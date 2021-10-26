China Supply Chain Risk Gives Little-Known Indian Stocks a Boost

Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s darkening supply-chain clouds have brought a silver lining to some lesser-known Indian stocks, in particular those which stand to benefit from expanding global supplier lists as well as the nation’s efforts to create worldwide champions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Electronic-parts maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has jumped more than 80% this year, partly driven by hopes that the Samsung Electronics Co. supplier will be able to successfully sell its products globally. Amber Enterprises India Ltd., an air conditioner parts supplier to LG Electronics Inc., is up more than 40% on similar expectations, handily beating the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index. Dixon and Amber each rose by at least 3% on Tuesday.

The outperformance shows some investors are expecting India to widen its presence in the global supply chain as factories in China face pressure from its zero-Covid policy, energy crisis, green goals, regulatory crackdown on private enterprises and trade tensions with Washington. India already boasts of a large swathe of companies exporting pharmaceuticals and software services to the U.S. and Europe.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. analysts including Amit Mahawar drew comparisons between Dixon, and global electronic parts giants Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and Pegatron Corp. in a note earlier this month.

READ: Pandemic Has India Scrambling to Boost its Manufacturing Sector

“A lot of these stocks have gained on the concept of global companies looking to diversify away from China,” said Sumeet Rohra, a fund manager at Smartsun Capital Pte. in Singapore. Still, “one needs to be cautious due to their high valuations.”

Despite falling in recent days, Dixon’s stock is trading close to 75 times its 12-month forward earnings estimate, while Amber is trading at about 48 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to the Sensex’s multiple of less than 24 times.

Chemical Gains

Caustic soda makers are another example of Indian firms benefiting from China’s supply chain issues, with the shares of DCM Shriram Ltd. and DCW Ltd. more than doubling this year. Manufacturers of the chemical -- used in the production of alumina to paper to soaps -- are among major beneficiaries of power shortages in China, which pushed a number of factories to close in September.

DCM rose as much as 4.1% on Tuesday.

“The Indian chemical industry is at the cusp of a structural growth, led by the shift in global supply from China, increase in outsourcing opportunities,” KRChoksey Research’s analysts wrote in a note earlier this month. “China is losing ground on decreasing cost competitiveness.”

READ: China Factories Contract for First Time Since Pandemic Began

(Updates to add Tuesday’s share price moves.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Technology Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings This Week

    The week of October 25 is shaping up to be a big one for anyone that holds index funds or has exposure to technology stocks. Five of the largest and most well-known names in the technology space report earnings this week. Here are the key figures and items investors should be watching. Facebook: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reports earnings Monday, with estimates calling for revenue of $29.6 billion. Facebook has beat the Street consensus revenue estimates 11 straight quarters, according to Benzing

  • China Sees Grimmer October as Car and Home Sales Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChina’s economy is showing signs of a further slowdown with c

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Deliveries Of Its Luxury Sedan Set To Begin?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • India and the UK plan a 140-country solar grid. Will it work?

    Regional power grids are not a new idea.

  • Another Bitcoin ETF Is Coming. It’s Cheaper Than the First.

    Van Eck requests SEC approval for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which plans to launch with a management fee of 65 basis points.

  • Cuba-U.S. tensions mount over pending protests on Communist-run island

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned the U.S. embassy in Havana against fomenting protests by dissidents on the Communist-run island, the latest flashpoint between the longtime rivals ahead of fresh rallies slated for Nov. 15. Cuba has said the planned demonstrations - scheduled for the same day the Caribbean island will reopen its borders to tourism - are illegal and blames the United States for underwriting them. The United States has threatened Cuba with further sanctions should the government jail protesters.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • US families spend far less on food than those in Europe, but for how much longer?

    More expensive labor and supply chain disruptions are leading to higher grocery costs for US consumers, who are used to spending less of their budget on groceries versus those in other countries.

  • Will Exxon Mobil Remain in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index? Time May Be Running Out.

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise With Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose along with U.S. equity futures Tuesday as corporate earnings helped boost sentiment amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

  • Evergrande’s EV Unit Jumps Amid Signs of Pivot Away From Real Estate

    Chinese state-backed media report that troubled real estate giant China Evergrande will make electric vehicles its primary business within 10 years.

  • Former GE CEO Immelt is still bullish on China and telling CEOs not to pull back

    Jeff Immelt, GE's former CEO, advises business leaders to stay the course with China for two important reasons.

  • Chinese Developer Modern Land Fails to Repay $250 Million U.S. Dollar Bond

    Modern Land (China) , a 21-year-old developer that focuses on green projects, failed to repay a $250 million dollar bond that matured Monday, adding to a string of missed payments by Chinese real-estate companies.

  • Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law

    Two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia, a federal judge concluded Monday. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s decision to apply a “terrorism enhancement” in sentencing the men favors prosecutors’ recommendation that both of them get 25 years in prison. Chuang heard starkly different portraits of the two defendants as he prepares to sentence them at separate hearings on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland.

  • ECB’s Rock-Bottom Rate Pledge Is No Longer Convincing Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeEuropean Central Bank officials have some convincing to do ab

  • US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

    The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a “critical place” and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is “wearing thin.” The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told reporters there is a “deep and growing” concern about Iran’s continued intransigence and refusal to commit to a date to resume the negotiations in Vienna. Malley said the U.S. and its partners still want a diplomatic solution to bring both America and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Latest Web Traffic Figures

    Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are understandably eager to see the Q3 results. While the reports from the first half of the year showed solid growth, market analysts are expecting a slowdown in the third quarter. The COVID Delta variant, the increasing supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and a tight labor market are all putting headwinds in the way of growth. But there are companies out there poised to beat the expectations – and there are tools we can use to find them.

  • SK Hynix more upbeat than rivals on rising memory-chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -SK Hynix forecast steady demand for memory chips on Tuesday as it posted its highest quarterly operating profit in nearly three years on the back of rising prices, striking a more bullish note than rivals including Micron. SK Hynix and other other chipmakers have been hit by slowing personal computer sales after a pandemic-led surge, but the South Korean company said supply bottlenecks had created pent-up demand for PC chips that could boost sales next year. "There have been a lot of uncertainties recently, but I think memory is still doing business at a level that provides good supply and predictability compared to other semiconductors," SK Hynix's chief financial officer, Kevin Noh, told an earnings call.

  • Talks Accelerate on Climate Measures in Democratic Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tax credits for electric vehicles remain in the emerging Democratic spending package, breaks for renewable energy could be expanded and the fate of a fee on methane is still under discussion, Senate Democrats said Monday after a closed-door meeting on climate provisions. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealt

  • Here's the story behind Día de Muertos altars — and how you can build one

    Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is Nov. 1 and 2, 2021. Here's what goes into building an ofrenda, or altar, for a deceased loved one.