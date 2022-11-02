China Stock Rally Extends to Second Day on Reopening Speculation

Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced, reversing earlier losses as investors continued to assess speculation that authorities are preparing for a gradual reopening from harsh Covid restrictions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 1.3%, adding to a 5.5% surge in the previous session as unverified social media posts circulated online that a committee was being formed to assess ways to exit Covid Zero. The Hang Seng Index also erased losses of more than 1%.

Read: China Rally on Reopening Speculation May Not Last: Street Wrap

Beijing’s pursuit of Covid Zero has been the biggest concern for investors, making the market sensitive to the slightest signs of a change in the policy. Covid curbs and lockdowns have pushed China stock measures to among the world’s worst this year, with last month’s Communist Party congress dashing hopes of an imminent reopening.

“If the speculation proves true, the pressure which the virus adds on the economy would ease, and market will have high expectations of economic recovery,” Zheng Xiaoxia, analyst at Huaan Securities Co., said in a note.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he’s “not aware” of a committee to assess Covid Zero exit scenarios, which helped pare stock gains near the market close.

Property and pharmaceutical firms were the biggest gainers on Wednesday, while a gauge of tech giants reversed earlier losses. CanSino Biologics Inc. surged in Hong Kong and on the mainland, leading the healthcare sector higher as more cities in China were preparing to adopt inhaled vaccines. Reopening shares such as tour operators and Macau casinos also continued to rally.

President Xi Jinping defended his zero-tolerance approach to Covid during last month’s leadership gathering and promoted his loyalists to top posts. This gesture dismayed some investors who had been positioning for a reopening signal from the political event, triggering an intense selloff.

“People may have misunderstood when they see the headline that it is about completely opening up, but in our view it is quite unlikely for China to completely abandon Zero Covid,” said Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at CreditSights. “It is politically sensitive to do away with it because during the party congress, the rhetoric around Zero Covid has been so strong.”

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, Wenjin Lv, Lorretta Chen, Mengchen Lu and Yuling Yang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meat Producer Drops After Thailand’s Second-Largest IPO in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Betagro Pcl declined in their debut in Bangkok on Wednesday, following Thailand’s second-largest initial public offering this year.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapIts shares

  • China Regulator Says It’s Concerned About Property Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said that the country’s property sector is an area of concern, although risks are manageable. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets Wrap“That

  • Electronic Arts Cuts Net Bookings Forecast on Strong Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Electronic Arts Inc., the video game publisher behind franchises such as Madden NFL, cut its forecast for net bookings and widened the profit range for its full fiscal year, citing the strength of the US dollar. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningSt

  • Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders

    The $4 billion payout to shareholders "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy time period government regulators — including Washington — will be scrutinizing the merger," according to a statement posted to the Washington Attorney General's website. Kroger had snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices, but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.

  • Apollo’s Athene Is Loaning Money to Tiger Global’s Venture Capital Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is helping to finance the growing venture capital business at Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, one of last year’s most active investors in closely held technology companies. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GO

  • China’s Electric Carmakers Eye Thailand in Next Sales Push

    (Bloomberg) -- In Europe, a flurry of Chinese carmakers are trying to unseat storied legacy brands. Half a world away and far from the buzz of the Paris motor show, a similar revolution is playing out in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, where China’s auto manufacturers are facing off against Japanese incumbents.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy

    An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Paramount set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, Amazon Music now free for Prime members

    Media reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Paramount's earnings expectations ahead of its earnings report, in addition to YouTube's new "primetime channels" feature and Amazon's latest move in offering Amazon Music for free to Prime members.

  • Amazon Closes Below $1 Trillion in Market Value for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares fell on Tuesday, with the e-commerce and cloud-computing company closing below $1 trillion in market value for the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on Reop

  • Albertsons Says It Planned $4 Billion Payout Before Kroger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans by Albertsons Cos. to pay $4 billion to shareholders as a special dividend were developed before the company started talking about a potential merger with Kroger Co., according to a letter from the grocery-store chain to a group of state attorneys general that raised concerns about the payout.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Repor

  • Windfall Tax on Big Oil Is More US Politics Than Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s threat to slap a tax on oil-company profits is more bluster than threat as the clock runs out on the administration’s efforts to tame fuel prices ahead of midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Cou

  • Israel’s Voter Turnout Is on Track to Be Highest Since 1999

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli voters are displaying a lot more enthusiasm than expected at their fifth election in less than four years, with turnout at 57.7% as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest since 1999.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to F

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters

  • Analysts upgrade price targets as BP tops earnings expectations

    Analysts have boosted their price targets for oil and gas giant BP as it reported a more than twofold rise in third quarter operating profits of $8.2 billion on Tuesday.

  • Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

    Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% lower in early trade, as a drop in Chinese bluechips and Hong Kong shares offset an uptick in South Korea and Australia. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.1%.

  • Walking Dead Syndrome and other rare conditions that baffle doctors and researchers

    Here are three strange and rare medical conditions that baffle doctors, along with case studies: Walking Dead Syndrome, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome and Foreign Accent Syndrome.

  • Rupee likely flat as traders eye Fed interest rate outlook

    The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to the dollar on Wednesday as traders look for the U.S. Federal Reserve's views on the path forward for rates. It is a "pretty big Fed meeting" considering that the base case in recent days has shifted more towards it signalling a slowdown in the pace of tightening, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. "If the Fed's thinking is it may be early to give that signal, expect a gap down on rupee tomorrow."

  • Sony shares jump 9% after profit forecast hike

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Sony Group Corp leapt 9% on Wednesday morning after the entertainment conglomerate hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers. Sony reported that it produced more than 6.5 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units during the second quarter ahead of the year-end shopping season, signalling that supply chain snarls that have hampered the games business are easing. Sony aims to sell more than 18 million PS5 units this year, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki has said.

  • The 6.8% return this week takes Seven Group Holdings' (ASX:SVW) shareholders five-year gains to 57%

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Blackbird Raises Biggest Australian Venture Fund at $640 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackbird Ventures has raised the largest Australian venture capital fund yet, securing more than A$1 billion ($640 million) from sovereign wealth funds and individual investors.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as R