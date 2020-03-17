China stocks largely unchanged after four days in red, virus fears persist

* SSEC, CSI300 swing in and out of negative territory

* Virus spread slows in China but imported cases rise

* Market steadies after tanking on dismal data on Monday

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese stock market was flat on Tuesday after falling for four straight sessions, as fewer local headlines on the coronavirus kept investors on the lookout for firmer cues from global markets and policy efforts.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was flat at 2,790 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was also largely unchanged, having touched its lowest level since August 2019 in the morning session.

** "There's not a lot of news coming out of the mainland. U.S. stocks have been volatile. Although we are not as affected by the epidemic right now, the market's atmosphere is still one of caution," said Steven Leung, executive director for institutional sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.

** The Shanghai market dropped 4.8% last week as the coronavirus spread rapidly beyond China, and lost over 3% on Monday after China's dismal factory production data underscored the impact of the pandemic on the country.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index gained 0.5%, the consumer staples sector fell 1.3%, the real estate index lost 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index edged down 0.1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.1% while the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1% to 23,306.48. ** The smaller Shenzhen index added 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained almost 1%.

** China, where local transmission of the disease has slowed, reported another rise in confirmed virus cases as infections from abroad continued to push up the overall infection count. ** China's economy will return to normal in the second quarter as government support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic take effect, the state planner said on Tuesday.

** But Chinese A-shares have remained relatively calm compared with global markets. On Wall Street, trading halted again overnight as shares dropped on virus fears.

** "In China, before we have any major economic policy support, nobody wants to do anything. People will also be less inclined to take action until U.S. stocks steady. Global investors will generally want to reduce equity exposure in their portfolios," Leung added.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.8%.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

  • Joe Biden falsely claims he never called for Social Security cuts
    Yahoo News

    Joe Biden falsely claims he never called for Social Security cuts

    During the Democratic debate Sunday night, former Vice President Joe Biden falsely claimed he had never called for cuts to Social Security. Biden made the claim when he was asked by his opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, whether he had ever called for such cuts. “Were you on the floor [of the Senate], time and time again, for whatever reason, talking about the need to cut Social Security, and Medicare and veterans' programs?” Sanders asked Biden.

  • Coronavirus truthers prey on the anxiety of the moment
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus truthers prey on the anxiety of the moment

    As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to shutter businesses and schools across America and upend the stock market, a number of commentators on the right have been busily floating conspiracy theories about what's behind the outbreak, or even how real it is. “People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus 'pandemic' could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit — financially or politically — from the ensuing panic,” former Rep. Ron Paul wrote on his website Monday. The former Republican presidential candidate, a physician and the father of Sen. Rand Paul, described Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading scientific voice on President Trump's coronavirus task force, as one of many government “fearmongers” who were part of a plan to institute martial law and permanently strip Americans of their rights.

  • Mitt Romney tweets coronavirus advice that would force senators to stay at home
    The Independent

    Mitt Romney tweets coronavirus advice that would force senators to stay at home

    As the US Senate prepares to take up a huge coronavirus emergency package, Utah's Mitt Romney has tweeted stringent guidelines for older Americans worried about contracting the virus — advice that would apply to a good many of his colleagues. Credited to “a nurse friend”, Mr Romney's advice includes several widely advised recommendations: “practice strict quarantine”, “prepare your own meals at home”, and working from home where possible. While the advice in Mr Romney's thread echoes that distributed by the US public health authorities, it also introduces an awkward reality: Mr Romney himself, at 73, is very much in the demographic danger zone when it comes to coronavirus, and so are many of those he serves with.

  • N.J. city announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to virus
    Yahoo News Video

    N.J. city announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to virus

    The city of Hoboken, N.J., on Saturday announced a night curfew starting March 16 and ordered all bars and restaurants to conduct only delivery services amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

  • Brazil president takes selfies, cheers demonstrators despite virus warnings
    Reuters

    Brazil president takes selfies, cheers demonstrators despite virus warnings

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took selfies with supporters and celebrated their demonstrations in major cities on Sunday, drawing criticism from congressional leaders for encouraging large gatherings that could worsen the spreading coronavirus. Bolsonaro also appeared to shrug off the advice of medical experts suggesting he take precautions after several members of his recent delegation to Florida tested positive for the virus. The president tested negative for the virus, as did U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting, but newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that Bolsonaro's medical team has suggested he remain isolated until early next week.

  • Puerto Rico imposes curfew, closings to contain coronavirus spread
    NBC News

    Puerto Rico imposes curfew, closings to contain coronavirus spread

    Puerto Rico's governor announced an islandwide curfew and the closings of nonessential businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In a televised press conference Sunday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced a strict curfew that allows Puerto Ricans to go out of their homes between the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to buy essential items or to go medical appointments, work or to assist children or the elderly. Gov. Vázquez said to the island's largest newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, that Puerto Ricans should be in their homes "24/7" to try to halt the spread of the virus.

