China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Property Index gained as much as 5.2% while gauges of technology company stocks and Macau casino operators both climbed more than 3%. Evergrande surged as much 32%, the most in more than a decade, before paring its increase to 11% at 10:53 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Investors are closing watching an Evergrande bond interest payment due Thursday after the company said a day earlier it had “resolved” a payment for an onshore note. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have begun laying the groundwork for a debt restructuring, which would greatly reduce the risk of contagion from an uncontrolled collapse of the developer.

“The markets are now pricing in Evergrande’s debt crisis is likely to be ring-fenced within the property sector and not spill over to the wider financial system,” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets (Singapore) Pte.

Liquidity injections by China’s central bank coupled with the resumption of the stock connect program have allowed mainland investors to buy Hong Kong shares “in search of deep discounts,” which is also lifting markets, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Marvin Chen.

China high-yield dollar bonds, dominated by the property sector, also climbed, to 3 cents on the dollar Thursday morning, according to credit traders.

Adding to relief in markets, U.S. shares took in their stride the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November, which flowed through into Asian equities.

The jump in gaming shares was led by Sands China Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd. A record rout last week that followed proposed revisions to local laws wiped out nearly $20 billion in market value.

The Hang Seng Tech Index’s rally came as Meituan climbed as much as 7.5% while Tencent Holdings advanced 4.4%.

Holidays this week across much of Asia have contributed to volatility. Mainland China’s equities markets were closed Monday and Tuesday while Hong Kong was closed Wednesday.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Gain, Treasuries Curve Flattens After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher and the Treasury yield curve flattened after Federal Reserve officials signaled they would probably begin tapering their bond-buying program soon. The dollar strengthened versus its major peers, while oil gained.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Cris

  • China Pumps $17 Billion into System Amid Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank net-injected the most short-term liquidity in eight months into the financial system, with markets roiled by concerns over China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Co

  • The Fed choreographed very well to prepare the markets for tapering: J.P. Morgan’s Chair of Global Research

    Joyce Chang, J.P. Morgan’s Chair of Global Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed taper, inflation, labor market, and the housing sector.

  • China Banks Try to Reassure Investors Over Evergrande Exposure

    Sep.22 -- China banks are trying to reassure investors over their Evergrande exposure. Some lenders already started taking steps to reduce that risk. Bloomberg’s Charlie Zhu reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Elizabeth Warren and Democrats Are Going After SPAC Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren and other Senate Democrats are targeting some of the biggest names behind SPACs, questioning whether the once red-hot market will trigger outsized losses for retail investors. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • China Vows Better Policy Support to Economy as Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese policy makers reiterated the need to fine-tune economic policies as the world’s second-largest economy faces increasing headwinds from virus outbreaks and high commodity prices. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Lega

  • Asian markets inch higher after Fed indicates easing is coming

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

  • China Evergrande chairman says to ensure home deliveries and wealth products redemption

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday night, in which its chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products. There is mounting political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers and retail investors grow increasingly angry of having sunk their savings in the properties and wealth management products of highly indebted Evergrande. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • U.S. Clears Third Pfizer Dose; Victoria’s Record: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and over. Anthony Fauci said earlier that he expects mRNA vaccines to be administered as a three-dose regimen. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic

  • China's Evergrande chairman seeks to reassure investors, shares surge

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indebted property giant China Evergrande will make it a top priority to help wealth investors redeem their products, its chairman said, as investors await a key deadline for a dollar-bond coupon payment on Thursday. Hui Ka Yan said the company was striving to ensure quality delivery of properties and stressed the importance to resume construction on developments where building had been halted. His comments come as Evergrande, which was founded in 1996, faces mounting pressure to quell anger among homebuyers and retail investors who have sunk their money into the group's properties or its wealth management products.

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • Workhorse Shares Sink After It Halts Electric Van Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday to their lowest in fifteen months after the embattled electric-vehicle maker said it will suspend deliveries of its vans and recall units it has already delivered.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Ec

  • Merrill Lynch Loses Another Big Team, This Time to the RIA Channel

    The advisors oversaw $1.75 billion and are opening an independent firm with backing from Dynasty Financial Partners.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade deal days after China

    Taiwan has applied to join a major trans-Pacific trade deal, officials confirmed Thursday, days after China said it also wanted to become a member of the agreement.

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • Central African Republic war: No-go zones and Russian meddling

    All sides are accused of planting landmines in a dangerous shift in the Central African Republic.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.