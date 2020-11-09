China suspends fish imports from Indonesian firm after coronavirus detected

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has suspended imports from Indonesia's PT. Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.

Trade will automatically resume as soon as the seven-day suspension is completed, the General Administration of Customs said.

Companies from Brazil, Ecuador and Russia have faced one-week suspensions during the last month after their products tested positive for COVID-19.

Frozen food suppliers that test positive will be suspended automatically for a week, according to customs authority rules. Those whose products test positive three times or more will be suspended for a month.







(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)