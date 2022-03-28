China Stocks Slide as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

Ishika Mookerjee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The CSI 300 Index declined by as much as 2% early Monday before trimming losses, as the city said it will lock down in two phases to conduct a mass testing blitz. Consumer stocks led losses across China and Hong Kong markets, with baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai Co and sportswear makers Li Ning Co. and Anta Sports Products Ltd. weighing heavily on benchmark gauges.

Lockdowns add uncertainties to the outlook for Chinese equities, with investors already grappling with regulatory headwinds including a potential delisting of domestic firms from American exchanges, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Shanghai is home to the Chinese headquarters of many international companies and the country’s largest port.

“Market will be affected, trading volume will be down as traders focus on the impact on Shanghai’s GDP that’s 4.32 trillion yuan, or 4% of China,” Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings Co. said in an email. “Other cities may heed from Shanghai’s tactics to combat the virus spread, and thus the impact on GDP will widen.”

Shanghai’s stock exchange said it will provide online services over IPO approval meetings, consultations and road shows, while also extending the time window for listed companies’ statement releases to 11 p.m.

Chinese authorities pledged strong support for the economy and markets via a slew of initiatives earlier this month, but the government’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is putting pressure on growth. The CSI 300 Index is down more than 16% this year, the worst-performing national gauge in the region.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index reversed earlier losses Monday to rise 0.9% as of 10:12 a.m. local time. The CSI 300 index fell 0.7%.

“Investors are cautious about economic growth pressure from the further spread of Covid resurgence and the strict measures that could follow to contain the virus.” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi Intl HK. “The partial lock down in Shanghai and the potential spread out into other regions will make it even harder for China to achieve the 5.5% GDP growth target, considering this year’s weak starting point.”

Analysts are expecting Chinese authorities to further ramp up stimulus to aid the economy, though that may prove insufficient to turn around flagging market momentum. An opinion piece on the front page of the official Securities Times Monday said that China’s monetary policy needs to focus on domestic conditions and authorities need to conduct the “timely” release of policies.

Still, not everyone is pessimistic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. maintained an overweight stance on mainland and offshore China stocks, forecasting 22% upside over the next 12 months for the MSCI China Index.

Macro momentum should start to pick up in the second quarter on monetary, fiscal, and property easing, and a more pragmatic approach to contain Covid spread should “partially ease growth fears”, strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in a note.

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yen back under pressure as BOJ steps in, bitcoin takes a leap

    The Japanese yen resumed its slide on Monday morning, after the Bank of Japan stepped into the market to defend its implicit yield cap, and bitcoin rose to nearly its highest this year ahead of a week filled with plenty of data to guide markets. The yen fell to as low as 122.78 per dollar, its weakest since December 2015, giving up its mini recovery from Friday when the Bank of Japan did not step in to defend its target. However, On Monday morning, the BOJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245%.

  • Brazil Central Bank Says 12.75% Rate Enough to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, reiterated that a Selic benchmark rate of 12.75% should be enough to bring inflation expectations to target within a relevant horizon, according to a TV interview broadcast on Sunday.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • Biden set to release budget with defense boost, new tax on wealthy Americans

    President Joe Biden will send to Congress his budget for fiscal 2023, laying out his policy priorities and kicking off the process for funding the government.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Elon Musk is optimistic on climate, says decarbonization will be achieved through nuclear then solar power

    "We will solve the climate issue. It is just a question of when," Elon Musk said, adding that it's the "fundamental goal of Tesla" to do so.

  • The Art of Short-Selling

    The great appeal of short-selling is that it is the best way to produce significant market outperformance in a bear market. Simply not losing money is a good way to deal with a bear market, but the way hedge funds make big money is by producing additional performance via short-selling. Hedge funds typically will underperform in bull markets but will more than make up for it with outperformance in bear markets.

  • In a Less-Globalized World, Be Careful Where You Park Your Plane

    Western firms will likely lose almost all of the $10 billion worth of planes they own in Russia, showing how international treaties offer little protection from geopolitical risk.

  • Star Entertainment CEO Bekier resigns amid ongoing probe

    (Reuters) -Australia's Star Entertainment Group said on Monday its chief executive officer Matt Bekier had tendered his resignation, amid an investigation over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos. The casino operator's shares, which have fallen over 12% already this year, were down as much as 1.9%. Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO, he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, a company statement said.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

  • When Investing for the Long Term Still Isn’t Long Enough

    The 1970s provide an unfortunate lesson for today's market turmoil: In some cases investing for 10 or 15 years is not long-term enough, writes Rick Bookstaber.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • USMNT vs. Panama: live updates, score in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier

    The U.S. men's national team plays its final home World Cup Qualifier Sunday against Panama in Orlando. Here's how to watch and live updates.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.