China Stock Rally Pauses as Covid Cases Surge Most Since April

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks halted a recent rally as a jump in Covid infections and official comments defending Covid Zero kept reopening optimism in check.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped as much as 1.5% on Tuesday, following gains of about 14% over the past five days. A separate gauge on Chinese tech shares trading in Hong Kong fell as much as 2.4%.

China’s potential exit from its Covid Zero strategy has been on top of traders’ minds since speculation over potential loosening of pandemic restrictions started to swirl last week. Local assets have jumped this month even as official comments point to no imminent pivot and infections rise by the most in months.

The question is “how far the rally could continue without an official acknowledgment,” Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte, wrote in a note. “Chinese indices have been ignoring the push back from authorities.”

The country’s leaders are considering steps toward reopening but are proceeding slowly and have set no timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday.

The speculation over reopening began with a slew of unverified online posts that circulated last week. Seeking to dispel rumors, health officials said over the weekend that they will “unswervingly” adhere to Covid restrictions. That however didn’t stop stocks from rallying on Monday.

Tuesday’s setback brings only a small dent to the recent gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index having rallied more than 20% from an October low. Meanwhile, at least three key technical indicators are pointing to a further advance for onshore shares after a solid start to the week.

On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.9%.

