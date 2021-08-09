China’s Summer of Stock Market Turbulence: A Timeline

Olivia Tam
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile few weeks for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong, leaving investors on edge.

After steep losses, traders are looking out for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes to property.

Here’s a look at the key events since July 23:

August 9 - Chipmakers Slide

Chipmakers slump after state media published a commentary saying regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market. China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. falls more than 5% in Shanghai, while in Hong Kong Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. slides 5.7%, its worst drop in nearly three months. Will Semiconductor Co. falls 5.7%, while Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co. declines 3.3%.

August 6 - And Milk

Makers of infant formula join a growing list of stocks hurt by regulatory risk. China Feihe Ltd. falls as much as 9.3%, after Xinhua reports that some experts are concerned by marketing that is making mothers choose milk powder over breastfeeding.Kuaishou Technology plummets almost 12% after an influential state-backed newspaper urges tighter regulation of internet video content.

August 5 - Vaping and Alcohol

Liquor and e-cigarette stocks dip as skittish investors seize on a series of reports from state media that are seen to potentially foreshadow the next targets for stricter regulation. Shares of liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. slip as much as 2.8% while its peer Wuliangye Yibin Co. dropped 3.8%. Tobacco vaping stock Smoore International Holdings Ltd. drops as much as 7.8% in Hong Kong. A number of biopharmaceutical firms also fall by their daily limit after a report on the harm from misuse of human growth hormone injections.

August 4 - Healthy Nation

Equity investors get some relief as shares of sneaker makers and other sports companies jump, driven higher by Beijing’s latest policy agenda for a healthy nation. Li Ning Co. surges 5.7% while Anta Sports Products Ltd. rises 4.7%.

August 3 - Gamers Beware

Tencent Holdings Ltd. tumbles as much as 11%, after Chinese state-owned media described video games as “spiritual opium” and said the country should stay alert to the harm of online games and regulate the sector as soon as possible.

July 30 - Dirt

The benchmark CSI 300 Index closes lower, marking the worst week since late February.Chemical fertilizer makers are asked by the nation’s top economic planner not to excessively hoard fertilizer, drive up prices and spread misleading information. The government will also temporarily stop fertilizer exports to ensure domestic supply.Trust firms are banned by the nation’s banking and insurance regulator from setting up new direct non-financial units.

July 28 - Spam

China orders Tencent and 13 other developers to rectify problems related to pop-ups within their apps, adding to a wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s tech sector. Tencent shares fall more than 5% before recovering to close higher.

July 27 - More Pressure

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index records its biggest two-day loss since 2008 as shockwaves from Beijing’s intensifying crackdown continue to ripple through markets. The CSI 300 Index falls 3.5% amid a wave of panic selling.

July 26 - Eating and Living

Investors get their first chance to react to China’s confirmation of the tutoring industry overhaul, with the CSI 300 Index falling nearly 5%. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index closes down 4.1%.Food delivery giant Meituan falls 14%, its biggest decline on record, after China releases new guidelines requiring online food platforms to ensure the welfare of delivery workers.Property stocks including Shimao Services Holdings Ltd. tumble after the housing ministry publishes a statement in which it says it aims to “notably improve order” in the market and crack down on violations.

July 24 - Non Profit

China unveils a sweeping overhaul of its $100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public.Tencent is ordered to give up exclusive music streaming rights and is hit with a fine of 500,000 yuan ($77,295), becoming the latest Chinese internet giant to be brought to heel by regulators.

July 23 - Record Declines

Bloomberg reports that China is considering asking companies that offer tutoring on the school curriculum to go non-profit, as part of a sweeping set of constraints that threaten to decimate the $100 billion education tech industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc falls by a record 41% in Hong Kong, while Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. closes 28% lower. Scholar Education Group drops 29%.

(Updates with Monday moves)

