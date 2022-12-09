Chinese Developer Shares Rally as More Property Easing in Sight

John Cheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property shares rallied on expectations that authorities may add support for the ailing property sector at a key economic meeting next week.

A Bloomberg gauge of the sector gained 4.5% as of 10:18 a.m. in Hong Kong, with KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Logan Group Co. surging more than 12% each. Meanwhile, the broader market was largely flat, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index erasing most of its earlier 1.5% gain.

Chinese authorities have been stepping up efforts to rescue the real-estate industry, whose yearslong slump has cast a pall on the broader economy. The policy support, along with the nation’s rapid dismantling of some of the harshest Covid restrictions, have pushed stocks higher over the past month.

During the annual Central Economic Work Conference next week, officials plan to play down the significance of “housing is for living, not for speculation” phrase and aim to reverse the downward trend in the property sector, Bloomberg News reported.

Read: China Mulls More Property Easing at Economic Meeting Next Week

The softening stance would add to a number of decisive steps taken over the past few weeks to ease builders’ liquidity crunch, including lifting a major equity fund raising ban.

Also fueling bullish sentiment is Hong Kong’s further loosening of Covid rules as the government shortened the isolation period for Covid patients. The casino city of Macau also relaxed testing requirements for Chinese visitors.

The Hang Seng gauge of Chinese shares has gained nearly 5% this week despite Friday’s modest moves. A Bloomberg gauge of Macau casino stocks has jumped more than 23% during the period.

China’s economic growth will “keep picking up” as the government implements the recent changes to Covid control policies, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Read: China Growth to Rebound on Covid Policy Change, Premier Li Says

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

