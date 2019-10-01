Hong Kong Protester Shot by Police in Heated Clash

(Bloomberg) -- Protesters and police battled across Hong Kong in the some of the most serious clashes since widespread unrest began in June, with a demonstrator shot by police for the first time.

Simultaneous rallies against Beijing’s increasing grip raged across the financial hub hours after President Xi Jinping oversaw celebrations marking 70 years of Communist rule in China. Xi presided over a military parade through the center of the capital and called for the country’s “complete unification.”

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Two people in critical condition (7:49 p.m.)

As of 6 p.m., 31 people ages 18 to 75 had been hospitalized for injuries suffered during the day’s events, with two in critical and one in serious condition, a spokeswoman for Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department said by phone, citing information from the Hospital Authority.

Police confirm protester shot (7:23 p.m.)

Hong Kong’s police force confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that an 18-year-old man was shot during a protest Tuesday and was conscious when sent to local Princess Margaret Hospital. He was shot near the left shoulder during clashes with officers in the Tsuen Wan area, Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu said in video posted to the police force’s Facebook page. The lives of the officer who discharged the weapon and the officer’s colleagues were “under serious threat” during the incident, Yu said.

Video appears to show protester shot in scuffle (6:30 p.m.)

A brief video released by Campus TV, the University of Hong Kong’s student union television station, appeared to show a police officer shooting a protester in the chest after being struck in the arm with a stick. It occurred during a clash between a small group of black-clad protesters and masked riot police in the northern area of Tsuen Wan.

A police spokeswoman said they were still trying to verify the details of the incident.

Trump congratulates Xi (6:54 p.m.)

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been locked in a protracted trade war with Xi, tweeted his congratulations to his Chinese counterpart.

“Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Protester shot with live ammunition: local media (5:11 p.m.)

A protester was hit in the chest by a live round fired by police in Tsuen Wan, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unnamed source. The newspaper said officers and first aid workers were seen tending to the man on the street. Local outlets Now TV and Cable TV also said police had fired a live round which injured a protester, each citing an unidentified source.

Cable TV said a man was shot in the left lung and was in critical condition, citing sources. When reached for comment, a police spokeswoman said they were still trying to verify the reports.

Fifteen people were injured and hospitalized during Tuesday’s events, with one man in critical condition and receiving treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital, a spokesman at the city’s Hospital Authority said by phone. The hospital is located in a neighboring district to Tsuen Wan. It was unclear if the person in critical condition was related to the reported shooting.

MTR stations closed across city (4:20 p.m.)

Local train operator MTR Corp. said more than 20 stations were closed across Hong Kong, including in busy areas such as Wan Chai, Admiralty, Causeway Bay and Prince Edward.

“Let’s see how they react -- I mean, the government. If they try to stop listening to us again then we will try to come out again and again. The government stopped listening to us and they just pretend they value us,” a 27-year-old university student who gave her name as Chong said about the future of the movement.

Police say officers and reporters injured (4 p.m.)

Hong Kong’s police force said protesters used corrosive fluid and injured “multiple police officers and reporters” in the Tuen Mun area near the Chinese border. In a tweet, police showed photos of what appeared to be chemical burns on an injured officer’s upper body, a bloodied hand and uniforms with burn marks and holes. “The police strongly condemn the violent acts and appeal to members of the public to mind their personal safety,” the force said.

Police also issued a warning to people gathered in the suburban town of Sha Tin, saying “radical protesters” had built barricades and paralyzed traffic in the vicinity. “Having given repeated warnings in vain, police officers have deployed tear gas and appropriate force to disperse the protesters,” they said in a statement.