China Stocks Cap Longest Winning Run Since June as Curbs Eased

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose for a fifth day after the financial hub of Shanghai further eased virus-related curbs and data showed a gradual improvement in the nation’s factory activity.

The CSI 300 Index closed 1.6% higher, leading gains in Asia and capping its longest rising streak since June last year. Foreign investors snapped up a net 13.9 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) of mainland shares via trading links on Tuesday, the second-largest daily inflow this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some optimism is returning to China’s battered stock market as investors bet that easing Covid outbreaks will provide authorities more room to lift strict curbs that have stifled growth. Shanghai will resume road and public transportation from Wednesday in a major step toward full reopening. Meanwhile, latest data showed China’s daily virus cases fell below 100 for the first time since early March.

“We don’t see the news getting much worse from here,” David Wong, senior investment strategist at AllianceBernstein Hong Kong Ltd., said in a Bloomberg Television interview earlier on Tuesday. “It is very clear that the policy support is on its way.”

The latest developments come after Beijing has been trying to support growth through a variety of measures. The government recently rolled out a broad support package that covered everything from consumption and investment to tax cuts and loan support. China on Tuesday announced it will cut the purchase tax levied on some low-emission passenger vehicles by half.

Data early on Tuesday showed the official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April. While the below-50 reading still indicates a contraction, it compares with the median estimate of 49 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The CSI 300 Index ended May with a gain of 1.9%, its best monthly advance this year. Yet year to date, it has lost more than 17%, underperforming the broader Asia benchmark, which is down about 12%.

A few local hedge funds are turning more positive on mainland shares, saying the benchmark index has probably seen its low and the Shanghai reopening news is encouraging. Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi SA is also becoming more bullish after trimming exposure during the first quarter’s harsh selloff.

Major Hong Kong stock gauges have broken through a resistance level this week, indicating more gains may be in store.

“We see reasons why China’s underperformance is unlikely to persist,” wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management in a note on Tuesday. “China is among our preferred markets in our Asia portfolios, with Shanghai and Beijing showing signs of easing some mobility curbs this week, further stimulus on the way, and valuations still attractive.”

