China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic
Sofia Horta e Costa and Tania Chen
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluation roiled global markets and spurred an estimated $1 trillion in capital flight, the yuan is weakening at a similar pace. Onshore it’s lost nearly 4% in eight days, while the offshore rate is heading for its worst month relative to the greenback in history. Selling momentum is the strongest since the height of Donald Trump’s trade war in 2018.

There are plenty of reasons for the yuan to weaken against the dollar, namely diverging monetary policies, interest rates and economic conditions. And the yuan isn’t even keeping pace with many of China’s big trading partners, strengthening relative to the euro, the yen and the Australian dollar this month. In short, China may just be allowing its currency to break with a rallying dollar.

But there’s a risk such moves will accelerate, or suggest a loss of confidence in China at a time when global funds are already pulling out of the country’s assets. Pressure is building as President Xi Jinping prepares for the 20th Party Congress later this year -- a twice-a-decade leadership shuffle that’s expected to secure him a third term in power. Policy makers including the People’s Bank of China have repeatedly pledged to boost sentiment in financial markets -- to little avail -- while avoiding the kind of heavy-handed intervention that spooked global investors in 2015. The sell off in the onshore and offshore yuan deepened Friday after the nation’s health officials vowed to stand by its zero-Covid policy.

“China can’t afford a massive outflow of capital right now,” said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Natixis SA chief Asia Pacific economist. “The PBOC may mitigate the yuan move lightly because they have a clear memory of 2015. They will do their best not to be seen as pushing capital controls, especially ahead of the 20th Party Congress.”

There is plenty of room for the currency to weaken. The yuan is coming off a high base after appreciating against every major peer last year, and surging to the strongest on record against a basket of trading-partner currencies. Surging demand for Chinese goods during the pandemic beefed up exporters’ earnings. At the same time the resilient economy and strengthening currency lured foreign investors to sell dollars for yuan to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. Authorities were clamping down on speculation in the strengthening currency as recently as December.

Intervention has been limited.

While the PBOC this week increased the supply of foreign exchange onshore, the move wasn’t even enough to reverse changes made in December. It has various other tools at its disposal to manage the yuan, the most visible of which is a daily reference rate set against the dollar -- used by China when it devalued in 2015. But Friday’s fixing was only slightly stronger than expected. There was also little sign of state banks buying yuan at the close, said traders who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

“While Chinese policy makers have clearly signaled their discomfort with the speed of this move, tolerance for gradual CNY depreciation may remain part of the policy toolkit to support Chinese growth in coming months,” Ian Tomb, an analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London, wrote in a note this week.

Psychological Level

But controlling the pace of declines without intervention is another matter. When the yuan weakened past the key psychological level of 7 per dollar in 2019, it went on to depreciate another 2.6% to 7.1854 before stabilizing. The depreciation was due to factors that were less “toxic” for the currency than they are now, said David Qu, an economist covering China for Bloomberg Economics.

Traders need little incentive to sell.

China’s stocks are tumbling and its government bonds no longer offer carry over comparable Treasuries, diminishing the appeal of yuan-denominated assets. Covid lockdowns and a slowing property market are darkening the outlook for the economy, with one recent forecast calling for sub-4% growth this year. Chinese state media last week said slowing exports, a hawkish Federal Reserve and capital outflows from emerging markets will weaken the yuan this year.

Wang Chunying, spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said last week China “has the foundation and conditions to adapt to the Fed’s policy adjustment.” Recent moves in the currency were driven by the market and expectations on the yuan have been “basically stable,” she said.

There are also drivers beyond China’s control, namely monetary policy elsewhere. The Bank of Japan on Thursday sparked a selloff in the yen and other Asian currencies by doubling down on its bond buying pledge. The onshore yuan slipped past 6.60 per dollar for the first time since 2020, while the offshore rate slipped as much as 1.1% to 6.6566.

China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. Policy makers tightened restrictions after the messy yuan devaluation in 2015, filling gaps to prevent undesirable outflows while expanding official channels with managed quotas. That includes two-way trading between Hong Kong and the mainland, which is kept in a closed-loop system.

The strongest dollar in nearly two years can be a challenge for China’s policy makers, who have to choose between allowing the yuan to rise alongside the U.S. currency -- thereby hurting exporters -- or push it lower and risk spurring outflows. The current choice appears to be the latter: March data already showed slower export growth, before the protracted lockdown in Shanghai.

