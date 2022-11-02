China Stocks Find Support at ‘Fate Line’ That’s Held Since 2005

(Bloomberg) -- The recent selloff that sent the Shanghai Composite Index into a tailspin has halted just short of a technical support level that’s held strong for 17 years, earning it the moniker of China’s “fate line”.

The trend-line, formed by connecting market troughs since 2005, has held through some of the darkest days for China’s markets, from the lows plumbed during the US trade spat to the slide that began with the emergence of the pandemic. The Shanghai gauge last week came dangerously close to breaching the mark, at about 2,850 index points, before investors stepped in to buy beaten-down stocks.

“Many market watchers have tried to find confidence through so-called ‘bull-bear support lines’ or a ‘fate line’,” said Wang Chen, partner at XuFunds Investment Management Co. While few investors use the indicator to bet on the trajectory of the market, it can provide a signal that there’s value in Chinese stocks, he said.

The first plot on the trend-line marks a low of about 1,000 points reached in mid-2005, when markets fell on concerns over stake sales by China’s state-owned enterprises. It was tested again in 2014 after slowing GDP growth combined with a massive liquidity squeeze in the banking system and, more recently, in April when a bruising pandemic lockdown in Shanghai confined millions to their homes and stirred dissent.

The Shanghai index’s recent slide looked set to test the durability of the “fate line” again, until traders on Tuesday latched onto unconfirmed social media posts that said China is assessing scenarios for relaxing its Covid-Zero policy. The news sparked a 2.6% surge in the Shanghai gauge and the CSI 300 Index jumped 3.6%, its best day since March.

Technical levels aside, valuations that have been rendered increasingly attractive after the recent rout are also in focus for investors, Wang said. The Shanghai Composite is trading at 9.6 times forward earnings, compared to the average of 11.5 times earnings in the past three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

