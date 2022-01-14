China to suspend more incoming U.S. flights over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend two American Airlines flights from Dallas to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight.

It will also suspend two Delta Air flights from Detroit to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after nine passengers tested positive, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

China's aviation regulator has in recent weeks ordered the cancellation of around 70 scheduled flights from the United States.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

