China Stocks Surge and NYC Real Estate Craters: 5 Stories Shaping Markets Today

The story of the economy as told by five macroeconomic indicators including Chinese stocks, New York City real estate, coronavirus cases and more.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Related: Cardano at One-Year High on Shelley Upgrade

In this extended Brief, NLW tells the story of the economy through five themes:

China stocks surge – but how much is it driven by Chinese state-sponsored media hype?

A tale of two cities – real estate in New York City and Hong Kong are telling very different stories

A global currency crisis in Lebanon – foodstuffs are up 100% in the last two weeks as the pound continues to falter

The COVID-19 ticker – daily cases continue to grow in the U.S. but deaths are declining

The cost of the U.S. losing its place in the world – from travelers turned away in Italy to decreasing capital inflows

Plus a bonus: what the Nasdaq all-time highs really mean

See also: Bull vs. Bear: Who Has the Economy Right?

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Related Stories