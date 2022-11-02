China Stock Rally Extends to Second Day on Reopening Speculation

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced, reversing earlier losses as investors continued to assess speculation that authorities are preparing for a gradual reopening from harsh Covid restrictions.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 1.3%, adding to a 5.5% surge in the previous session as unverified social media posts circulated online that a committee was being formed to assess ways to exit Covid Zero. The Hang Seng Index also erased losses of more than 1%.

Beijing’s pursuit of Covid Zero has been the biggest concern for investors, making the market sensitive to the slightest signs of a change in the policy. Covid curbs and lockdowns have pushed China stock measures to among the world’s worst this year, with last month’s Communist Party congress dashing hopes of an imminent reopening.

“If the speculation proves true, the pressure which the virus adds on the economy would ease, and market will have high expectations of economic recovery,” Zheng Xiaoxia, analyst at Huaan Securities Co., said in a note.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he’s “not aware” of a committee to assess Covid Zero exit scenarios, which helped pare stock gains near the market close.

Property and pharmaceutical firms were the biggest gainers on Wednesday, while a gauge of tech giants reversed earlier losses. CanSino Biologics Inc. surged in Hong Kong and on the mainland, leading the healthcare sector higher as more cities in China were preparing to adopt inhaled vaccines. Reopening shares such as tour operators and Macau casinos also continued to rally.

President Xi Jinping defended his zero-tolerance approach to Covid during last month’s leadership gathering and promoted his loyalists to top posts. This gesture dismayed some investors who had been positioning for a reopening signal from the political event, triggering an intense selloff.

“People may have misunderstood when they see the headline that it is about completely opening up, but in our view it is quite unlikely for China to completely abandon Zero Covid,” said Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at CreditSights. “It is politically sensitive to do away with it because during the party congress, the rhetoric around Zero Covid has been so strong.”

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, Wenjin Lv, Lorretta Chen, Mengchen Lu and Yuling Yang.