  • Peter Navarro Snaps When CNN Anchor Asks if Trump to Blame for Stock Losses: ‘Let’s Not Do That’
    The Daily Beast

    Peter Navarro Snaps When CNN Anchor Asks if Trump to Blame for Stock Losses: ‘Let’s Not Do That’

    White House trade adviser Peter Navarro did not react well when confronted by CNN anchor Poppy Harlow on Monday morning over sinking stock markets in the wake of a full-blown coronavirus pandemic, insisting that now wasn't the time to talk about whether the president's response to the crisis was causing markets to plummet. After Navarro boasted about everything he and the White House coronavirus task force were doing to try to mitigate the spread of the virus amid mass cancellations and shutdowns, adding that he has the “full force of American business” working with the government, Harlow stopped him short. “I hear you, Peter, but the Dow is off 2,200 points, the S&P is off 8 percent,” she exclaimed.

  • With borders and businesses closing, world hunkers down
    Associated Press

    With borders and businesses closing, world hunkers down

    With borders slamming shut, schools and businesses closing and and increasingly drastic restrictions on movement, tens of millions of people were hunkered down Tuesday, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. From Southeast Asia to Europe to the Americas, people found their lives upended by lockdowns and social distancing. Shoppers in Malaysia stood in long lines to stock up at picked-over supermarkets.

  • An influencer filmed herself licking a plane toilet seat for 'clout' on TikTok as part of a 'coronavirus challenge'
    INSIDER

    An influencer filmed herself licking a plane toilet seat for 'clout' on TikTok as part of a 'coronavirus challenge'

    Influencer Ava Louise filmed herself licking a plane seat toilet, starting a bizarre "coronavirus challenge." Ava Louise has appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show and has 19,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 Instagram followers. A day later, Louise confirmed that she started the coronavirus challenge for "clout" and that her actions were no worse than "eating a dude's a--."

  • 'Dead Sea Scrolls fragments' at Museum of the Bible are all fakes, study says
    The Guardian

    'Dead Sea Scrolls fragments' at Museum of the Bible are all fakes, study says

    When Steve Green paid millions of dollars from his family fortune for 16 fragments of the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls, it seemed the perfect addition to their new Museum of the Bible in Washington DC. Confirmation of the hoax came in a report published online by a team of five art fraud investigators, after a two-day conference at the museum focusing on the comprehensive testing of the supposed scroll fragments was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The experts spent six months analyzing each fragment, concluding a study born from 2017 revelations that the lucrative international trade in Dead Sea Scroll pieces was awash in suspected forgeries and indications that at least five pieces bought by Green, the museum's chairman, for an undisclosed amount ahead of its opening that year, were fake.

  • Sanders whacks Trump, says the 1st coronavirus priority is to 'shut this president up right now'
    Yahoo News

    Sanders whacks Trump, says the 1st coronavirus priority is to 'shut this president up right now'

    Sanders also said that the coronavirus crisis facing the United States showed the need for Medicare for All, his signature proposal, which would move Americans to a government-run health care system. Let's be honest and understand that this coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health care system. Now we're spending twice the amount on health care as any other country.

  • Paid sick leave could be a sticking point as Senate considers coronavirus relief bill
    The Week

    Paid sick leave could be a sticking point as Senate considers coronavirus relief bill

    The Senate is expected this week to pass a coronavirus relief bill that has President Trump's approval, but it could potentially be held up a bit. The House of Representatives early on Saturday passed an economic relief bill negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he "fully" supports the bill, which provides free coronavirus testing and requires companies with fewer than 500 employees provide paid sick leave.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is closing Canada's borders to anyone who isn't a citizen, a permanent resident, or a US citizen
    Business Insider

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is closing Canada's borders to anyone who isn't a citizen, a permanent resident, or a US citizen

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday afternoon that Canada would close its borders to anyone who is not a citizen, permanent resident, or US citizen as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Trudeau also asked all Canadian citizens and legal residents to return to Canada "while it is still possible." Trudeau's wife, Sophie Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but the prime minister, who is self-isolating for 14 days, said he had "absolutely no symptoms."

  • 62 Home Office Ideas That Will Inspire Productivity
    Architectural Digest

    62 Home Office Ideas That Will Inspire Productivity

    These office design ideas will actually make you want to sit down and complete your to-do list Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm
    Reuters

    Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm

    The Philippines has detected an outbreak of avian flu in a northern province after tests showed presence of the highly infectious H5N6 subtype of the influenza A virus in a quail farm, the country's farm minister said on Monday. Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the bird flu virus, the same strain that hit some local poultry farms in 2017, was detected in Jaen municipality in Nueva Ecija province, where about 1,500 quails had died on one farm alone. A total of 12,000 quails have been destroyed and buried to prevent further infections, Dar said, citing field reports.

