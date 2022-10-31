Volatility Climbs as China Stocks Drop on Covid Curbs, Weak Data
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares saw big swings early Monday, as a ramp-up of Covid restrictions and poor economic data worsened the outlook for the market, while dip-buyers emerged.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 2.2% early Monday, before paring a bulk of the declines. Tech shares offered support as property stocks dragged on the gauge, which at one point stared at its lowest close since 2005.
Chinese stocks have faced relentless selling pressure through most of the year, hammered by Covid curbs and tension with the US. Sentiment suffered a new blow following President Xi Jinping’s power grab and his recommitment to the Covid Zero strategy at the Community Party congress, which spurred the worst ever five-day rout for the Hang Seng China gauge following any leadership meet since its 1994 inception.
Sentiment remained jittery as investors reacted to Covid developments across Greater China and a deterioration in economic data.
China’s factory and services activity contracted in October, a sign that Covid curbs and an ongoing slump in the property market are continuing to pressure the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.2, below an estimate of 49.8 in a Bloomberg survey.
Read: China Factory, Services Activity Slump as Covid Hits Recovery
Policymakers last week imposed fresh lockdowns from Wuhan to the nation’s industrial belt on the east coast, following a pickup in cases. Meantime, Macau mandated residents to undergo three days of rapid Covid tests and locked down a casino resort over the weekend.
“Investors appear to be increasingly concerned about three issues in particular,” namely that China’s reopening might take longer than expected, China’s social priorities may take precedence over the economy and Beijing’s emphasis on security means a higher risk premium, Nomura Holdings Inc. strategists including Chetan Seth wrote in a note.
The biggest drag on the HSCEI was Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. which plummeted most on record following the resignation of its chairman.
Read: Longfor Billionaire Wu Quits as Chair, Shocking Investors (1)
The CSI 300 Index, a benchmark of onshore shares, fell as much as 1.3%, on track for its lowest close since early 2019.
