China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

1
JOE McDONALD
·6 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported by social media users Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.

Official data showed a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero-COVID” restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses closed due to lack of staff. It wasn’t clear from those accounts, many of which couldn’t be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be.

“I’m really speechless. Half of the company’s people are out sick, but they still won’t let us all stay home,” said a post signed Tunnel Mouth on the popular Sina Weibo platform. The user gave no name and didn't respond to questions sent through the account, which said the user was in Beijing.

The reports echo the experience of the United States, Europe and other economies that have struggled with outbreaks while trying to restore business activity. But they are a jarring change for China, where “zero COVID,” which aims to isolate every case, disrupted daily life and depressed economic activity but kept infection rates low.

Xi’s government began to loosen controls Nov. 11 after promising to reduce their cost and disruption. Imports tumbled 10.9% from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand. Auto sales fell 26.5% in October.

“Relaxing Covid controls will lead to greater outbreaks,” said Neil Thomas and Laura Gloudeman of Eurasia Group in a report, “but Beijing is unlikely to return to the extended blanket lockdowns that crashed the economy earlier this year.”

The changes suggest the ruling party is easing off its goal of preventing virus transmission, the basis of “zero COVID,” but officials say that strategy still is in effect.

Restrictions probably must stay in place at least through mid-2023, public health experts and economists say. They say millions of elderly people need to be vaccinated, which will take months, and hospitals strengthened to cope with a surge in cases. Officials announced a vaccination campaign last week.

On Friday, the government reported 16,797 new cases, including 13,160 without symptoms. That was down about one-fifth from the previous day and less than half of last week’s daily peak above 40,000.

More changes announced Wednesday allow people with mild COVID-19 cases to isolate at home instead of going to a quarantine center that some complained were crowded and unsanitary. That addressed a major irritant for the public.

A requirement for subway riders, supermarket shoppers and others to show negative virus tests also was dropped, though they still are needed for schools and hospitals.

A post signed Where Dreams Begin Under Starlight by a user in Dazhou, a southwestern city in Sichuan province, said all but five students in a public school class of 46 were infected.

“It’s really amazing that the school insists students go to school,” the user wrote. The user didn't respond to a question sent through the account.

The requirement for hundreds of millions of people to be tested as often as once a day in some areas over the past two years helped the government spot infections with no symptoms. Ending that approach reduces the cost of monitoring employees and customers at offices, shops and other businesses. But it increases the risk they might spread the virus.

This week’s changes follow protests that erupted Nov. 25 in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities against the human cost of “zero COVID.”

It isn’t clear whether any of the changes were a response to protests, which died out following a security crackdown.

The ruling party’s Politburo on Wednesday declared stabilizing weak economic growth its priority, though leaders have said local officials still are expected to protect the public.

“The re-pivot to growth and the exit from zero-Covid are clear from the top level,” said Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie Group, an Australian bank, in a report. However, they warned, “uncertainties remain high,” including “how disruptive the exit of zero-Covid could be.”

Party leaders stopped talking about the official 5.5% annual growth target after the economy shrank by 2.6% from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June. That was after Shanghai and other industrial centers shut down for up to two months to fight outbreaks.

Private sector economists have cut forecasts of annual growth to as low as below 3%, which would be less than half of last year’s 8.1% and among the weakest in decades.

Social media posts suggested some cities might have outbreaks that weren’t reflected in official figures.

Posts dated Thursday by 18 people who said they were in Baoding, a city of 11 million southwest of Beijing, reported they tested positive using home kits or had fevers, sore throats and headaches. Meanwhile, the Baoding city government reported no new cases since Tuesday.

Drugstores were mobbed by customers who bought medications to treat sore throats and headaches after rules were dropped that required pharmacists to report those purchases, prompting fears a customer might be forced into a quarantine center.

Also Friday, the market regulator announced prices of some medicines including Lianhua Qingwen, a traditional flu treatment, rose as much as 500% over the past month. It said sellers might be punished for price-gouging.

Lines formed outside hospitals, though it wasn’t clear how many people wanted treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

People waited four to five hours to get into the fever clinic of Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, according to a woman who answered the phone there and would give only her surname, Sun. She said no virus test was required but patients had to show a smartphone “health code” app that tracks their vaccine status and whether they have been to areas deemed at high risk of infection.

Hong Kong, which enforces its own anti-virus strategy, has faced a similar rise in cases as the southern Chinese city tries to revive its struggling economy by loosening controls on travel and the opening hours of restaurants and pubs.

Hong Kong reported 75,000 new cases over the past week, up about 25% from the previous week. But those don’t include an unknown number of people who stay at home with COVID-19 symptoms and never report to the government.

