China Stocks Slide as Traders Return From Golden Week Holiday

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell on their return from the Golden Week holiday, hurt by a global equities selloff and bleak holiday-spending data that deepened concerns about an economic recovery.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 0.8% to head for its lowest close since April 2020, before paring some of the losses. Tech and consumer discretionary sectors drove the decline. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong slid more than 2%.

Grim reality faced mainland traders on Monday, with trends last week showing a sharp slide in holiday spending, a rebound in virus cases and no respite from the property crisis. Data Saturday showed China’s services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months amid Covid lockdowns in major cities.

With little conviction of a market bottom, investors are reluctant to build positions ahead of the Communist Party congress on Oct. 16, where leadership will be confirmed and key policies unveiled.

“A slew of weak macro-economic data that China has released shows that there is very limited room for an economic rebound in the short term, which is hard to provide support for earnings and market confidence,” said Shen Meng, a director at investment bank Chanson & Co in Beijing. Rising expectations for a 75-basis point Fed hike in November are also hurting sentiment in today’s onshore market, he said.

READ: Wall Street Desire for Xi to Pivot to Growth Faces Reality Check

Meanwhile, Sino-American tensions were again back in focus as the Biden administration’s Friday announcement of new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology caused the Asian nation’s chip shares to slide on Monday.

Story continues

READ: China Chip Stocks Drop as Biden Tightens Rules on US Tech Access

“China is still very much under Covid’s shadow and headwinds from the US,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “All eyes are on the 20th party congress. Politically, investors are focusing on who will be the new premier and what that means for economic policies.”

Holiday Spending

Bleak tourism and entertainment spending data for the week-long holiday was another proof that consumer demand in China continues to weaken in the face of Beijing’s Covid curbs.

Tourism revenue declined 26% to 287 billion yuan ($40.3 billion) over the week-long holiday from a year ago. Compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, revenue was down nearly 56%. Roughly 422 million trips were taken, down 18% from last year and 39% from 2019 levels.

Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi SA has turned tactically neutral on China equities in the firm’s global equity allocation, citing the nation’s Covid-Zero policy and property crisis.

“While monetary and fiscal policies are accommodative, problems in the housing sector and the sporadic Covid lockdowns are affecting household incomes and spending,” Amundi’s Group Chief Investment Officer Vincent Mortier and team, who oversee more than $2 trillion in global assets, wrote in a note last week.

The CSI 300 has now fallen about 23% in 2022, heading for its first back-to-back annual declines in a decade.

Hopes of a strong post-holiday gain for Chinese stocks were also dented after Friday’s solid US jobs figures sent shares tumbling again on bets for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index slumped more than 4% on Friday, wiping out all its gains for the week that onshore traders were away.

Having started last week with its best two-day rally since April 2020, a gauge of world equities finished the period with a gain of just 1.7%. Asian stocks also slumped in response to the US data, with a gauge of regional shares sliding as much as 1% on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.