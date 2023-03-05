China stresses tech self-reliance target, firms should lead innovation

Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh
·2 min read

By Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's science and technology policies should aim to build the country's strength and self-reliance, while companies take the lead in pushing innovation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.

The country effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development over the past five years by promoting development of the real economy through innovation and fostering new drivers of growth, Li said, without naming any countries.

China is under increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting access to Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.

President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to strengthen its self-reliance in science and technology and continue to strive as a global tech power.

"Scientific and technological policies should aim at building up our country’s strength and self-reliance in science and technology," the outgoing premier said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

"The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide should be improved, we should better leverage the role of the government in pooling resources to make key technological breakthroughs and enterprises should be the principal actors in innovation."

Li said China should accelerate the research and development of cutting-edge technologies and promote their application. The development of the platform economy should be supported and regular oversight conducted, he added.

The platform economy comprises China's largest tech companies, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. Such firms were the targets of a long, bruising regulatory crackdown that Beijing says it is now easing.

China's finance ministry and its state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), published reports on Sunday that underlined their support for these goals.

The finance ministry said it would boost special funds for the industrial and manufacturing sectors by 4.4 billion yuan this year to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion), to support areas such as integrated circuits. It announced 6.5 billion yuan for science and tech advancement at the local level, an increase of 2 billion yuan.

The NDRC said it would accelerate the construction of hard tech infrastructure, including in artificial intelligence, 5G and big data, and promote the healthy development of instant-delivery online retail and e-commerce livestreaming, key marketing channels for China's consumer sector.

It said it would consolidate China's "leading position" in areas such as electric vehicles and solar panels, where the country occupies key places in the global supply chain.

Still, the state planner warned that China's supply chains faced the risk of numerous bottlenecks and "chokepoints", saying government would plan and implement a number of major science and technology projects to increase the country's strength in the "frontiers of international competition".

($1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Eduardo Baptista and Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Nicholas Goldberg: How I became a tool of China's giant anti-American propaganda machine

    Xi Jinping's Xinhua news agency used my work to help promote its distorted vision of life in the U.S. and China.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • Investors bet on ending China's retirement home stigma

    STORY: Investors are betting big on a major attitude shift among elderly Chinese.That they will warm up to the prospect of retirement homes as the world's most populous country ages and smaller families struggle to support parents and grandparents.Pensions in China are tiny.It has made care of the elderly one of the major headaches faced by policymakers, who are dealing with the first demographic downturn since Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution.Costly nursing homes are out of reach for most, and their use is seen by many as a sign of children not fulfilling their duties.But companies investing in China's retirement home sector hope that those attitudes will change soon, and fast. This is Louis Lim, CEO of Singapore-based Keppel Land, which is building a 400-bed retirement property in Nanjing that is due to open this year."I think however you look forward, with the one-child policy that China has had in the past, you do have that kind of structure in the family where there’s one child with two parents and four grandparents. And so, the ability for an individual to take care of so many people becomes a lot more challenging. And as a result of this, I do think that the stigma is going away quite quickly."The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Though the government did say last year that it would spend 35 billion yuan ($5.1 billion) to build retirement facilities.And President Xi Jinping has called for the development of elderly-care services and the pension system, a state news agency said this week.Currently, about 90% of elderly Chinese are cared for at home, about 7% rely on community-level assistance in day-care and other facilities, and only 3% live in retirement homes.China's National Health Commission projects the number of people aged 60 and over will grow to 400 million in 2035, from 280 million now. Even if those percentages don't change, 40 million beds will be needed in community facilities and nursing homes, up from 8 million now, analysts say.Investment though is not without risk, with executives citing a shortage of skilled staff.And it relies heavily on attitudes changing.86-year-old Shanghai resident Mr Ju says he won't go to a nursing home. Even if I wanted to go, my children wouldn't agree, he says. They don't really trust nursing homes.

  • 200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses General Staff

    About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses.

  • Rickea Jackson's 34 points lead Lady Vols basketball to third straight SEC Tournament semifinal

    Rickea Jackson scored a season-high 34 points in Lady Vols basketball's 80-71 win over Kentucky to advance to third straight SEC Tournament semifinal.

  • California nurses slam state decision to roll back COVID-19 requirements in health care settings

    A prominent group of nurses in California slammed a state plan to rollback masking and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in health care settings starting in April, arguing that the decision puts health care workers at risk. The condemnation came Friday after the California Department of Public Health announced earlier in the day that it will no…

  • Mexico can't match U.S. incentives for proposed Tesla battery plant, minister says

    Mexico would not be able to match the incentives offered under a U.S. act to tame inflation if Tesla Inc builds a battery plant in the country, Mexico's finance minister said on Friday, days after Tesla announced the construction of a "gigafactory" there. Tesla has not confirmed whether it will also build a battery plant in Mexico, but local officials say Tesla has visited the central states of Hidalgo, Queretaro and Puebla to scout potential sites. "We didn't let (Tesla) waste their time thinking that we would be able to match the U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act," Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez told journalists at an event with Citigroup's Mexico unit.

  • Philippines says it spotted Chinese naval ship near disputed island

    Philippines says it spotted Chinese naval ship near disputed island

  • Utah governor says he will sign statewide abortion clinic ban

    Utah governor says he will sign statewide abortion clinic ban

  • Los Angeles is suddenly awash in waterfalls

    In Angeles National Forest, a Times photographer captured a rare sight: temporary waterfalls spilling down over the cliffs.

  • Japan Planning Steps to End South Korea Trade Rift, Yomiuri Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is planning to lift restrictions on exports of key electronics components to South Korea, as part of a deal for the country to withdraw its complaint to the World Trade Organization over the trade dispute, the Yomiuri reported. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanct

  • North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control. The drills and rhetoric from the allies are "irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation," Kim Son Gyong, vice foreign minister for international organisations, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.

  • Hong Kong court convicts activists behind Tiananmen vigil

    Three Hong Kong activists from a now-defunct group that organized annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters were convicted on Saturday for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. The alliance was best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests.

  • China to guard against risks among property developers - Premier Li

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Warning that risks remain in the property market, China's government said in a report released at parliament's annual opening on Sunday that it would promote the sector's stable development and prevent disorderly expansion by developers. Premier Li Keqiang made guarding against risks to top property developers one of the government's priorities this year, amid still cautious buyer sentiment, following through on the work done at a key economic meeting in December. "There are more potential risks in the real estate market and some small and medium-sized financial institutions are exposed to risks," Li said in the government's work report for 2023.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

    Donald Trump's son doubled down with an ugly attack on Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, suggesting he should bag groceries.

  • Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia's top diplomat after he claimed the Ukraine war 'was launched against us'

    An audience member shouted, "Come on!" at Sergey Lavrov after he claimed the Ukraine war was launched against Russia.

  • Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

    Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Ron DeSantis loses his cool with a reporter after failing to answer a question on how his Ukraine policy would differ from Biden's

    The Florida Gov., who is rumored to have 2024 election ambitions, has criticized Joe Biden's Ukraine policy without explaining how his would differ.

  • Wagner Boss Trots Out Terrified Ukrainians to Deliver Grim Message

    Yan Dobronosov/ReutersIt is a battle that has cost thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of lives, but Vladmir Putin’s army appears to be on the verge of its first major victory in six months with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the brutal oligarch whose Wagner Group mercenaries have led the months-long assault on Bakhmut, claimed Friday the town was all but surrounded and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order his forces to leave via the on