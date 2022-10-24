Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors
8
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The offshore yuan weakened as much as 0.7% to 7.2782 per dollar Monday morning to approach a record low seen last week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks in the city, plunged more than 5% to the lowest since 2008 even as economic growth data beat estimates. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1.9%.

Read: China Economy Shows Mixed Recovery as Industrial Activity Climbs

Market setbacks following the reshuffle, which highlighted Xi’s unquestioned grip over the ruling party, show deep disappointment over a likely continuation of policies staked on Covid Zero and state-driven companies. Tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan all tumbled as investors remained skeptical that Xi and his allies will seek a rejuvenation of private enterprise.

“The market is concerned that with so many Xi supporters elected, Xi’s unfettered ability to enact policies that are not market friendly is now cemented,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners.

While the appointment of Xi’s allies may help accelerate key agendas, the addition of Covid Zero advocates to the Politburo Standing Committee diminishes the chance of any early loosening of Covid restrictions.

“The more centralized power becomes, the more the risk of overzealous policy implementation based on directives from the top,” said Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. “This happened in some of the lockdowns in the second quarter.”

Investors were disappointed during the congress last week as Xi defended his Covid Zero policy and fell short of offering stimulus to shore up the property market. The onshore yuan fell to the weakest level in 14 years and the CSI 300 slumped in all but one session last week.

A slew of China’s key economic data -- released Monday after an abrupt delay lat week --- showed a mixed recovery.

The economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter with industrial activity improving despite Covid restrictions and a property slump, but retail sales weakened.

Meantime, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 7.1230 per dollar, away from the recent pattern of near 7.11 per dollar.

“The yuan fixing above 7.12 implies that the PBOC may start to loosen its tight grip on the CNY fixing,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. Solid GDP figures highlighted rebound momentum after the Shanghai lockdown, but weak retail sales indicate Covid restrictions are still weighing on consumption and growth, he said.

--With assistance from Lin Zhu, Tania Chen and Jeanny Yu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Rally Loses Its Shine as China Shares Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A slump in Chinese stocks took the shine off a rally in equities in other major Asia markets Monday while Treasury yields slipped from multiyear highs. Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesHong Kong’s benchmark share index dropped more than 4% as investors contended with the delayed release of China’s economic growth dat

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTraders from London to Lima would obsess over the flows in and out of Shanghai’s huge bonded copper stockpile.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • Oil climbs on expectations of tight supply as Russia sanctions loom

    Oil rose in early Asian trade on Monday as expectations of tighter supplies globally ahead of European Union sanctions on Russian oil underpinned prices. Disruptions to global oil supplies are expected when the EU's ban on Russian imports goes into effect on Dec. 5. The group also plans to block imports of Russian oil products in February.

  • China Q3 GDP growth rebounds at faster pace but risks loom

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, but strict COVID curbs, a deepening property crisis and global recession risks are challenging Beijing's efforts to foster a robust revival over the next year. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's second-biggest economy rose 3.9% in the July-September quarter year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, above the 3.4% pace forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and quickening from the 0.4% pace in the second quarter. China's zero-COVID strategy and strife in its key property sector have exacerbated the external pressure from the Ukraine crisis and a global slowdown due to interest rate hikes to curb red-hot inflation.

  • A Singles Day without livestream superhosts leaves Alibaba in a quandary

    When Alibaba kicks off its Singles Day extravaganza on Monday, it will for the first time in years not be headlined by its two mega sales stars, casting a pall over China's biggest shopping event and leaving brands guessing how well they will do. In recent years, pre-sales were headlined by Li Jiaqi and Viya, known respectively as China's livestreaming sales king and queen who sold everything from lipstick to rocket launchers on Taobao Live, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's livestreaming channel. But there will be no Viya this year.

  • Japan's yen jumps on suspected BOJ intervention, fails to keep gains

    The Japanese yen made a thumping 4 yen jump for a second straight session on Monday on suspected early intervention by the Bank of Japan, but struggled to hold its gains against a robust U.S. dollar. The yen hit a low of 149.70 per dollar in early deals before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the BOJ had stepped in for a second successive day. "It's blindingly obvious that the BOJ is intervening," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

  • Dollar weathers suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

    The U.S. dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in U.S. rate hikes. The Financial Times reported the Bank of Japan may have sold at least $30 billion on Friday in an effort to restrain the yen's weakness, which has sharply lifted the cost of imports, particularly for resources. Any action to support the yen sits at odds with the Bank of Japan's super-easy policies and will intensify pressure for it to step back on yield curve control at its policy meeting this week.

  • These 'Achievers' Offer 5%+ Yields and Attractive Dividend Growth

    For dividend stocks, this benefit is two-fold, as investors not only get lower earnings valuations, but receive higher dividend yields as well. When looking for great dividend stocks, we prefer to start with those that have demonstrated histories of being willing and able to raise their payouts over long periods of time. One way to do that is to start with the Dividend Achievers, a group of stocks with at least a decade of consecutive dividend increases.

  • A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

    The following is a look at the seven men making up the Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee for the next five years. Three are holdovers from the previous committee, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists, while the exclusion of Premier Li Keqiang and top advisory body head Wang Yang are seen as signs that representatives of other factions are no longer welcome on the top body.

  • Chinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China’s most promising chip designers has already navigated through the Biden administration’s export restrictions and concluded it will be able to continue tapping Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to produce its advanced silicon.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesBiren Technology develops artificial intel

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gains Steam; Tesla Cuts Model 3, Y Prices In China

    Futures signaled further market rally gains. Snowflake leads 5 growth stocks near buy points. Tesla cut Model 3 and Y prices in China.

  • The top 1-year CD rates for October 2022

    Check out the CDs that made out top-10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • Penny Mordaunt in race against time to secure 100 backers

    Penny Mordaunt was in a race against time to secure 100 Tory MPs backers on Sunday night after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109

    Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able to be the No. 1 option,” George said.

  • Republicans gain ground in battleground states as midterm elections near

    As midterm election day approaches, polls are showing Republican candidates gaining ground over Democrats in battleground states. But President Joe Biden says the fight is not over. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.

  • Two Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks: Which Is the Better Buy?

    The risk is that consumers can quickly change behavior based on price hikes. Let's take a look at two packaged food titans and where each is headed. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) operates the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest in the world.