  • New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around U.S. ordered closed over coronavirus
    NBC News

    New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around U.S. ordered closed over coronavirus

    New York City announced Sunday that it will close public schools Monday and states and cities are ordering bars and restaurants to close to encourage social distancing to try to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus as U.S. cases climbed well past 3,000. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday evening that Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and New York City schools will close this week. Cuomo also said in a statement that New York City must put a plan in place to make sure that children who rely on school meals will still get fed and that parents, especially health care workers and first responders, will be provided child care.

  • 5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
    Associated Press

    5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting

    A man fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through a southwest Missouri city before eventually crashing into a convenience store, where he walked inside, opened fire and left five people dead, including a police officer and himself, police said Monday. The gunman's motives remain unclear, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams said at a news conference, where his voice broke as he described his officers' actions. Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday starting in the south and moving north through the city's east side.

  • California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus

    California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington — closed bars, restaurants and wineries in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said bars and restaurants can stay open for carry-out and delivery but "what we can't have is people congregating and seated." In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said all bars, wineries, brew pubs and nightclubs should close, and asked that those over 65 self-isolate.

  • End of the cruise? Industry struggles through rough waters of coronavirus crisis
    The Guardian

    End of the cruise? Industry struggles through rough waters of coronavirus crisis

    It is close to peak season at Port Everglades, Florida's second-busiest cruise port, yet an air of deep anxiety hangs over the deserted quaysides and departure terminals. With all major cruise lines shuttering operations, countries closing ports to large passenger ships and thousands of workers laid off indefinitely, the $45bn (£35.6bn) US cruise industry is struggling to plot a course through the rough waters of the coronavirus crisis. In Fort Lauderdale, authorities warned that up to 50,000 passengers might have been in contact with port workers infected with the virus, adding to a public relations nightmare that just days earlier saw one liner with 3,500 aboard refused permission to dock in California and two Florida-based ships ordered to stay at sea temporarily while crew members were tested.

  • Trump tries to ease concerns of a nation increasingly rattled over coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Trump tries to ease concerns of a nation increasingly rattled over coronavirus

    WASHINGTON – For the third time in three days, President Trump addressed the nation from the White House in an effort to address growing fears about the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which has now infected about 3,200 Americans and killed more than 60. Beautiful day outside,” Trump said at the very outset of his remarks, referring to the nice weather that had residents of Washington, D.C., and other northeastern areas taking to the outdoors. With movie theaters, arts venues and—increasingly—restaurants and bars closed, and with large gatherings like sports events now canceled, there was little else to do.

  • Turkey’s TAI sells six Anka-S drones to Tunisia
    Defense News

    Turkey’s TAI sells six Anka-S drones to Tunisia

    Tunisia has awarded a contract to Turkish Aerospace Industries for the supply of six Anka-S drones, three ground control stations and an unspecified level of technology transfer. Turkish procurement officials said TAI had been awaiting a deal with the government there for more than a year to sell its Anka-S drone. One TAI official said the company also is in talks with Tunis for the sale of armed Anka drones.

  • In France, more than half of coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 60, suggesting it's not just the elderly at risk
    Business Insider

    In France, more than half of coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 60, suggesting it's not just the elderly at risk

    Half of the 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care in France are under 60, the country's top health official, Jerome Salomon, said over the weekend. The World Health Organization has suggested that the coronavirus most seriously affects older people. Salomon also said France was struggling to contain the outbreak as people ignore the country's recommendations to avoid gathering in public places.

  • Biden pledges to pick a woman as his vice president
    Yahoo News Video

    Biden pledges to pick a woman as his vice president

    During the Democratic debates on Sunday, Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to nominate a woman as his vice president.

  • Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls
    Reuters

    Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls

    LIMA/ASUNCION/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders and other countries ordering curfews. While the region has yet to be hit as hard as Asia or Europe, Latin American governments have moved aggressively to contain the virus that has shut down cities and international transport hubs and battered its financial markets. A diplomatic tiff erupted when El Salvador's president accused Mexico of allowing people with the virus to board a flight due to leave Mexico City for San Salvador.

  • Will U.S. coronavirus outbreak look like South Korea or Italy?
    CBS News

    Will U.S. coronavirus outbreak look like South Korea or Italy?

    The United States is at "a critical inflection point" in the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday. Do we want to follow the trajectory of a South Korea, where they had aggressive mitigation measures and everyone really leaned into this issue, or do we want to follow the trajectory of Italy where we're seeing a rapid increase in cases and more deaths?" Adams said on "CBS This Morning." The number of reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. is more than 3,700 and at least 71 people have died.