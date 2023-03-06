China Stocks Edge Lower as Traders Assess Congress Policy Signs

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks dropped in early trading on Monday as traders digested the nation’s decision to set a modest economic growth target at the National People’s Congress.

The onshore benchmark of CSI 300 fell as much as 0.6%, retreating after last week’s advance. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks trading in Hong Kong, fluctuated before trading 0.3% lower.

The cautious open comes after hopes that the nation’s leaders may unleash fresh stimulus to boost growth were dampened following a growth goal of around 5% for this year, which was below most estimates. While that suggests strong monetary or fiscal help may be off the table for now, some are seeing a silver-lining in President Xi Jinping’s comments on achieving “high-quality development” in the country.

“Frankly this number was not even in our possible scenarios,” said Li Weiqing, a fund manger at JH Investment Management Co., referring to the growth target. “I think this means that any anticipation for massive stimulus, either for real estate or for investment, is going to be seen as falsified, at least in the near term.”

The absence of more aggressive steps to boost growth threatens to weaken the momentum of a nascent rebound in Chinese shares last week following the release of robust manufacturing data. What may reshape market dynamics in the coming days will be potential sweeping changes to China’s bureaucracy and the lineup of a new Cabinet under Li Qiang, widely expected to be the next premier, as the political gathering continues.

Premier Li Keqiang’s work report mostly repeated familiar official rhetoric from prudent monetary policy to maintaining a stable currency. The budget released on Sunday also suggests fiscal support will be restrained, with a mild deficit target increase and a special bond quota that heralds slower investments by local governments.

All eyes will now be on a suite of structural changes expected for government agencies, reforms designed to help the Communist Party consolidate its hold over the economy. Among them may be the revival of a powerful top-level commission that will further centralize financial policy formation. Fresh faces to be put in charge of the central bank and key ministries also will be keenly scrutinized.

“Given the complete reshuffling of the government, a key issue to watch in the next few months is how the new leaders will boost private sector confidence,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. “This is more important than the fiscal and monetary policies, in my view.”

On property, Li said China will target disorderly expansion in the sector, pledging to help defuse and prevent risk in high-quality, major developers. He reiterated the policy line that “Housing is for living in, not for speculation” that is synonymous with Beijing’s crackdown on builders’ excessive debt in recent years.

A Bloomberg gauge of real estate developers fell more than 1%.

Rather than offering fresh remarks that may further ease concerns about Beijing’s stance on the country’s technology behemoths, Li stressed an industry policy built on self-reliance, underscoring a determination to secure breakthroughs in areas such as semiconductors amid escalating tensions with the US.

