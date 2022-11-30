China Stock Rally Pauses as Focus Remains on Reopening

Jiyeun Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks traded volatile on Wednesday after a dizzying rally as investors assessed the nation’s reopening path amid a spread in infections and moves to crack down on Covid protests.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index swung between gains and losses following an advance of about 6% in the previous session. The gauge has rallied more than 25% in November, on track to cap its best month since late 2003.

Sentiment toward the nation’s assets has improved this month as Beijing loosened some of its hardline virus approach. The shift has spurred hopes that China is laying the grounds for an eventual Covid Zero exit, prompting traders to place bets even as a spike in infections and nationwide protests suggest the path to reopening will be rocky.

Read: Chinese Stocks Listed in the US Are Having Their Best Month Ever

“By way of news flow, the situation is clearly fluid,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “The wide consensus remains that reopening, while it will be non-linear, is set to really kick into life” after the key policy meetings in March 2023, he added.

US-listed Chinese stocks are also headed for their best month ever, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index up 30% this month, a dramatic turnaround from October’s 25% plunge.

With the timeline of China’s reopening highly uncertain, investors have been taking cues from every small development in Covid policy. On Tuesday, markets rallied as the top health body said it will bolster vaccinations among senior citizens, while warning against any excessive control measures.

The mood has turned more cautious on Wednesday as heavy police presence deterred repeats of weekend protests and the Communist Party’s top body in charge of police and public security vowed to crack down on “hostile forces” and their “sabotage.”

--With assistance from John Cheng.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

