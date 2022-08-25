China Stocks Rally May Aid Asia in Runup to Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady start Friday amid a brighter mood around Chinese shares. Treasury yields and the dollar fell as traders looked ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Futures signaled firm opens in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after an S&P 500 climb and a more than 6% surge in an gauge of US-listed China stocks. US contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

Indications of progress toward averting the delisting of Chinese shares in the US over an auditing dispute sparked the surge in the China shares index. Sentiment had already improved after Beijing stepped up stimulus efforts.

The Wall Street session mostly shrugged off a drumbeat of hawkish comments from Fed officials gathering for an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell at 10 a.m. Washington time Friday is widely expected to restate the Fed’s resolve to keep tightening monetary policy to fight inflation.

Treasuries rose, leaving the US 10-year yield just above 3%. Oil pushed up toward $93 a barrel. Gold and Bitcoin were steady.

A rebound in stocks and bonds from June lows has left financial conditions at easier levels than before the Fed began its aggressive tightening campaign. The question is whether Powell will try to reset market expectations to ensure that the brakes continue to be applied to economic activity.

“The Fed does have a lot of work to do in terms of just talking markets to price in a potentially higher terminal rate,” Diana Amoa, chief investment officer for long-biased strategies, at Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

US central bankers at Jackson Hole stressed the need to keep raising interest rates. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that a peak higher than 4% can’t be ruled out.

The bond market remains divided on whether the Fed will hike its policy rate by 50 basis points or 75 basis points in September. The expected eventual peak is about 3.75%.

Jackson Hole may not be a “negative market shock because expectations are hawkish while exposure still low,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “We thought the market correction would be leading into Jackson Hole, and that has largely played out,” he said.

The latest US growth data pointed in different directions in the first half of 2022, adding to the ongoing debate on the health of the economy.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures added 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $0.9976

The Japanese yen was at 136.49 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.8536 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.95 a barrel, up 0.5%

Gold was at $1,758.06 an ounce