___

AP news assistant Caroline Chen in Guangzhou, China; researcher Yu Bing in Beijing and AP writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. plans sanctions on Russia, China - officials

    The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Russia and China on Friday that include punishing Moscow for its use of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine, two U.S. officials said on Thursday. The sanctions will also target about 170 Chinese entities for what Washington considers illegal fishing in the Pacific, the officials said, amid concerns that China is over-fishing and using its fishing fleet to expand Beijing's maritime influence. Many of the sanctions are to be levied under the Global Magnitsky Act, the 2016 law that authorizes the U.S. government to sanction foreign government officials worldwide who are deemed to be human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the United States.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces target 8 command posts and 11 clusters of Russian troops General Staff report

    In the course of the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks and struck Russian command posts and clusters of troops. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Over the past day, defence force units have repelled Russian invaders' attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Klishchiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

  • As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution

    Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner. Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes police grabbed him. Now, as many Chinese residents welcome a relaxation of lockdown measures that have crippled businesses and stoked unemployment, some protesters scooped up by China's security apparatus face an anxious wait about their fate.

  • Jack Ma Gives Up Position In China's Prestigious Guild - Read Why

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as the General Association of Zhejiang Entrepreneurs president, a position he has held since 2015. Ma, now 58, continued his post-retirement tour of food-related businesses and farms worldwide, SCMP reports. Nan Cunhui, the chairman of the electric parts maker Chint Group, succeeded Ma as the head of the prestigious guild in his home province, an area in China long-known for private entrepreneurship. Also Read: Alibaba An

  • Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

    Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that […]

  • U.S. jurist Alan Dershowitz troubled by proposed Israel court reforms

    A U.S. legal scholar who has advised several Israeli leaders opposes judicial reforms sought by members of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-right government, warning the country's democratic credentials could suffer. A focus of the proposed overhaul is the Israeli Supreme Court, whose independence from the fractious Knesset parliament and occasional interventions in legislation Harvard University professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz has cited in his pro-Israel advocacy. Some members of both Netanyahu's Likud party and of his religious-nationalist coalition allies want more government and parliamentary involvement in selecting justices.

  • Trump’s 2024 bid off to a rocky start, but campaign says it has a 'game plan'

    With a string of scandals and stunning legal losses, along with declining support among Republican voters, former President Donald Trump’s campaign is off to a rocky start as he tries to convince voters they should return him to the White House.

  • Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run

    These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.

  • Frozen food named 'dish of the year' in Japan

    A Japanese restaurant guide has named frozen food Japan's "dish of the year." According to the Gurunavi Research Institute, which runs a search engine for restaurants in Japan, the company chose "frozen gourmet" to represent 2022 as they felt it "reflects and symbolizes the Japanese social climate this year." The institute attributed its selection to changes made in food services due to COVID-19.

  • China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

    The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, is expected to make its maiden commercial flight next spring, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English.

  • China Scraps Most Covid Testing, Quarantine Requirements in Policy Pivot

    China dropped many of its quarantine and testing requirements and curtailed local officials’ power to shut down entire city blocks, as the country’s leaders accelerate plans to dismantle zero-Covid controls.

  • Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

    Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, likely because of a reduced production rate, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. “That’s good news for us,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said.

  • A man who spent 20 hours in the open ocean after going overboard on a cruise ship was only able to survive because a bunch of factors went 'perfectly,' coast guard rescuer says

    "This is definitely the top end of the survival limit," Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross told Insider of the man who went overboard a cruise ship.

  • 'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.

    "I do think we have to admit as an industry that crypto has attracted more fraudsters than we'd like," Brian Armstrong told Stratechery.

  • Bears should eye Georgia D-lineman Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft

    Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is a player the Chicago Bears should be looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • Rising Temperatures Are Threatening America's Latest Fruit Craze

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • Foxconn unit invests $500 million in India affiliate

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million. The announcement of a $500 million injection into its India unit comes after Reuters reported last month that Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, with two government officials with knowledge of the matter pointing to a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China.

  • How Drilling the World’s Deepest Holes Could Give Us Unlimited Green Energy

    Getting close to Earth’s sun-hot core is key to scaling geothermal energy plants. But it’s harder than it looks to dig miles into the ground.

  • Sister of Iran's leader condemns his rule, urges Guards to disarm - letter

    A sister of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son. Iran has been gripped by unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept 16., and is facing a three-day general strike movement which started on Monday. Badri Hosseini Khamenei, who lives in Iran and is the sister of Ayatollah Khamenei, criticised the clerical establishment starting from the time of the Islamic Republic's late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to her brother's rule, the letter, dated "December 2022", said.

  • Russia's oil exports plunge on EU price cap and latest round of sanctions

    Russia's oil exports have plunged on the latest round of sanctions, a sign the EU ban and the price cap mechanism are taking a toll.