China Stocks Rally May Aid Asia in Runup to Powell: Markets Wrap

China Stocks Rally May Aid Asia in Runup to Powell: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady start Friday amid a brighter mood around Chinese shares. Treasury yields and the dollar fell as traders looked ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures signaled firm opens in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after an S&P 500 climb and a more than 6% surge in an gauge of US-listed China stocks. US contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

Indications of progress toward averting the delisting of Chinese shares in the US over an auditing dispute sparked the surge in the China shares index. Sentiment had already improved after Beijing stepped up stimulus efforts.

The Wall Street session mostly shrugged off a drumbeat of hawkish comments from Fed officials gathering for an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell at 10 a.m. Washington time Friday is widely expected to restate the Fed’s resolve to keep tightening monetary policy to fight inflation.

Treasuries rose, leaving the US 10-year yield just above 3%. Oil pushed up toward $93 a barrel. Gold and Bitcoin were steady.

A rebound in stocks and bonds from June lows has left financial conditions at easier levels than before the Fed began its aggressive tightening campaign. The question is whether Powell will try to reset market expectations to ensure that the brakes continue to be applied to economic activity.

“The Fed does have a lot of work to do in terms of just talking markets to price in a potentially higher terminal rate,” Diana Amoa, chief investment officer for long-biased strategies, at Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

US central bankers at Jackson Hole stressed the need to keep raising interest rates. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that a peak higher than 4% can’t be ruled out.

The bond market remains divided on whether the Fed will hike its policy rate by 50 basis points or 75 basis points in September. The expected eventual peak is about 3.75%.

Jackson Hole may not be a “negative market shock because expectations are hawkish while exposure still low,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “We thought the market correction would be leading into Jackson Hole, and that has largely played out,” he said.

The latest US growth data pointed in different directions in the first half of 2022, adding to the ongoing debate on the health of the economy.

What to watch this week:

  • Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

  • US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Will the meme mania fizzle out? That’s the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures added 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $0.9976

  • The Japanese yen was at 136.49 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.8536 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.03%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.95 a barrel, up 0.5%

  • Gold was at $1,758.06 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BofA’s Subramanian Says Reasons to Be Bullish Are ‘Pretty Thin’

    (Bloomberg) -- As evidence of peak inflation emerges, many on Wall Street are getting bullish. Not Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Equity bulls, it seems, are simp

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • The Federal Reserve’s Powell has a lot of explaining to do

    The Federal Reserve runs a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, every year. This year, with a lot on the Fed’s plate, it’s very possible that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday will speak to the star-studded ensemble about the difficult situation facing monetary policy and what the Fed plans to do. If the U.S. wants to be a monetary policy leader, here is a chance to lead.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $4,626 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Building an income portfolio is a function of a couple of things. First, look at your financial goal and then work backward. In this case, let's say an investor wants to generate $1,000 in passive income from three stocks in five years.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next could have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.

  • 'I want to be buying the riskiest stuff that I can buy right now': Here's what financial advisers are doing (or not doing) with their own portfolios in a bear market

    Four advisors share their strategies for navigating a slow market.