“When dollar-yuan moves up, all the bad stuff starts to happen -- capital outflows tightening liquidity -- so it’s a very difficult balancing act for the central bank,” Adarsh Sinha foreign exchange strategist at Bank of America & Corp. said on Bloomberg Television. “They want a weaker yuan from a competitiveness point of view but engineering that in an orderly manner as we know historically has been quite difficult.”

(Updates with yuan move in fourth paragraph, PBOC fix in seventh paragraph, adds analyst comment in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to #BlackTwitter When Musk Takes Over?

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackPlanet? Tumblr? Or, God forbid — MySpace?Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapThose were some of the alternatives to Twitter floated by Black users contemplating leaving the social m

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • If Texans are ever going to revolt over property taxes, this year’s shocking appraisals may do it

    Finding a way to make meaningful cuts, though? That’s another story. [Opinion]

  • China's yuan will sink to a 2-year low in the months ahead as investors flock to the dollar, Bank of America says

    China's slowing economy, the Fed's plans to rapidly hike rates, and rising commodities prices will all weigh on the yuan, Bank of America said.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Netflix Threw the First Punch -- Studios Responded -- What Will Netflix Do Next?

    When Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) pioneered the streaming industry more than a decade ago, few could have imagined its impact. Over a decade, the shift has cost legacy media companies billions in lost revenue and profits. The disrupted media companies finally said enough was enough and started launching their own streaming services.

  • Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in $44 billion Twitter buyout

    Investors speculating over whether Elon Musk will complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc sent the social media company's shares on Wednesday to their lowest level since the deal was announced two days ago. Traders fretted that Musk may not have enough money sitting around to fund his $21 billion cash contribution and could decide against selling some of his Tesla Inc shares to come up with it. Earlier this month, he decided at the last minute not to take up a seat on Twitter's board.

  • China's PMI likely to show steeper factory activity decline in April - Reuters poll

    The decline in Chinese factory activity likely steepened in April, a Reuters poll showed, as extensive lockdowns halted production and disrupted supply chains, boding ill for the economic outlook in the second quarter. Analysts expected the deteriorating COVID situation in China and escalating anti-virus measures, including the lockdown of the mega city of Shanghai that lasted throughout April, drove the plunge in activity. Electric car maker Tesla, on Wednesday flagged a temporary fall in production due to China's curbs after it said last week it had lost about a month of build volume out of its Shanghai factory due to the shutdowns.

  • Microsoft Stock Surges On Growth In Cloud Computing Business

    Software powerhouse Microsoft late Tuesday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal third quarter on strong cloud computing business.

  • Donald Trump Jr. launches gun rights group, vows to fight Democratic gun control proposals

    Fox News Digital has learned that Donald Trump Jr. will be launching the Second Amendment Task Force and will serve as the chairman of the group as it works to protect Americans’ right to bear arms.

  • Schwab Stock Has Almost Wiped Out a Year of Gains. The CEO Scooped Up Stock.

    Financial-services firm Charles Schwab has seen shares tumble this year. CEO Walter Bettinger just bought more than $4 million of stock.

  • Amazon looks to cut costs after first loss in seven years sends stock careening lower

    Amazon.com Inc. reported a loss of nearly $4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, as its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. wiped away all of its profit and more, and delivered a disappointing forecast Thursday, sending shares down in late trading.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • China and Russia are working on homegrown alternatives to the SWIFT payment system. Here's what they would mean for the US dollar.

    China has ambitions to make the yuan the most dominant reserve currency in the world, but it has a long way to go.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • After Criticizing Putin’s War, Russian Tycoon Tinkov Sells Bank He Built

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned billionaire Oleg Tinkov sold his family’s stake in the digital bank he founded to Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, just over a week after he slammed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA P

  • Bison Charges at Man in Yellowstone National Park

    A bison charged at a man who was approaching the animal from behind at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 20.Video recorded by Sean Swetter shows the bovine burst towards the man near a walkway at Geyser Hill, a popular hot spring site in Yellowstone National Park.Swetter posted this video to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!, a page critical of the behaviour of tourists at the national park.In the post, Swetter described the event as a “narrow escape”. Credit: Sean Swetter via Storyful

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads. Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded.