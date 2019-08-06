China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:956) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:956), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 100k shares worth HK$216k. China Suntien Green Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:956 Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

China Suntien Green Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at China Suntien Green Energy over the last quarter. Insiders bought CN¥216k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of China Suntien Green Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about HK$187k worth of China Suntien Green Energy shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The China Suntien Green Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that China Suntien Green Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.