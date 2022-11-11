China Stocks Pare Gain as Rising Cases Thwart Reopening Hopes

China Stocks Pare Gain as Rising Cases Thwart Reopening Hopes
Jeanny Yu and Abhishek Vishnoi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks pared an earlier rally as a worsening virus outbreak dented optimism spurred by authorities’ move to fine-tune their approach to the strict Covid Zero policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Aided by global risk-on gains following a softer US inflation reading, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped as much as 6.9% early on Friday. It was up 5.9% as of 11:35 a.m. local time. A gauge of Chinese tech stocks trading in Hong Kong surged nearly 10% before coming off its highs.

Stocks tied to reopening largely underperformed even after China’s top leaders on Thursday urged officials to be more targeted with their Covid restrictions so as to avoid damage to the economy. Meanwhile, daily infections in the nation exceeded 10,000 for the first time since April.

Read: China Watchers Cautiously Optimistic on Covid Zero Fine-Tuning

Today’s market rally “is mainly due to inflation data in the US,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment research at KGI Asia Ltd. “Late night’s document shows that China’s Covid Zero policy will not be gone, but it is possible that on the local government level, there is some room for fine tuning the Covid control.”

Read: Here’s What Changed in Top China Leadership’s Covid Language

China’s gains Friday came after three days of losses and followed a global bounce, as traders bet the Federal Reserve will moderate the pace of aggressive tightening in response to a slower-than-expected inflation print. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of Chinese shares jumped more than 7% overnight.

‘Still Skeptical’

Shares of China airliners, typical beneficiaries in a reopening scenario, flipped to losses during Friday’s session as some traders played down the implications of the readout from the new Standing Committee.

Air China Ltd. fell as much as 6.9% on the mainland, reversing gains of 2.7%, while China Eastern Airlines Corp. slid 2.5%. A Bloomberg index of 13 reopening shares in Hong Kong and China advanced less than 2%, trailing the broader market.

“China’s Covid policies to me doesn’t change the overall tone, so I’m still skeptical about the policy direction going forward,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. “The local surging cases in some big cities are still worying and Beijing seems still wants to maintain its Covid Zero.”

China saw 10,243 new infections nationwide for Thursday, the highest since April 28, while Beijing reported 114 new cases in its highest tally in more than a year.

Tech stocks were among the biggest gainers on Friday. Kuaishou Technology, GDS Holdings Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led the advance on the Hang Seng Tech Index, jumping at least 15% each. On the mainland, the CSI 300 index advanced as much as 3% before paring to about 2%.

“Given the move in global rates, the post-CPI first leg is likely to play out through tech, with the HSI Tech Index a significant beneficiary,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “So I am looking for tech investors to do handsprings along the sidewalks today.”

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, Chloe Lo and April Ma.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Top Chipmaker Misses Earnings Estimates as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s earnings missed projections, reflecting a global pullback in spending on devices and computers. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets WrapChina’s largest ch

  • Stocks Surge in Asia to Extend Post-CPI Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks extended the rally seen on Wall Street after slower-than-projected US inflation spurred bets the Federal Reserve will moderate its aggressive rate-hike path.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Market

  • 2022 Midterms: A Night Of Firsts

    A look at some of the Democrats who scored some historic wins in the 2022 midterms.

  • Malaysia's economy posts double-digit growth for first time in a year in Q3

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's economy posted double-digit growth for the first time in over a year in the third quarter, boosted by rising domestic demand and strong exports, the central bank said on Friday. Gross domestic product (GDP) in July-September rose 14.2% from a year earlier, at a faster pace than the 11.7% growth forecast in a Reuters poll and up from the 8.9% annual rise in the previous quarter. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the jump was driven by a continued expansion in domestic demand, a firm recovery in the labour market, robust exports, and ongoing policy support.

  • How much is a thumb injury hurting Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury for over a month, and he missed another practice on Wednesday.

  • China's muted Singles' Day shopping fest expects slow growth

    China’s biggest online shopping festival, known as Singles’ Day, is typically an extravagant affair as Chinese e-commerce firms like Alibaba and JD.com ramp up marketing campaigns and engage top livestreamers to hawk everything from lipstick to furniture as they race to break sales records of previous years. This year, however, the shopping festival is a much quieter event, with sales numbers expected to grow more slowly as consumers tighten their wallets amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is typically closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China, as consumers collectively spend billions on online shopping platforms and merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions.

  • Asia stocks surge as cooling inflation feeds hopes Fed will ease up

    Asian shares spiked higher on Friday, while the dollar nursed steep losses after a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 3.72%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 2.43% and Japan's Nikkei rose 3%.

  • US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

    A U.S. official says the U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine.

  • Dutch Bros’ CEO: ‘We have not seen much pushback on price’

    Dutch Bros’ President & CEO Joth Ricci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, the customer experience, and expanding into new markets.

  • Bao Tong, prominent Chinese liberal voice, dies at 90

    Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died at age 90. Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision. Bao Tong joined the Communist Party as an underground member prior to its 1949 seizure of power under Mao Zedong, and rose to be a top aide to former Communist Party general secretary Zhao Ziyang, who was deposed after expressing support for the student-led protests that called for more personal rights and an end to corruption and dictatorship.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Ruled Unlawful

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, calling it “one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.”Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Down

  • Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Celularity, Inc. (CELU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 111.54% and 21.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Adidas will continue to sell Yeezy designs under a different name

    The shoe and apparel brand's CFO said in an earnings call that Adidas is the "sole owner of all design rights related to existing product."

  • British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:BAT) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.7x British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad ( KLSE:BAT ) may be...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Sand Nisko Capital Berhad (KLSE:SNC)

    How far off is Sand Nisko Capital Berhad ( KLSE:SNC ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a...

  • Xi-Biden meeting: Taiwan top of agenda for Chinese and US leaders

    The in-person meeting will be their first since President Joe Biden took office.

  • Returns At Timberwell Berhad (KLSE:TIMWELL) Are On The Way Up

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Individual investors who hold 51% of CapitaLand China Trust (SGX:AU8U) gained 4.8%, institutions profited as well

    A look at the shareholders of CapitaLand China Trust ( SGX:AU8U ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51...