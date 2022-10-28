China Stocks In Worst Ever Post-Congress Rout as Gloom Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities traded in Hong Kong headed for their worst ever five-day performance following a Communist Party Congress after this year’s leadership gathering dashed hopes for more market-friendly policies.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has slumped 8.8% so far this week, the most for any five-day period following a party meeting since the gauge’s inception in 1994. The index tumbled to the lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis in Monday’s historic rout and is on track for a fourth month of declines.

Traders are struggling to determine how long the rout will persist after a lack of supportive policies for the beaten-down property sector and the recommitment to the Covid Zero strategy at the congress left markets dismayed. While sentiment seemed to somewhat stabilize in the last three days, losses resumed on Friday ahead of earnings from firms including automaker BYD Co. and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. -- the world’s largest bank by assets.

The HSCEI gauge slid as much as 4.3% on Friday while the mainland’s CSI 300 Index was down 2%. The Hang Seng Tech Index lost as much as 5.5%.

“The recently concluded congress clearly” was the biggest factor weighing on the stock market in the past week, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “It will continue to be volatile unless we hear news to the contrary.”

At the twice-a-decade meeting last week, President Xi Jinping stacked the leadership ranks with allies, limiting the scope for opposition to his strategies. Confidence is running low particularly among international investors, who pulled a record $2.5 billion from mainland stocks on Monday alone.

READ: Xi’s $6 Trillion Rout Shows China Markets Serve the Party First

Still, with valuations at historic lows, market watchers are divided on the outlook. Morgan Stanley has slashed its targets for key Chinese equity gauges while JPMorgan Chase & Co. says the selloff is a buying opportunity.

--With assistance from Catherine Ngai.

