves in factories and on warehouse floors. Additionally Yutong Group, a leading bus manufacturer with over 50 years’ history, already has a driverless Mini Robobus on the streets of three cities in partnership with autonomous vehicle unicorn WeRide.

Where is all this headed? I can foresee a time when robots and AI will take over the manufacturing, design, delivery and even marketing of most goods—potentially reducing costs to a small increment over the cost of materials. Robots will become self-replicating, self-repairing and even partially self-designing. Houses and apartment buildings will be designed by AI and use prefabricated modules that robots put together like toy blocks. And just-in-time autonomous public transportation, from robo-buses to robo-scooters, will take us anywhere we want to go.

It will be years before these visions of the future enter the mainstream. But China is laying the groundwork right now, setting itself up to be a leader not only in how much it manufactures, but also in how intelligently it does it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese dam abuses highlight growing human rights concerns over 'Belt and Road' initiatives

    Cambodia’s Sesan and Srepok rivers were once the lifeblood of tens of thousands of villagers, who caught fish and farmed rice and fruit in the fertile soil lining the riverbanks.

  • How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

    Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. In recent weeks, however, Mei has jettisoned the Alipay mobile-payment app run by Ant Group, an affiliate of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, for a digital wallet of renminbi (RMB), as China’s currency is called. The wallet is issued as a pilot project by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank.

  • India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission after technical anomaly

    India's space agency suffered a setback while trying to put an earth observation satellite into orbit, due to a technical anomaly minutes after the rocket carrying the satellite was launched in the early hours on Thursday. The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in southern India.

  • On a Trip to China's Countryside, Finding Connection in an Unexpected Place

    As a Chinese American working in Beijing, I often felt adrift—until I ventured outside of the city and met a potter who showed me that I was in the right spot.

  • Indian launch attempt of earth observation satellite fails

    An Indian rocket failed in its attempt Thursday to put a satellite into orbit to provide real-time images used to monitor cyclones and other potential natural disasters. A technical fault occurred in the third and final ignition stage shortly after the rocket was launched from the space center in Sriharikota in southern India, the country's space agency said.

  • Oh hey, Xiaomi has its own creepy robot dog now

    Xiaomi has today announced the CyberDog, an open-source quadruped robot intended for developers to “build upon” and create applications for. The machine, which resembles a beefier version of Boston Dynamics’ Spot, is a showcase for Xiaomi’s engineering know-how, including its proprietary servo motors. In terms of being able to experience the world, CyberDog has 11 sensors over its body, including touch and ultrasonic sensors, cameras and GPS to help it “interact with its environment.”

  • Chinese electric carmaker Nio to compete with Volkswagen, Toyota

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota, its CEO said. The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another brand https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nio-china-idUSKBN29G06C and a "core team" had been assembled as a "first step of a strategic initiative", Chief Executive William Li said on Thursday. "The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota," Li said.

  • Tokyo's Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point

    When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic in Japan, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. There are still worries that Japan will pay a price for hosting these Games; recent days have seen record numbers of virus cases.

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • U.S. finds Pakistan useful only to clean up mess in Afghanistan -Khan

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing his country as useful only in the context of the "mess" it is leaving behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting. Washington has been pressing Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to broker an elusive peace deal as negotiations between the insurgents and Afghan government have stalled, and violence in Afghanistan has escalated sharply. "Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad.

  • ‘It was preordained’: State Department blames Trump for US withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden had no “viable option” other than to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, according to a senior State Department official who suggested that former President Donald Trump’s team tied their hands with a flawed agreement with the Taliban.

  • Olympic throwback: first female Asian American Olympic gymnastics medalist serving community as pediatrician

    The first female Asian American Olympic gymnastics medalist has been serving her community as a pediatrician for the past decade. A historic win: Amy Chow, now 43, was the first Asian American woman to win an Olympic medal in gymnastics when she competed in the 1996 Atlanta Games, as stated in Vogue. At the age of 6, Chow made it her goal to become an Olympian after seeing Mary Lou Retton on television.

  • Researchers find the closest thing to a 'real-life dragon' lived over 150 million years ago in Australia

    It didn't breathe fire, but the Thapunngaka shawi was as long as a school bus with 40 sharp teeth meant to eat fish and small dinosaurs.

  • Microsoft challenges the government's decision to award Amazon a NSA cloud-computing contract, which could be worth $10 billion

    Amazon had previously protested the Defense Department's decision to award a now-defunct $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract to Microsoft.

  • Who is the typical McDonald’s customer?

    If you imagine the average McDonald’s customer, who do you think of, and what kind of food are they buying? Using insight from data analytics company Numerator, Insider has ascertained that the average McDonald’s customer is a married white woman who lives in the Southeast and is between 41 and 56 years old. Was that what you were picturing? (My mind was blank.)

  • Lebanon's central bank ends subsidies for fuel imports

    Lebanon’s central bank said Wednesday it will provide a line of credit for fuel importers at market price, ending subsidies on the scarce resource. The move is likely to send prices soaring in a country already in the throes of an economic crisis. The decision comes amid an unfolding energy crisis that has plunged the country into hours of darkness, threatened hospitals and businesses with shutdown and sparked deadly violence among consumers and motorists looking for fuel.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

    A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a spying case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei, prompting an unusual show of support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments. China is stepping up pressure as a Canadian judge hears final arguments about whether to send the Huawei executive to the United States to face charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

  • China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

    A Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days did not exist, it said.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.