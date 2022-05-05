China Stocks Slide as Lockdown Concerns Outweigh Stimulus Vows

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell in early trade after returning from a three-day break, amid concerns that strict Covid lockdowns will hamper Beijing’s efforts to boost economic growth.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 0.6% as of 9:43 a.m. in Shanghai Thursday. The Nasdaq-style ChiNext board in Shenzhen fell 2.9%.

The weak opening came against the backdrop of a slew of negative headlines that emerged over the Labor Day holiday, including the weakest factory activity in more than two years, a plunge in domestic travel spending, as well as a delay in Shanghai’s exit from a five-week lockdown and stricter movement controls in Beijing.

The overnight rally on Wall Street did little to improve sentiment in China, in a sign that the Fed’s latest rate hike and signaling of more to come this year continue to raise concerns about the allure of Chinese assets.

